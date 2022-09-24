ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portia Suspects Something Even More Sinister Than the Hook Is Going On After [Spoiler]

In Jacksonville, Carly puts flowers on Virginia’s grave. She can’t believe after everything she’s been through, she got a round-trip ticket to where she started. She thinks she’ll never escape being Caroline Benson from the wrong side of town who tried to pretend she belonged with the county club kids. She used to resent Virginia telling her to be content with what she had, but now she understands she was telling her that she was wonderful the way she was.
Popculture

'House of the Dragon' Spoilers: How Lady Alicent Hightower Dies in the Books

Since House of the Dragon starts about 170 years before the events of Game of Thrones, one thing fans can be certain of without spoilers is that pretty much all these characters have died canonically. If you're interested in reading ahead on the full story you can check out George R.R. Martin's book Fire & Blood. Otherwise, read on for spoilers for the book and probably for House of the Dragon as well.
Variety

‘Chicago Med’ Shake-Up: Guy Lockard and Sarah Rafferty Exit, Yaya DaCosta Rejoins Cast in Recurring Role

There are changes coming to Gaffney Chicago Medical Center. Both Guy Lockard and Sarah Rafferty, who portrayed Dr. Dylan Scott and Dr. Pamela Blake, respectively, are leaving NBC’s “Chicago Med,” Variety confirms. Additionally, Yaya DaCosta, who exited the show in 2021 after six seasons, has returned as April Sexton. During the Season 8 premiere Dylan chose to leave his job at the hospital following the death of Jo (Riley Voelkel), an undercover cop he became romantically involved with last season, who died in the ER. Co-showrunners Andrew Schneider and Diane Frolov confirmed his exit. “Right now, we’ve finished that arc of his...
The List

Why The Young And The Restless Fans Are Outraged At Nick And Sally

Over the years on "The Young and the Restless," brothers Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) and Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) have almost always been at odds. Many women have had to choose between Team Adam or Team Nick, with each love triangle further driving a wedge between the embattled siblings. However, prior to the Ashland Locke (Robert Newman) drama that pitted the family against each other yet again, they were on the path to a better place (via Soaps In Depth).
Variety

‘Chicago P.D.’ Showrunner on How Jesse Lee Soffer’s Exit Will Stay True to His Character and the Major Challenges Ahead for Hailey

The world of “Chicago P.D.” will look a bit different midway through Season 10 as Jesse Lee Soffer will say goodbye. While viewers are disappointed about the actor, who has portrayed Jay Halstead since the series’ debut, leaving the show, showrunner Gwen Sigan is focused on writing the big shift. “We’re all very sad about it. Jesse’s meant so much to this show, and you couldn’t ask for more professional and kind person to work with. So we’re all going to be so devastated,” she told Variety ahead of Wednesday’s premiere. “I think it just what he brings to the show...
Outsider.com

Tom Selleck’s Mustache Mask on Set of ‘Blue Bloods’ Is Absolutely Perfect

Although active in Hollywood since 1965, actor Tom Selleck gained stardom when he landed the role of private investigator Thomas Magnum in the hit show Magnum P.I. Not only did the role make him a household name, but he went on to star on the silver screen with films like Three Men and a Baby and Three Men and a Little Lady. As for his stint on Magnum P.I., the actor received five Emmy Award nominations for Outstanding Lead Actor, eventually winning in 1985. With over 50 years in Hollywood, fans of Selleck can watch him portray the police commissioner for New York City in Blue Bloods. Playing Frank Reagan, Selleck filled the role for the last 12 years. And while the actor is 77 years old, it seems he still takes a moment to enjoy the little things in life.
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Boss Reveals Major Character Will Make a Return in Season 20

NCIS comes back next week for its 20th season, and it will be featuring a familiar returning character to the franchise. Viewers will see Dr. Grace Confalone (played by Laura San Giacomo) make an appearance during the episode, the Express reports. Dr. Grace was first seen by viewers in season 13. This was after Major Case Response Team leader Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Mark Harmon) was shot. Of course, this was just one in a series of wounds Gibbs took before retiring last year.
TVLine

Chicago Med EPs Explain [Spoiler]'s Unexpected Exit in Season 8 Premiere

Warning: The following contains spoilers from Wednesday’s Chicago Med premiere. Proceed at your own risk! Another doc is checking out of Chicago Med: Guy Lockard, who plays ED pediatrician Dr. Dylan Scott, exited the NBC drama in Wednesday’s Season 8 premiere, TVLine has learned. The actor joined the series in last season’s opener, helping to fill the void left by the departures of longtime cast members Torrey DeVitto and Yaya DaCosta. In this week’s episode, Dylan decided to leave the hospital after Milena died and he realized that he could never truly escape his police past if he stayed in the Windy...
Decider.com

Goodbye Gibbs: Mark Harmon Officially Removed From ‘NCIS’ Opening Credits

Gibbs has officially been erased. Nearly one year (11 months to be exact) after Mark Harmon left NCIS, his character has been removed from the opening credits. For nearly 20 years, Harmon starred in the hit police series as protagonist Leroy Jethro Gibbs. Last October, the 71-year-old actor officially said goodbye to the show four episodes into Season 19, when his character decided to remain in Alaska and not return to work. However, Harmon assured fans that Gibbs is “not retired” and that he is “living in Alaska as far as I know,” per Entertainment Tonight.
tvinsider.com

The BAU Is Back in First ‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ Episodes (PHOTOS)

Oh, it’s so good to see (almost all of) the BAU back. Paramount+ has unveiled the first photos from Criminal Minds: Evolution, the new season of the procedural drama (its original 15-year run on CBS ended in 2020). And they offer a look at all the returning cast members across the first two episodes, titled “Just Getting Started” and “Sicarius.” Scroll down for a look to see how things really haven’t changed — they’re still in the same briefing room!
A.V. Club

Everything that happened in the 10 years between episodes 5 and 6 of House Of The Dragon

Warning: This is called Spoiler Space for a reason. The following contains details about key plot points and developments in House Of The Dragon episode 6. A lot can happen in a decade, and on House Of The Dragon, a lot of it happens off-screen. While we’ve gotten time jumps between episodes before—the largest one spanning three years—this is the farthest into the future we’ve gone yet. Episodes five and six are separated by 10 years, during which the characters changed a great deal. Some of them so much that they literally became different people. The exposition flew by quickly in “The Princess And The Queen,” so in case you missed something, here’s a handy guide to what’s been going on and who’s been getting busy over that decade in Westeros and beyond.
