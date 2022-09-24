Read full article on original website
Some St. Augustine residents choosing to stay, tough out the storm
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Hurricane Ian is approaching the First Coast. It's evident from the wind and waves near the coastal lines at the Davis Shores neighborhood. The storm is supposed to arrive on Wednesday, but that's not enough to move Daniel Burch. For a few more hours, he took the time to fish and release Lemon Sharks before the water currents become unbearable. The local fisherman said he does not plan on evacuating.
Where to find sandbags in Northeast Florida, Southeast Georgia counties as Hurricane Ian approaches
As Hurricane Ian approaches, counties across the First Coast are preparing and setting up locations to pick up sandbags to mitigate flooding. We will continue to update this list as counties add more locations. Here is the list so far:. Baker County. The City of Macclenny will be distributing sand...
Live updates on Hurricane Ian from the First Coast
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Hurricane Ian is a very dangerous storm system and evacuations are underway around Florida. This article will be a running list of the latest updates from government officials, journalists and meteorologists. Check back with this story for the latest storm updates as it progresses. For the...
If you live in St. Augustine, here's what you need to know ahead of Hurricane Ian
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — (The video above is from a prior weather update. Find the most updated weather information here) The City of St. Augustine is urging residents to prepare for flooding that is expected to reach anywhere from three to five feet above street level in some areas.
Gov. DeSantis: Duval County will see impacts from Hurricane Ian
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Hurricane Ian, a very powerful Cat. 4 storm, is expected to make landfall in Southwest Florida sometime Wednesday. Gov. Ron DeSantis held a news conference early Wednesday morning to warn all Floridians to stay alert and prepared for the storm. "Trees are going to come down,"...
County-by-county | Closures, cancellations ahead of Hurricane Ian
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As Hurricane Ian continues to barrel toward the First Coast, some city and county services may be discontinued. Additionally, the storm could have an impact on colleges, schools and after-school programs. Here's a list of closures and cancellations around the First Coast. *Scroll down for a...
Nassau County issues evacuation order in response to Hurricane Ian
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Nassau County issued an evacuation order for Zones A and D in response to Hurricane Ian, Wednesday morning. It is unknown at this time when residents will be able to return home, as it depends on the severity of the damages from the storm, according to officials. Residents will need to have their identification, or some sort of documentation with a home address, available when they return to Nassau County.
Tuesday: Jacksonville gives update as Hurricane Ian approaches Florida
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville authorities released additional details Tuesday ahead of Hurricane Ian's approach to Florida, an event that has already led to a planned state of emergency in the city and will likely bring flooding to the region, officials say. Mayor Lenny Curry's state of emergency will go...
Evacuation orders issued for coastal areas of St. Johns County
Evacuation orders were issued Tuesday for coastal areas of St. Johns County. That order goes into effect at 6 a.m. Wednesday morning.
County-by-county: Closures, cancellations ahead of Hurricane Ian
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As Hurricane Ian continues to barrel toward the First Coast, some city and county services may be discontinued. Additionally, the storm could have an impact on colleges, schools and after-school programs. Here's a list of closures and cancellations around the First Coast. *Scroll down for a...
Evacuation orders issued for part of Clay County along St. Johns River
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Clay County authorities have issued evacuation orders for parts of the county along the St. Johns river. The evacuation orders go into effect at noon on Wednesday, September 28, according to Clay County Emergency Management. The evacuation orders are for residents in Zones A, B,...
Woman in Putnam County worries her home could soon be underwater
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — It’s the calm before the storm, and Sunday Cain is trying to get her drainage ditch fixed before Hurricane Ian moves in. “I wish somebody would clean that ditch, somebody would take a little responsibility or help or something because if this isn’t cleaned out it is inevitable that I'm going to drown because I have the lowest house," said Cain.
Ian becomes a Category 4 storm prior to landfall but track shifts east of Jacksonville
Ian continues to strengthen as it nears landfall this morning in South West Florida. Plus a look at the extended outlook on the storm.
Tracking Hurricane Ian: Tuesday afternoon update
While still technically a category three hurricane, Ian is expected to reach category four. Currently, Hurricane Ian is about 500 miles south of Jacksonville, Fla.
First Coast News
Jacksonville insurance agents share tips for hurricane claims
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As Hurricane Ian makes its way toward our area, insurance agents have been busy fielding countless phone calls with questions from people worried about what the future may hold for their homes. First Coast News checked in with one to see what kind of tips they...
Jacksonville Mayor Curry declares state of emergency for Jacksonville ahead of Hurricane Ian
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As Jacksonville residents prepare for Hurricane Ian, Mayor Lenny Curry declared a state of emergency. During a press conference Tuesday, Curry warned those in the city of Jacksonville to get prepared now as the storm moves closer. "This storm is nothing to take for granted. This...
North Riverside, Mixon Town prepare for flooding ahead of Hurricane Ian
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Widespread street flooding is a concern ahead if Hurricane Ian. Neighborhoods in Jacksonville's North Riverside and Mixon Town are no strangers to issues involving flooding. Homes in that area are close to McCoys Creek. Henry Scott says he's used to it. He's called North Riverside home...
No firm plan yet for Duval emergency or homeless shelters ahead of hurricane
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Currently, no evacuations are being ordered and emergency shelters are not opening for Duval County ahead of Hurricane Ian, but Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry says that could change. First Coast News will keep you updated on the plan for emergency storm shelters as well as the...
Black Creek, hit hard by Irma, prepares for Hurricane Ian
GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — Evacuation orders in Clay County include the area around Black Creek and, as residents know, flooding is a common occurrence when storms roll through the area, especially during Irma. And it's a storm forecasters believe Hurricane Ian will resemble. Residents living along Black Creek...
Florida emergency director ahead of Ian: 'The time to evacuate is now'
Kevin Guthrie warned that there will come a time when the roads aren't safe to travel in many evacuation zones. And that may mean no way for responders to help.
