Read full article on original website
Related
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: A warm afternoon, but at least it’s not humid
It will be dry and sunny this afternoon with temperatures reaching the mid-80s. Then temperatures will rapidly fall this evening. Temperatures are still above average today and will be tomorrow, but another front Wednesday will remedy that. Be alerted as soon as severe weather coverage begins by downloading the Arkansas...
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Sunny & dry today; cooler temperatures still to come
It’s a cool morning. Temperatures are starting off five to ten degrees cooler than they did Monday. But with dry air and a sunny sky it will almost get as warm this afternoon as it did yesterday. We’ll get to the mid-80s and perhaps some upper 80s in South Arkansas. Little Rock will reach 80° by Noon and then have a high temperature of 86° this afternoon.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Get ready for the coldest temperatures since April
MONDAY: Monday morning will be our first crisp morning since the brief taste of fall we saw two weeks ago. Most Arkansans will wake up to temperatures in the 50s and warm into the 80s. Low humidity and mostly sunny skies will make for very comfortable weather. There will be a breezy northwest wind of around 10 mph.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Cooler weather with low humidity is here
Temperatures are 10-20 degrees cooler today thanks to Sunday’s cool front. We are starting in the 50s and low 60s. It will get to the low 80s by Noon and then we’ll reach the mid-80s this afternoon. The cooler weather will continue as the week goes on as...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Several more counties under burn bans
With only a few isolated showers over the last few weeks, Arkansas is continuing to dry out.
Ozarks First.com
Forecast: Fall Weather Follows Tonight’s Front
Summer’s last big hurrah closed with a round of record highs being set. Springfield hit 95°, topping the old record of 93° set in 2017. Joplin blew away the old record of 95 set in 1956 with a high today of 99°. Fall weather will follow...
Arkansas’s scenic byways lead to fall color
Arkansas is one of the top fall color destinations in the country. The state has three national forests, the Ozark, the Ouachita, and the St. Francis, that make wonderful destinations to experience the beauty of the season. From the ridges of the Ouachita and Ozark mountains to the Delta flatlands,...
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Missouri
Have you ever been to Missouri? If you have never visited this beautiful state then you are definitely missing out because Missouri might no be as popular as other states in the country but it is absolutely worth visiting, and those who live here can confirm that it has a lot to offer. To help you get started with your next trip, here are three beautiful but underrated places in Missouri that you should visit if you haven't already.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KHBS
Chris Jones talks about the issues facing Arkansas on 40/29 News On The Record
ROGERS, Ark. — Chris Jones is running for governor of Arkansas. He talked about his positions on the issues with 40/29's Allison Wise on 40/29 News On The Record.Watch the video above to hear what he had to say. Jones, a Democrat, is running against Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders...
menastar.com
See the former jobs of the governor of Arkansas
Stacker investigated the former jobs of the governor in Arkansas using information from a variety of news and other sources. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Extinct Mississippi volcano could lead to nationwide beer shortage
JACKSON, Miss. — Three hours south of Memphis, there is an extinct underground volcano in Jackson, Mississippi. A reservoir of carbon dioxide exists inside the “Jackson Dome,” supplying the chemical compound to much of the country. However, the owner of the site attempted to drill new wells this summer and found contaminated CO2, according to TIME. Industry analysts worry a shortage of carbon dioxide will lead to a shortage of America’s favorite carbonated alcoholic beverage.
scenicstates.com
8 Otherworldly Caves in Arkansas to Explore
While you’re surely aware the naturalistic beauty of Arkansas, you may not know about the many caves scattered across the state. Arkansas counts almost 2 thousand caves and caverns, but only a few are worth visiting and exploring. Here are the best so-called “living caves” in Arkansas, where the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Most Expensive Home For Sale in Colorado Vs. Arkansas
Are you in the market for a new home? Here's a quick look at the most expensive home currently on the market in Colorado compared to the most expensive house currently for sale in Arkansas. This time around, there's a fairly significant difference in price, only about $92,000,000 or so....
KHBS
Expect gas prices to fluctuate over the coming months
ROGERS, Ark. — Even though gas prices are increasing, Arkansas still has some of the cheapest prices in the country. 40/29's Emma Claybrook spoke with AAA about why prices at the pump are trending back up, after falling for weeks. "The spikes that we're seeing in the last week...
How Arkansas hunters are helping feed those in need this deer season
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Soon the woods of the Natural State will be filled with orange and camo as hunters take to their stand. Ronnie Ritter is the executive director for Hunters Feeding the Hungry. He said that deer season is an incredible opportunity to provide food for those who need it in Arkansas.
Arkansas joins Missouri and other states against new credit card code proposal tracking gun purchase
Arkansas state officials are speaking out to warn banks and major credit card companies against using a new credit card code that would track gun purchases.
3 Great Steakhouses in Missouri
What is your favorite thing to order when you go out with your loved ones? If your answer is a good steak then this article is for your, especially if you live in the state of Missouri or plan on traveling there in the near future. That's because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Missouri that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them are famous for serving delicious food made with high-quality ingredients.
Arkansas-Oklahoma State Fair kicks off
FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Arkansas-Oklahoma State Fair is now underway. Starting Friday, Sept. 23, and throughout next week you can go to Kay Rodgers Park in Fort Smith and see a petting zoo, get some good food and ride the rides. Throughout the week there will also be...
3 Great Burger Places in Missouri
What are some of your favorite comfort foods? If good burgers are among them then keep on reading to find out about three amazing burger places in Missouri that are known for serving some of the most delicious burgers in the entire state. Are you curious to see if your go-to restaurants is on the list? Continue to read to find out.
Rare bee found at Cookson Wildlife Management Area
Officials say this is the first time the species has been documented in the Sooner State!
Comments / 0