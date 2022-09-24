ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Never Have I Ever’ Adds ‘Love, Victor’s Michael Cimino to Season 4

By Nicole Gallucci
 3 days ago

The cast of Never Have I Ever just spilled some piping hot Season 4 tea at Netflix‘s global fan event, TUDUM. It looks like fans have a Boink Card conversation, a returning graduate, a wedding, and a new crush (!!!) to look forward to when the show returns.

During the September 24 event, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, who plays our main girl Devi Vishwakumar, sat on the set of Sherman Oaks High School and said, “The cast of Never Have I Ever is back for Season 4. We just got our scripts.”

In the video above, you can see Ramakrishnan was joined by Jaren Lewison (aka Ben Gross), who asked, “Are you reading this episode? Is it just me, or did Ben kind of become a stud over the summer?”

Though Ramakrishnan had no clue what Lewison was talking about, she did want to discuss that infamous Boink Card. Before they got a chance to dish on Season 3’s cliffhanger, Darren Barnet, who plays Paxton Hall-Yoshida, arrived. Though his character graduated at the end of Season 3, Barnet assured fans that come Season 4, “Paxton’s back, baby!” He also said there’s a wedding in store in the show’s final season?! Before we could unpack that, Ramakrishnan got a FaceTime call from someone named Ethan? Turns out he’s the new “smoldering bad boy” in Season 4, played by Love, Victor star Michael Cimino.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FMVEh_0i8tm96b00
HULU

“Say hello to the new heartthrob at Sherman Oaks High,” Cimino said via FaceTime. It’s safe to say Ben and Paxton already hate Ethan, and as Ramakrishnan noted, “Damn, Devi’s gonna have her work cut out for her.”

While we still don’t know when the fourth and final season of Never Have I Ever is arriving, TUDUM assured us it’s “coming soon.” Here’s everything we know about Never Have I Ever Season 4 so far.

Netflix

Never Have I Ever

TUDUM

