ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

Comments / 0

Related
FUN 104

Three New #1s in This Week’s Minnesota High School Volleyball Rankings

There are three new teams ranked at #1 in the latest rankings from the Minnesota Volleyball Coaches Association. 12 teams from the region ranked in the Top 10 in their respective classes this week including four teams in Class A, two teams in Class AA, three teams in Class AAA, and three more teams in Class AAAA. 13 teams were ranked in the Top 10 last week.
MINNESOTA STATE
FUN 104

FUN 104

Rochester, MN
3K+
Followers
7K+
Post
830K+
Views
ABOUT

Fun 104.3 is Southeast Minnesota's home for all of the greatest hits from the 70s and 80s. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://fun1043.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy