Nassau County issues evacuation order in response to Hurricane Ian
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Nassau County issued an evacuation order for Zones A and D in response to Hurricane Ian, Wednesday morning. It is unknown at this time when residents will be able to return home, as it depends on the severity of the damages from the storm, according to officials. Residents will need to have their identification, or some sort of documentation with a home address, available when they return to Nassau County.
First Coast News
Live updates on Hurricane Ian from the First Coast
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Hurricane Ian is a very dangerous storm system and evacuations are underway around Florida. This article will be a running list of the latest updates from government officials, journalists and meteorologists. Check back with this story for the latest storm updates as it progresses. For the...
First Coast News
Tracking Hurricane Ian: Tuesday afternoon update
While still technically a category three hurricane, Ian is expected to reach category four. Currently, Hurricane Ian is about 500 miles south of Jacksonville, Fla.
County-by-County | Possible impacts Hurricane Ian could have on the First Coast
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The largest impacts of Hurricane Ian appear to be in the Tampa area as the right front of the storm is expected to pass over the metro area Wednesday. However, ahead of the storm, the First Coast will see prolonged rainfall creating a large flood threat and gusty winds with a chance of tornadoes.
First Coast News
Jacksonville insurance agents share tips for hurricane claims
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As Hurricane Ian makes its way toward our area, insurance agents have been busy fielding countless phone calls with questions from people worried about what the future may hold for their homes. First Coast News checked in with one to see what kind of tips they...
First Coast News
Hurricane tracking: Preparing for Ian's impacts
Hurricane Ian is set to hit Jacksonville Wednesday. Here's how to start getting ready.
First Coast News
Tuesday: Jacksonville gives update as Hurricane Ian approaches Florida
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville authorities released additional details Tuesday ahead of Hurricane Ian's approach to Florida, an event that has already led to a planned state of emergency in the city and will likely bring flooding to the region, officials say. Mayor Lenny Curry's state of emergency will go...
First Coast News
Woman in Putnam County worries home could soon be underwater
A drainage ditch in her backyard is already causing flooding. She reached out to the on your side team to get some help before the Ian arrives.
First Coast News
Jacksonville stop of 'The Night Tour' with Maxwell, Fantasia, Joe rescheduled due to weather
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Maxwell, Fantasia, and Joe will be touching down in Jacksonville two days later than planned, but the show will go on. Concert producer, Fifth Degree Tours II, has made the decision to reschedule the Sept. 30 tour date of “The Night Tour” at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena to Sunday, October 2, 2022 due to the safety of audience, bands, and venue crews.
JEA bringing in backup from Texas, Alabama and New England
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Officials from Mayor Lenny Curry to JEA’S Director of Facilities and Fleet Services Baley Brunell say Jacksonville needs prepare for power outages with Hurricane Ian. They’re preparing to get power restored as quickly as possible by getting their fleet ready today and calling in help...
First Coast News
Black Creek, hit hard by Irma, prepares for Hurricane Ian
GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — Evacuation orders in Clay County include the area around Black Creek and, as residents know, flooding is a common occurrence when storms roll through the area, especially during Irma. And it's a storm forecasters believe Hurricane Ian will resemble. Residents living along Black Creek...
Gov. DeSantis: Duval County will see impacts from Hurricane Ian
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Hurricane Ian, a very powerful Cat. 4 storm, is expected to make landfall in Southwest Florida sometime Wednesday. Gov. Ron DeSantis held a news conference early Wednesday morning to warn all Floridians to stay alert and prepared for the storm. "Trees are going to come down,"...
First Coast News
Florida's Largest Oktoberfest is back!
After a three-year hiatus, Beaches Oktoberfest (feat. Corey Smith and Inner Circle) is back Oct. 7th - 8th at the Jacksonville Beach Seawalk Pavilion.
First Coast News
No firm plan yet for Duval emergency or homeless shelters ahead of hurricane
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Currently, no evacuations are being ordered and emergency shelters are not opening for Duval County ahead of Hurricane Ian, but Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry says that could change. First Coast News will keep you updated on the plan for emergency storm shelters as well as the...
North Riverside, Mixon Town prepare for flooding ahead of Hurricane Ian
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Widespread street flooding is a concern ahead if Hurricane Ian. Neighborhoods in Jacksonville's North Riverside and Mixon Town are no strangers to issues involving flooding. Homes in that area are close to McCoys Creek. Henry Scott says he's used to it. He's called North Riverside home...
County-by-county: Closures, cancellations ahead of Hurricane Ian
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As Hurricane Ian continues to barrel toward the First Coast, some city and county services may be discontinued. Additionally, the storm could have an impact on colleges, schools and after-school programs. Here's a list of closures and cancellations around the First Coast. *Scroll down for a...
Jacksonville Mayor Curry declares state of emergency for Jacksonville ahead of Hurricane Ian
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As Jacksonville residents prepare for Hurricane Ian, Mayor Lenny Curry declared a state of emergency. During a press conference Tuesday, Curry warned those in the city of Jacksonville to get prepared now as the storm moves closer. "This storm is nothing to take for granted. This...
Red Cross of North Florida brings in specialists ahead of Tropical Storm Ian
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Red Cross of North Florida has already been busy, recently handing out 150 hurricane prep buckets to folks in communities that constantly see flooding from storms. With Tropical Storm Ian on the horizon, they are cranking that up even more. But, some long-time Jacksonville residents...
First Coast News
JSO: Four people shot during incident on A Philip Randolph Boulevard
Four people have been shot in Jacksonville Tuesday night. Three are in stable condition and one is in critical.
Jacksonville mayor, emergency officials give update on Hurricane Ian
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As Hurricane Ian continues to strengthen, officials in Jacksonville gave an update on the city's preparedness efforts Monday afternoon. Mayor Lenny Curry and emergency responders gave tips on how to keep yourself safe during the storm. "Now is the time to prepare, there is no reason...
