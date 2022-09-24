NH Lottery
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) _ These New Hampshire lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Lucky For Life
10-18-23-31-46, Lucky Ball: 3
(ten, eighteen, twenty-three, thirty-one, forty-six; Lucky Ball: three)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 325,000,000
Megabucks Plus
11-32-34-36-37, Megaball: 4
(eleven, thirty-two, thirty-four, thirty-six, thirty-seven; Megaball: four)
Estimated jackpot: $1,250,000
Pick 3 Day
1-5-4
(one, five, four)
Pick 3 Evening
3-1-3
(three, one, three)
Pick 4 Day
8-8-4-4
(eight, eight, four, four)
Pick 4 Evening
2-5-2-7
(two, five, two, seven)
Powerball
03-09-21-24-29, Powerball: 14, Power Play: 2
(three, nine, twenty-one, twenty-four, twenty-nine; Powerball: fourteen; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $285,000,000
