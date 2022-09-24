ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CJ McCollum reportedly signs 2-year, $64 million extension with Pelicans

By Tyler Greenawalt, Yahoo Sports
 4 days ago
C.J. McCollum just got paid.

The veteran guard agreed to a two-year, $64 million extension with the New Orleans Pelicans, McCollum's agent told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. McCollum had two years left on the contract he signed with the Portland Trail Blazers in 2021, so his new Pelicans deal now locks McCollum in through the 2025-26 season.

McCollum, 31, joined the Pelicans midway through this past season in a trade after eight full seasons with the Trail Blazers. McCollum enjoyed a bit a resurgence in New Orleans when he averaged 24.3 points and 5.8 assists per game in the second half of the year. He helped lead the Pelicans to the team's first playoff appearance since 2017 as New Orleans secured the eighth seed in the Western Conference after beating the San Antonio Spurs in the first NBA's first play-in tournament.

McCollum looks to lead the Pelicans once more in his first full season with the team alongside Brandon Ingram and a healthy Zion Williamson. New Orleans is currently +4000 to win the NBA Finals and +400 to win the Southwest Division at BetMGM.

LeBron James, Draymond Green and Kevin Love part of group buying a professional pickleball team

LeBron James' ever-growing investment portfolio added a new professional sports team this week. James, along with fellow NBA stars Draymond Green and Kevin Love, joined LRMR Ventures in buying a Major League Pickleball team, the league announced Wednesday. Other members of the ownership group include Maverick Carter, the investment firm SC Holdings, Relevent Sports Group co-owner and CEO Daniel Sillman and SpringHill Company CMO Paul Rivera.
Hornets enter training camp; Miles Bridges' future uncertain

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — (AP) — Miles Bridges' future with the Charlotte Hornets remains uncertain as the team prepares to open training camp on Tuesday. Bridges, the team's leading scorer last season, was charged with three counts of felony domestic violence in June. According to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office, Bridges allegedly assaulted the mother of his two young children in front of them. Bridges has pleaded not guilty to the charges and has a court date Thursday.
Progress made but how soon CFP expands still up in the air

ROSEMONT, Ill. — (AP) — The administrators who've been given the task of expanding the College Football Playoff from four to 12 teams left their latest in-person meetings Wednesday with the biggest question unanswered: How soon?. "Making progress," CFP Executive Director Bill Hancock said after the meetings near...
Pianow's biggest fantasy football regrets through three weeks

Most of my fantasy football seasons have the same shape, and it looks like 2022 is going to follow the same path, hopefully:. I have a bunch of teams in the middle of the standings right now. I've been right on some things, but I try not to be a Victory Lap guy. Today's article is going to focus on things I got wrong and opportunities I missed, and see if there's a learning point to it all.
Patriots QB Jones leaves with leg injury after 3rd pick

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — (AP) — New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones hopped off the field, unable to put any weight on his left leg. His third interception sealed the Patriots' 37-26 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. The injury could doom the rest of their season.
Fantasy Football Week 4: Kicker rankings

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo currently ranks as the top-scoring fantasy kicker through three weeks of the 2022 NFL season. How many of us saw that coming? To put things in perspective, Koo's 36 fantasy points are 11 more than the top-ranked kicker of the draft season, Baltimore Ravens veteran Justin Tucker.
Dolphins' Tagovailoa injures back, hits head, stumbles, wins

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — (AP) — Tua Tagovailoa hit his head. Turns out, his back was the bigger issue. Either way, he was cleared to return and played through it all. Tagovailoa briefly left Sunday's 21-19 victory over the Buffalo Bills, returning despite appearing to be disoriented by what the team originally said was a head injury. He missed Miami's last three snaps of the first half, then returned and played the rest of the way as the Dolphins became the AFC's last unbeaten team by knocking off the Bills.
Report: Georgia Tech fires coach Geoff Collins

Georgia Tech is reportedly moving on from Geoff Collins. According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Tech is firing Collins. Georgia Tech lost to UCF on Saturday and is the third Power Five coach fired over the last three weeks. Scott Frost was fired at Nebraska after Week 2 and Herm Edwards was fired at Arizona State after Week 3.
