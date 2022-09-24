Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor Kathy Hochul Urges NY Republicans to Leave the State – a Record Number of Them Actually GoBrooklyn LassiterNew York City, NY
Luxury sports lounge Bounce Sporting Club coming soon to Delray BeachBest of South FloridaDelray Beach, FL
New York Mayor Believes There Could be 75,000 Migrants as Tent City is CreatedTom HandyNew York City, NY
Murphy Signs 3 Bills into Law, Vetoes 4Morristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
The bizarre story of Albert Einstein's brain, which was stolen hours after his deathMaya DeviPrinceton, NJ
Related
Greg Schiano can’t keep sending Rutgers fans home disappointed and disenchanted | Politi
They showed up early. They showed up in scarlet. They showed up ready to create a big-time college football atmosphere at SHI Stadium for this rare primetime closeup, and maybe if they allowed themselves to dream a little bit, they showed up believing their enthusiasm could help Rutgers improve to 4-0 with a victory over a flawed Iowa team.
HS football Top 20, Sept. 25, 2022: A new No. 1 team emerges in rankings shakeup
There was a major statement made in the high school football landscape in New Jersey this past weekend. Don Bosco Prep, which had been reeling after a loss to Iona Prep (NY) the previous week, went on the road to face its rival, Bergen Catholic. Not many people gave the Ironmen much of a chance to come away with a win. What unfolded over 48 minutes at Crusader Stadium was a dominant effort from Don Bosco Prep to knock off then-No. 1 Bergen Catholic 31-7.
These elite NJ high schools are among the very best in America
Boasting over 140 million reviews, the online platform Niche keeps profiles on schools and colleges in the United States, and has placed three New Jersey high schools inside its top 20 Best Public High Schools for 2023. Two private schools in the Garden State cracked the Top 20 of that...
Where did Florio rank among NJ governors?
Death exalts us. I've always known it. Rarely does anyone have anything but good things to say at your funeral. Jim Florio died this past weekend at 85. He was a one-term Democratic governor who served in between two two-term Republican governors and a figure who sparked enough outrage to launch a grassroots campaign against his policies and put New Jersey 101.5 on the map.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fantastic LBI National Golf Club is Open in Little Egg Harbor, New Jersey
I admit I am not very good at golf lol I enjoy it a lot, but I am no Phil Mickelson. I love going out and enjoying a round of golf, being outside and enjoying the beauty of a great course, getting the exercise, and occasionally hitting a good shot.
Wow! The Oldest Tree in New Jersey is Real American History
This is a story with deep roots! yes, pun intended. There may be no better way of judging time and history than when you are dealing with "trees". It is a way to estimate actual time and give age even when dealing with subjects that can be nearly 500 years old.
See the tremendously hilarious Stand Up Comedian Vic Dibitetto of Manalapan, NJ at his six upcoming New Jersey shows
If you love watching and listening to Comedian Vic Dibitetto in his videos on social media then you are going to love his Stand Up which is a different level of humor you need to witness in person. The good news is that the Manalapan resident has six upcoming shows...
Barstool’s Dave Portnoy reviews more NJ pizzerias — and discovers ‘tomato pie’
Dave Portnoy, of Barstool’s One Bite Pizza Reviews, is loving himself some New Jersey lately. He’s out with a new set of reviews this time featuring four pizzerias from the Mercer County area. Palermo's in Bordentown. His first stop was at Palermo’s in Bordentown, a restaurant whose name...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Get Ready New Jersey, This Convenience Store Has Big Plans
I'm a pretty big fan of convenience store lunches. They're quick and easy, and there's usually something for everyone; whether you're looking for a hoagie, a wrap, salad, or snack. New Jersey is home to some great little convenience stores; Krauszers, Quick Stop in Lavallette has an awesome cheese steak,...
boozyburbs.com
North Jersey Restaurant Has Best Paella in State
The folks at Yelp have shared a list of the Best paella across every state and province in the US and Canada (Read List). In highlighting the “signature dish” that originated in Spain, that “has united families and loved ones” for “centuries”. The list...
Trendy retailer is opening 4 new New Jersey stores
Showcase, a retailer known for the “hottest trends,” is opening new locations in the Garden State. They already have stores in Freehold and Bridgewater. The new ones will be in Paramus, Rockaway, and Edison as well as at the Willowbrook Mall in Wayne, which is now open. “We...
PhillyBite
The Best Steakhouses in New Jersey
NEW JERSEY - If you're craving some steak, New Jersey is your state. You can find some of the best steakhouses in the state. The meat is delicious, and you can't go wrong with a trip to a steakhouse in New Jersey. Whether you're on a budget or have a large appetite, there are plenty of choices for a great meal.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
OMG! The Best Roadside Sub Shop in New Jersey to Get a 3 Foot Hoagie
Whether you call it a "sub" "hoagie" "hero" or "grinder" etc, they all mean the same thing, a delicious sandwich. Let's face it we all enjoy a nice hoagie and if you are really hungry we have just the place for you!. How about a sub, a three-foot sub? According...
New Jersey Town Makes List For Best Fall Foliage Spots In America
A recently released report has listed a New Jersey town among the top 21 places to see fall foliage in the entire country. When you think about all the beautiful places that are famous for fall foliage, it's pretty amazing that a beloved New Jersey town makes a list of the top 21 in the entire nation, according to the well-respected Travel & Leisure.
SEEN HIM? 29-Year-Old Man Goes Missing In Central Jersey
A 29-year-old man has gone missing in Central Jersey. Jonathan Misak left his Sayreville home located in Main Street Townhomes on Sunday, Sept. 25 around 3:30 p.m. after having an argument with a family member, police said. He is 5-10 and weighs 210 pounds. Misak is on the Autism spectrum...
With a cold winter coming, New Jersey Democrats’ debate on energy heats up | Mulshine
Few people would compare our governor with a saint. But his position on energy reminds me of the conversion of Saint Augustine to Christianity after he enjoyed a profligate youth. “Give me chastity and continence, but not yet,” the saint said. That mirrors Phil Murphy’s attitude toward the elimination...
A deep dish dive into the best pizza on the NJ shore (Opinion)
Based on their trademark cheeses and sauce swirls, (although I would call it gravy but that's a different post for another day), Maruca's Tomato Pies claims to be "The Best Pizza on the Jersey Shore." With locations in both Seaside Heights and Asbury Park, it's not hard to see why.
Unique chicken and custard chain opens its first New Jersey restaurant
I had never heard of this chain before but it sounds pretty interesting: it’s called Super Chix Chicken and Custard and it just opened a location in East Hanover, NJ. They serve chicken sandwiches (there are 10 versions on their menu), chicken tenders, salads, fries, frozen custard, and shakes. They call their chicken sandwich The Last True Chicken Sandwich.
This Is New Jersey’s Best Place To Get A Drink According To Experts
There are a ton of great places to get a drink all over the Garden State, but only one can be named the best place to get a drink in New Jersey. And if you thought the award would go to an establishment in North Jersey, not too far from New York City, like so many of these awards do, you'd be wrong this time. it turns out this honor lands at the heart of the Jersey Shore.
‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives’ is coming back to New Jersey
Not only is Guy Fieri bringing his show "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" back to New Jersey, he’s revisiting a restaurant he’s brought his show to before. The restaurant is Carluccio’s Coal Fired Pizza in Northfield (Atlantic County) and they announced yesterday on their Facebook page that DDD was coming back for an episode that will air Sept. 23.
Comments / 0