Kansas State Collegian
Early Cowgirls goal secures Wildcats 1-0 loss
Kansas State soccer suffered their first loss of Big 12 play against the Oklahoma State Cowgirls. The only goal of the game came in the fifth minute from the Cowgirls. Forward Olyvia Dowell gave the pass for the early game goal. Crossing the ball across the Wildcat penalty box, Dowell assisted fellow forward Gracie Bindbeutel who put the ball in the net to take the early lead.
K-State’s Game at Iowa State Set for Night Kick
MANHATTAN, Kan. – The Big 12 Conference and ESPN announced Monday that Kansas State’s Oct. 8 contest at Iowa State will kick off at 6:30 p.m. and will be shown on ESPNU. It is the first time the Wildcats will play on ESPNU since a 31-12 home win over TCU last season. K-State will be looking to break a two-game losing skid to the Cyclones, while they Wildcats are in search of their first win in Ames since 2016.
K-State basketball lands 2023 three-star
MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – K-State men’s basketball has landed another commit in the 2023 recruiting class. Three-star prospect Macaleab Rich announced his commitment to the Wildcats on Instagram Monday. Rich is ranked the 129th player in the 2023 class and No. 3 player in Illinois, according to 247 Sports. He picked K-State over Missouri, UIC […]
Red Raiders Announce Kickoff Time vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys
The Texas Tech Red Raiders will visit the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Saturday, Oct. 8.
KVOE
Northern Heights cancels Fridays football game against Olpe
Northern Heights High School has announced that they are canceling Friday’s home football game with Olpe. It will count as a forfeit. “Our team has recently experienced some unexpected turnover, resulting in significant changes. The team needs this time to regroup and learn a whole new offense & defense to have a chance to compete in the future.”
esubulletin.com
DEVELOPING: Emporia State starts suspending academic programs
This is a developing list that will be updated as The Bulletin confirms suspended programs. If you or your professor receive an email letting you know that your program has been suspended, please reach out to The Bulletin. Department chairs and academic advisers began communicating via email which programs will...
7th Annual Wing Fling coming to Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The 7th Annual Wing Fling is on and scheduled to happen at Stormont Vail Events Center Exhibition Hall on Dec. 17. Wing Fling is Topeka’s only Chicken Wing Competition, and the one day event will feature hot wings, cold drinks and a little competition. Local and national restaurants will compete for one […]
Huge Cat Seen Walking and Growling on Iowa Bike Path
Here kitty kitty kitty. Or maybe, in this case, stay away kitty kitty kitty. This big cat was spotted just strolling along a residential bike path. Rachel Port came across this bobcat in West Des Moines near 60th and EP True. Which is very much in the city on the west side of Des Moines. Rachel said the bobcat looked hungry and (as you can hear below) ticked off.
SUV rollover reported in southeast Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department is responding to a rollover crash Tuesday afternoon. The call came into Shawnee County Dispatch at 12:51 p.m. that an SUV rolled over at southeast 25th Street and Adams Street in Topeka. Officers are on scene working to clear the roadway. A 27 News reporter is on the […]
iheart.com
Line of lights reported in the Ankeny night sky PHOTOS
(Ankeny, IA) -- People on social media were talking about a long string of lights visible in the sky for a few minutes Sunday night in the Ankeny area. A few people posted photos of the line of lights as it moved northward across the sky. Turns out to have...
Kansas woman killed in crash
The Kansas Highway Patrol has identified a 42-year-old woman from Wamego that died Tuesday following a crash.
WIBW
Group sues Kansas Governor over Docking Building rebuild
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A group that says it wants to save the Docking Building is suing Governor Kelly in Shawnee County District Court. Plains Modern Inc. is asking the court to reverse Governor Kelly’s order to rebuild the Docking Building, at 915 SW Harrison St., to a 3-story structure.
KSNT
Missing Wamego girl may be in Manhattan, police say
WAMEGO (KSNT) – The Wamego Police Department is asking for help from the public in locating a missing juvenile on Tuesday. According to the WPD, Sarah White, 17, of Wamego, left her home several days ago and has not been back since. White is believed to be in the Manhattan area.
WIBW
Fork In The Road: Banjo’s Cafe
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - We’ve taken you to the best restaurants for dinner, and the top coffee shops across our area. But, we can’t forget about the most important meal of the day: breakfast. So, for this week’s fork in the road, we’re headed to Banjo’s Cafe for...
Emporia convenience store robbed at gunpoint
EMPORIA (KSNT) – The Emporia Police Department is looking for two men that robbed the Circle K convenience store Sunday at 3:30 a.m. According to the Emporia Police Department, two men entered the store and one was holding a rifle, while the other removed less than $1,000 worth of items from the store. Police said […]
Kansas Democrats float proposal to lower property taxes by reviving dormant fund
TOPEKA — A three-part proposal to reduce property taxes could save Kansas homeowners millions, Democratic lawmakers said during a news conference Monday at the Statehouse. Rep. Vic Miller, D-Topeka, and Rep. Mike Amyx, D-Lawrence, released the plan for consideration in the next legislative session, which begins in January. The plan includes reducing residential property assessment […] The post Kansas Democrats float proposal to lower property taxes by reviving dormant fund appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
WIBW
Wamego Police search for missing 17-year-old
WAMEGO, Kan. (WIBW) - Wamego Police are searching for a missing 17-year-old girl. The Wamego Police Department says it has asked for the public’s assistance on Tuesday, Sept. 27, to find missing 17-year-old Sarah White. WPD indicated that White left her Wamego home several days ago and has not...
WIBW
3 arrested after separate fights in Aggieville
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Three people have been arrested after two separate fights in Aggieville over the weekend. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that Venetta Smith, 24, of Junction City, and William Washington, 22, of Fort Riley, were both arrested after a fight in Aggieville on Sunday, Sept. 25.
UPDATE: Two teenage females from Onaga have been located
UPDATE: POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY - The Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office says both girls were located safe in Topeka. ————————POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY - The Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office is asking for assistance from the public to locate two runaway female teenagers. The pair were last seen...
