ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Comments / 0

Related
KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Sunny & dry today; cooler temperatures still to come

It’s a cool morning. Temperatures are starting off five to ten degrees cooler than they did Monday. But with dry air and a sunny sky it will almost get as warm this afternoon as it did yesterday. We’ll get to the mid-80s and perhaps some upper 80s in South Arkansas. Little Rock will reach 80° by Noon and then have a high temperature of 86° this afternoon.
ARKANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arkansas State
Ozarks First.com

Forecast: Fall Weather Follows Tonight’s Front

Summer’s last big hurrah closed with a round of record highs being set. Springfield hit 95°, topping the old record of 93° set in 2017. Joplin blew away the old record of 95 set in 1956 with a high today of 99°. Fall weather will follow...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Arkansas Outside

Arkansas’s scenic byways lead to fall color

Arkansas is one of the top fall color destinations in the country. The state has three national forests, the Ozark, the Ouachita, and the St. Francis, that make wonderful destinations to experience the beauty of the season. From the ridges of the Ouachita and Ozark mountains to the Delta flatlands,...
ARKANSAS STATE
Alina Andras

3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Missouri

Have you ever been to Missouri? If you have never visited this beautiful state then you are definitely missing out because Missouri might no be as popular as other states in the country but it is absolutely worth visiting, and those who live here can confirm that it has a lot to offer. To help you get started with your next trip, here are three beautiful but underrated places in Missouri that you should visit if you haven't already.
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Arkansas#Cool Down#The Arkansas Storm Team
KHBS

Chris Jones talks about the issues facing Arkansas on 40/29 News On The Record

ROGERS, Ark. — Chris Jones is running for governor of Arkansas. He talked about his positions on the issues with 40/29's Allison Wise on 40/29 News On The Record.Watch the video above to hear what he had to say. Jones, a Democrat, is running against Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders...
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Extinct Mississippi volcano could lead to nationwide beer shortage

JACKSON, Miss. — Three hours south of Memphis, there is an extinct underground volcano in Jackson, Mississippi. A reservoir of carbon dioxide exists inside the “Jackson Dome,” supplying the chemical compound to much of the country. However, the owner of the site attempted to drill new wells this summer and found contaminated CO2, according to TIME. Industry analysts worry a shortage of carbon dioxide will lead to a shortage of America’s favorite carbonated alcoholic beverage.
JACKSON, MS
scenicstates.com

8 Otherworldly Caves in Arkansas to Explore

While you’re surely aware the naturalistic beauty of Arkansas, you may not know about the many caves scattered across the state. Arkansas counts almost 2 thousand caves and caverns, but only a few are worth visiting and exploring. Here are the best so-called “living caves” in Arkansas, where the...
ARKANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
K99

The Most Expensive Home For Sale in Colorado Vs. Arkansas

Are you in the market for a new home? Here's a quick look at the most expensive home currently on the market in Colorado compared to the most expensive house currently for sale in Arkansas. This time around, there's a fairly significant difference in price, only about $92,000,000 or so....
COLORADO STATE
KHBS

Expect gas prices to fluctuate over the coming months

ROGERS, Ark. — Even though gas prices are increasing, Arkansas still has some of the cheapest prices in the country. 40/29's Emma Claybrook spoke with AAA about why prices at the pump are trending back up, after falling for weeks. "The spikes that we're seeing in the last week...
ARKANSAS STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Missouri

What is your favorite thing to order when you go out with your loved ones? If your answer is a good steak then this article is for your, especially if you live in the state of Missouri or plan on traveling there in the near future. That's because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Missouri that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them are famous for serving delicious food made with high-quality ingredients.
MISSOURI STATE
5NEWS

Arkansas-Oklahoma State Fair kicks off

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Arkansas-Oklahoma State Fair is now underway. Starting Friday, Sept. 23, and throughout next week you can go to Kay Rodgers Park in Fort Smith and see a petting zoo, get some good food and ride the rides. Throughout the week there will also be...
FORT SMITH, AR
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Missouri

What are some of your favorite comfort foods? If good burgers are among them then keep on reading to find out about three amazing burger places in Missouri that are known for serving some of the most delicious burgers in the entire state. Are you curious to see if your go-to restaurants is on the list? Continue to read to find out.
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy