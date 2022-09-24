ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

First Coast News

Nassau County issues evacuation order in response to Hurricane Ian

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Nassau County issued an evacuation order for Zones A and D in response to Hurricane Ian, Wednesday morning. It is unknown at this time when residents will be able to return home, as it depends on the severity of the damages from the storm, according to officials. Residents will need to have their identification, or some sort of documentation with a home address, available when they return to Nassau County.
First Coast News

Live updates on Hurricane Ian from the First Coast

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Hurricane Ian is a very dangerous storm system and evacuations are underway around Florida. This article will be a running list of the latest updates from government officials, journalists and meteorologists. Check back with this story for the latest storm updates as it progresses. For the...
First Coast News

Jacksonville insurance agents share tips for hurricane claims

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As Hurricane Ian makes its way toward our area, insurance agents have been busy fielding countless phone calls with questions from people worried about what the future may hold for their homes. First Coast News checked in with one to see what kind of tips they...
First Coast News

Tuesday: Jacksonville gives update as Hurricane Ian approaches Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville authorities released additional details Tuesday ahead of Hurricane Ian's approach to Florida, an event that has already led to a planned state of emergency in the city and will likely bring flooding to the region, officials say. Mayor Lenny Curry's state of emergency will go...
First Coast News

Jacksonville stop of 'The Night Tour' with Maxwell, Fantasia, Joe rescheduled due to weather

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Maxwell, Fantasia, and Joe will be touching down in Jacksonville two days later than planned, but the show will go on. Concert producer, Fifth Degree Tours II, has made the decision to reschedule the Sept. 30 tour date of “The Night Tour” at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena to Sunday, October 2, 2022 due to the safety of audience, bands, and venue crews.
First Coast News

Black Creek, hit hard by Irma, prepares for Hurricane Ian

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — Evacuation orders in Clay County include the area around Black Creek and, as residents know, flooding is a common occurrence when storms roll through the area, especially during Irma. And it's a storm forecasters believe Hurricane Ian will resemble. Residents living along Black Creek...
