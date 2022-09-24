MANHATTAN, Kan. – The Big 12 Conference and ESPN announced Monday that Kansas State’s Oct. 8 contest at Iowa State will kick off at 6:30 p.m. and will be shown on ESPNU. It is the first time the Wildcats will play on ESPNU since a 31-12 home win over TCU last season. K-State will be looking to break a two-game losing skid to the Cyclones, while they Wildcats are in search of their first win in Ames since 2016.

AMES, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO