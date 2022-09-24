Read full article on original website
What are the Updates on Tech Trends?
There’s no doubt that technology is becoming more and more advanced every day. This is especially foundon HellSpin Login. Here are some of the latest tech trends that are sure to change the way we live and work:. 1. Augmented reality. In recent years, there has been a growing...
This is why you should never upload your photos to Google Photos
One of the greatest uses of the Internet is the fact that it allows us to store large amounts of information. One of the most obvious is the photos taken with mobile phones and professional cameras. The problem? With the capture capabilities of many cameras we find that a simple user can store images with HDR quality and composed of tens of millions of pixels at the same time. Companies like Google offer space to store such photos on their servers, but are increasingly looking for methodologies to save space, including compression and reconstruction algorithms.
If you have Microsoft 365, your subscription now includes this new product for free
Thanks to all the applications and platforms that the software giant presents us with, we can carry out a multitude of jobs on our computer. Starting with Windows, going through the Microsoft 365 subscriptionthe communication platforms available, and much more. In fact, it is more than likely that this firm...
GIGABYTE AORUS Z790 All Ready for Raptor Lake-S
Intel just introduced Raptor Lake-S, the thirteenth generation of Intel Core, a generation that represents the consolidation of hybrid architecture and paves the way for Meteor Lake, which promises to be revolutionary again. As we have already told you, Raptor Lake offers us performance and reliability, a proposal that is not negligible. and that will surely convince many users, part of which will have to adapt the rest of its components to make the leap.
Ryzen 7000: the first motherboards under AM5 arrive, and they are not cheap
To use AMD’s new Ryzen 7000 processors, you must equip yourself with new motherboards under socket AM5. And as we can see from online sellers, the price of entry into this new technology is rather high. AMD’s newest series of processors, the Ryzen 7000s, have just been released. Prices...
NVIDIA works on a Hopper H100 accelerator with 120 GB of memory
Six months have passed since NVIDIA presented Hopper, a next-generation architecture that the green giant is using to drive its graphics accelerators and that, as we told you at the time, has been able to triple the raw power of the previous generation maintaining, however, a very balanced consumption, which translates into high efficiency (performance per watt consumed).
So you can save gas on heating in the harshest winter in history
This winter is going to be one of the most complicated in energy matters, the price of electricity, natural gas and diesel is literally through the roof. In this complicated scenario, it is very important to save as much as possible, and there are devices for the home that will precisely allow us to save, although logically we must first make an investment in buying the equipment to later see the results. Today at RedesZone we are going to show you which devices can help you save money on your gas heating.
