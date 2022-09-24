BLM director: Agency working to rebuild staffing for headquarters, whole agency

Read full article on original website
Residents demand closure of Jackson Hole Airport
The noise from flights at Jackson Hole Airport is driving some residents mad. Mad enough to want the airport to go away. The Jackson Hole Airport Board met today to take public comment on proposals to address noise generated by aircraft on the southern departure route from the airport. Former...
I was born and raised in Montana. These are the 10 most common mistakes I see tourists make when visiting the Big Sky state.
Many travelers to Montana pack incorrectly, get too close to wildlife, make a mess, and skip lesser known areas when vacationing in the Big Sky state.
AOL Corp
Where will Washington’s new airport be? Locals are fighting against one of the options
An area on the border of Pierce and King counties is being considered as a potential site for an airport, and many locals are fighting against that possibility. “We’ve got some of the last and best farmland in … the Puget Sound area. It’s very productive farmland that would essentially be destroyed,” said Tim O’Brien, president of the Enumclaw Plateau Community Association.
Vox
How a 100-year-old miscalculation drained the Colorado River
The river’s flow is down by about 20 percent, compared to the 1900s, and the two largest reservoirs it feeds are less than a third full. The water in Lake Mead, the nation’s biggest reservoir, has dropped more than 150 feet in the last two decades, leaving little water for the more than 40 million people who depend on the river.
Phys.org
Oregon blaze latest major wildfire to engulf US West
A massive wildfire burned out of control Monday in Oregon forcing residents to flee and threatening towns and thousands of homes, in the latest blaze to scorch the US West during a blistering summer. Dozens of active infernos in California, Idaho, Oregon, Washington and other western states have ravaged more...
18 large fires burning in Oregon and Washington
There were 18 large fires burning in Oregon and Washington Saturday, leading to evacuations and targeted power outages in Oregon as the challenge of dry and windy conditions continued in the region. According to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center, there are nearly 406 square miles of active, uncontained fires and...
Gov. Kristi Noem sued over release of travel expense records
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is facing a lawsuit after her office refused to release expense records on five out-of-state trips this year to a liberal watchdog group.American Oversight, an organization that files open records requests and litigation against Republican officials, filed a lawsuit Tuesday against Noem, who is in the midst of a reelection campaign and eyeing a bid for the GOP's 2024 presidential ticket. It alleges that the governor's office did not follow the state's open records law by claiming that releasing the records would create a threat to the governor's safety.In May, the organization had requested...
Groups file suit to stop more grazing, save grizzlies north of Yellowstone National Park
Nine different conservation organizations have filed a lawsuit against the United States Forest Service for increasing grazing allotments just north of Yellowstone National Park that they say will likely lead to more human-grizzly bear conflicts and stunt recovery of the threatened species. In a lawsuit filed in federal court in Missoula, the groups said the […] The post Groups file suit to stop more grazing, save grizzlies north of Yellowstone National Park appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Wildfires are burning away snow in the American West
This article was originally featured in High Country News. The ground beneath researcher Stephanie Kampf’s boots was black and burned to a sooty crisp in June 2021 as she walked across the burn scar left by the Cameron Peak Fire of 2020. A summer after the fire engulfed over 200,000 acres in flames, there was no snow to be found in its footprint—despite being almost 10,000 feet above sea level, where snow often persists in Colorado. In a nearby stand of unburned trees, however, Kampf noted, some “nice snow” did appear. “It was really striking,” she said. “It was so mind-blowing to me.”
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: Oregon quietly considers housing migrants, shuns attention of Texas, Florida
The Oregon Department of Human Services is quietly considering a program to house and care for illegal immigrants. One leader said they should be regarded as “welcome guests.”. Regional Emergency Coordinator Jeff Gilbert revealed the program in a Sept. 23 meeting with the Office of Resiliency Emergency Management (OREM)...
For first time in 233 years, Native American, Native Alaskan, Native Hawaiian all in U.S. House
For the first time in 233 years, a Native American, a Native Alaskan and a Native Hawaiian are all members of the U.S. House of Representatives
Phys.org
Cattle grazing with virtual fencing shows potential to create wildfire fuel breaks, study finds
The use of virtual fencing to manage cattle grazing on sagebrush rangelands has the potential to create fuel breaks needed to help fight wildfires, a recent Oregon State University and U.S. Department of Agriculture-Agricultural Research Service study found. Virtual fencing involves placing collars on livestock. The collars communicate with GPS...
Meet the Wrangell-St. Elias Residents: The Last Community to Reside in a National Park
There are plenty of qualities that make our country’s national parks so intriguing however, one park, located in a remote region of Alaska, is one of the most unique of all. In fact, it’s the only national park in the U.S. to still house a community of full-time residents. Take a moment to get to know the community members of Wrangell-St. Elias National Park and Preserve in the video below.
