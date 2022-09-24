ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Hurricane Ian is approaching the First Coast. It's evident from the wind and waves near the coastal lines at the Davis Shores neighborhood. The storm is supposed to arrive on Wednesday, but that's not enough to move Daniel Burch. For a few more hours, he took the time to fish and release Lemon Sharks before the water currents become unbearable. The local fisherman said he does not plan on evacuating.

SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL ・ 14 HOURS AGO