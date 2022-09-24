I came to Columbia in 2020 when I started my Master’s Degree at MU, and have grown to love this community that welcomed me with open arms. I’ve always loved storytelling. I got my undergraduate degree in Film & Media Production from Arizona State University. Being a filmmaker as my foundation, I like to challenge myself when shooting for the news to make my visuals more cinematic and interesting to watch.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 4 HOURS AGO