Columbia, SC

WLTX.com

Teen missing from Lexington, police say

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Lexington Police are asking for the public's help to find a missing teen last seen Tuesday afternoon. Police say 16-year-old Caroline Vincent was last seen Tuesday afternoon on Church Street, where she ran away from the vehicle she was riding in. Vincent has pink hair and...
LEXINGTON, SC
coladaily.com

Columbia man killed, brother wounded in highway shooting

Two brothers were shot while driving on Edmund Highway late Saturday night, one brother died and the other survived. According to Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher, Harold Lord Peak III, 22, died of multiple gunshot wounds at the scene. “Based on what the victim’s brother told deputies, the brothers were...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Missing Lexington teen found safe

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department said Wednesday that a teen missing after running from a vehicle she was riding in was found safe and returned home. 16-year-old Caroline Vincent was reported missing from Church Street on Tuesday. Officials say the teen ran away from the vehicle...
LEXINGTON, SC
abccolumbia.com

Lexington Sheriff’s Dept.: Highway shooting leaves man dead, brother wounded

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— A highway shooting late Saturday night on Edmund Highway left a Columbia man dead and his brother wounded, Lexington Sheriff’s Department says. According to Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher, Harold Lord Peak III, 22, died of multiple gunshot wounds. He was shot at while driving on Princeton Road between Ramblin Road and Edmund Highway.
LEXINGTON, SC
Columbia, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Columbia, SC
AOL Corp

Columbia man in moving car killed in shooting, Lexington County sheriff says

A Columbia man was killed and his brother was injured when they were shot while driving in Lexington County late Saturday night, the sheriff’s department said. Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher said that Harold Lord Peak III, 22, died of multiple gunshot wounds at the scene, the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said Monday in a news release.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Man who fell from Columbia Convention Center identified by coroner

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— A suspect who died after falling from the Columbia Convention Center Saturday was identified by the Richland County Coroner as Harry D. Simms, 62. Authorities say Simms fell from the top of the upper level balcony following a car chase with law enforcement on Sept. 24.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Accident on I-77 kills one person

COLUMBIA, S.C. — One person is dead after a two car accident Monday afternoon on I-77. According to South Carolina Highway Patrol Master Trooper Brandon Bolt, the accident happened a little before 4:30 p.m. on I-77 near mm 24, about five miles south of the Blythewood exit. A 2005...
BLYTHEWOOD, SC
News19 WLTX

One wounded in West Columbia shooting on Friday evening

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — The West Columbia Police Department is looking for answers regarding a shooting that happened Friday evening at an area apartment complex. According to a spokesperson for the department, the shooting happened around 7:45 p.m. at 1035 Comanche Trail - the address of Riverbanks Retreat Apartments.
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WJCL

Officials: Ex inmate returns to SC prison, does doughnuts on lawn

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Video above: Tybee Island offers free sand to residents ahead of Ian's arrival. A former South Carolina prison inmate is behind bars after officials said he did. doughnuts in the grass outside of the Department of Corrections headquarters in Columbia. Department officials said Ryan P. Turner,...
COLUMBIA, SC
fox35orlando.com

Missing toddler spent the night alone in woods before rescue, sheriff says

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. - Authorities in South Carolina said a 3-year-old girl is back with her family after separating from them inside Poinsett State Park. The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office first put out a Facebook alert about Ruby Heider, the missing child, on Friday. They said Ruby went missing around 7:30 p.m. local time after her family couldn’t locate her while she was on a camping trip.
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

1 dead, 2 wounded in Clarendon County shooting

CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. — One person is dead and two more wounded following an overnight shooting in Clarendon County. According to Sheriff Tim Baxley, the shooting happened around 5 a.m. at a place known as Petey's Social Club and Restaurant off of Azalea Lane in the Alcolu community. He...
CLARENDON COUNTY, SC
columbiapd.net

Passing of Columbia Police Department (CPD) Master Police Officer Tyrell Owens Riley

It was with a heavy heart that Columbia Police Chief W.H. “Skip” Holbrook shares the passing of a dedicated police officer. Earlier today, Master Police Officer (MPO) Tyrell Owens Riley suffered a medical emergency while participating in a CPD Specialized Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Assessment. During the physical fitness training portion of the assessment, MPO Owens Riley became ill. He was transported by EMS to Providence Hospital in downtown where he suffered cardiac arrest and could not be revived.
COLUMBIA, SC
columbiapd.net

Thousands of Counterfeit Fentanyl Pills Seized in Traffic Stop

Investigators with the Columbia Police Department’s (CPD) Organized Crime and Narcotics (OCN) Unit have seized thousands of suspected fake fentanyl pills during a recent traffic stop resulting in the arrest of a Texas couple. Prior to being transferred into federal custody, both suspects were housed at the Alvin S....
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

One dead, one injured in Clarendon County crash

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - One person was killed and another was injured in a crash in Clarendon County. The crash happened on Old Georgetown Road and Home Branch Road, according to troopers. A truck was traveling north on Old Georgetown Road and attempted to make a left turn onto Home...
CLARENDON COUNTY, SC

