Polygon announced a partnership with two other Web3 players on Monday to form an accelerator program that supports blockchain projects and initiatives. The three-way partnership with Alpha Venture DAO and blockchain incubator Icetea Labs will cultivate promising Web3 projects by offering mentorship, education assistance and other resources. The accelerator program launched with six selected startups, including free-to-play-to-earn games Victory Point, Evermoon and Trouble Punk.

