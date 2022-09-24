ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deadline

Al Pacino To Star In ‘Billy Knight’ Movie Alongside Charlie Heaton And Diana Silvers

Al Pacino has been set to star in Billy Knight, an indie drama that will mark the feature film debut of writer-director Alec Griffen Roth. Stranger Things star Charlie Heaton and Diana Silvers (Space Force, Booksmart) will also topline the pic, which begins shooting this week in Los Angeles. Prominent Productions’ Autumn Bailey-Ford and Cameron Burnett are producing with Sevier Crespo and Amanda Kiely, with Sarah Sarandos, Josh Clayton, Kirk Martin and Peter Bortel executive producing. The plot follows grad school students Alex (Heaton) and Emily (Silvers) as they traverse their aspiring careers as filmmakers. Alex is also grappling with the grief...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Lizzo Plays James Madison’s 1813 Flute at D.C. Concert

Lizzo kicked it seriously old school on Tuesday night (Sept. 27) during her gig at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. Like, for real old, as in the 1800s. The rapper had a very special guest for the gig: a crystal flute once owned, but never played, by Founding Father and fourth president of the United States, James Madison. Surely you have questions. Earlier this week, the Library of Congress tweeted out a humble brag about having the largest flute collection in the world, with more than 1,800 pieces, including Madison’s 1813 crystal flute. “@lizzo we would love for you...
WASHINGTON, DC
IndieWire

Documentary Has a Diversity Problem — A New Movie Theater Is Trying to Solve It

For 50 years, the nonprofit documentary production company DCTV has been at the forefront of producing socially conscious nonfiction cinema on a grassroots scale. That goal extended last week to the realization of a longstanding goal with the opening of the Firehouse Cinema, a single-screen theater exclusively dedicated to showing documentary films located at DCTV’s Lower Manhattan headquarters, in the same old firehouse that co-founders Jon Alpert and Keiko Tsuno have owned and lived in for decades. Alpert has leaned into the building’s history, outfitting the concession stand with the front of an old fire truck, working with firefighters to make...
MOVIES

