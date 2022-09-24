ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Staffing shortages affect Columbia's attempts to practice community policing

COLUMBIA - Staffing shortages are plaguing the Molly Thomas-Bowden Neighborhood Policing Center more than a year after it officially opened. The city of Columbia and Columbia Police Department built the $9.7 million center "to reduce response times for officers and allow them to connect with the surrounding area through community policing," according to previous KOMU 8 coverage. The two-story building features a community meeting space, projector, TV, built-in speakers and kitchenette.
Columbia attorney died of natural causes, autopsy says

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) - A criminal defense and civil rights attorney in Columbia died of natural causes, according to a medical examiner's report. The report from the Boone/Callaway County Medical Examiner obtained by ABC 17 News said Stephen Wyse, 55, died of severe cardiomegaly. The Boone County Sheriff's Office began...
"This is their department": Columbia Police hosts public at open house

COLUMBIA - Columbia Police hosted an open house to recruit new officers and connect with the public this weekend. Attendees could talk to members of the bomb squad, crisis negotiation team, K-9 unit and watch live demonstrations of tasers and other equipment. Police trainer and recruiter Robert Bennett says he...
New fire station breaks ground in southwest Columbia

COLUMBIA − The city of Columbia hosted a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday to celebrate the construction of a new fire station. The new house will be know as Fire Station No. 11 and will serve the southwest portion of Columbia. Construction on the project is currently underway, as workers prepare...
Here's what you need to know: Wednesday, Sept. 28

2022 mid-Missouri driver fatalities on pace to surpass 2021 numbers. Driver fatalities in mid-Missouri are on pace to pass last year's numbers, and it is not going to be close. According to Missouri's Highway Patrol, there were 79 vehicle-related fatalities in 2021. As of September 26, 2022, the current total...
Boone County Sheriff's spokesman gives update on license plate cameras

Use of automatic license plate readers has led the Boone County Sheriff's Department this year to make 40 misdemeanor charges, 20 felony charges, three traffic citations and 31 arrests. Boone County Sheriff's Captain Brian Leer provided those statistics Wednesday during a panel discussion about the readers, known as ALPRs, at...
Missouri State Treasurer announces unclaimed property auction to be held in Columbia

Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick announced an Unclaimed Property Auction will be held on October 3 and 4 at the Hilton Garden Inn Conference Center in Columbia. An auction preview will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 2. The auction will begin at 9:00 a.m. on both Monday and Tuesday, with daily previews beginning each day at 8:00 a.m.
City of Columbia announces Public Works, IT directors and deputy city manager

COLUMBIA − The City of Columbia announced three new department directors Monday who will be sworn in at the Oct. 3 city council meeting. Shane Creech will be the next Public Works director. Creech has been acting director since October 2021 and has 22-plus years of civil engineering experience, 18 of those in the public sector, according to a news release.
St. Joseph Correctional Center Reports Inmate’s Death

A Saint Joseph correctional center is reporting an offender’s death on Friday. The Missouri Department of Corrections says 55-year-old offender Kenneth Harper passed away Friday afternoon at the Capitol Regional Medical Center in Jefferson City. Harper was serving multiple life sentences for child molestation and statutory rape from Linn...
Columbia family grieves with a balloon release after 2019 shooting

COLUMBIA - One Columbia family held a balloon release ceremony Saturday for their loved one, Danielle Marine, who was a victim in a September 2019 shooting. The Marine family gathered at Bear Creek Park, off of Elleta Boulevard, to share a meal and celebrate Danielle’s life. According to previous...
