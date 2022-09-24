ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lottery

NH Lottery

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) _ These New Hampshire lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Lucky For Life

10-18-23-31-46, Lucky Ball: 3

(ten, eighteen, twenty-three, thirty-one, forty-six; Lucky Ball: three)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 325,000,000

Megabucks Plus

11-32-34-36-37, Megaball: 4

(eleven, thirty-two, thirty-four, thirty-six, thirty-seven; Megaball: four)

Estimated jackpot: $1,250,000

Pick 3 Day

1-5-4

(one, five, four)

Pick 3 Evening

3-1-3

(three, one, three)

Pick 4 Day

8-8-4-4

(eight, eight, four, four)

Pick 4 Evening

2-5-2-7

(two, five, two, seven)

Powerball

03-09-21-24-29, Powerball: 14, Power Play: 2

(three, nine, twenty-one, twenty-four, twenty-nine; Powerball: fourteen; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $285,000,000

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Home for Destitute Children's graves restored in Vermont

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Among the graves at a scenic lakeside cemetery in Vermont is a row of 51 small headstones. There’s one for Little Harry, Baby Ruth and Baby Kirk, as well as for many other children like William and Willis Colby, Ethel Fuller and Claire Wilson. The line of tombstones — less than knee high — mark the graves of children who died in the late 1800s and early 1900s while living at the Home for Destitute Children, a former orphanage and boarding house in Vermont’s largest city of Burlington that served children from around the state. But over the years, the headstones have fallen into disrepair. Many were tilted forward or back, and at least one was broken, so a group of about 30 volunteers this month set about repairing them. They restored the gravestones, resetting them and cleaning them in what they described as a memorable morning.
VERMONT STATE
The Associated Press

Capitol rioter, a ‘one man wrecking ball,' gets 7-year term

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A judge sentenced a Capitol rioter to seven years in prison Tuesday, calling the Iowa man a “one man wrecking ball” who helped in a sustained assault on a police officer. Judge Amy Berman Jackson sentenced Kyle Young in U.S. District Court in Washington to the long term, noting he had admitted to helping in the assault of a police officer during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot. She gave him credit for the 17 months he’s been held since his arrest, meaning he likely will serve nearly six years in prison. “You were a one man wrecking ball that day,” Berman Jackson told Young. The sentences is among the longest handed down so far in the riot, which halted the certification of President Joe Biden’s electoral victory and sent lawmakers running for their lives. The harshest sentence of 10 years behind bars was given to a former New York City police officer who assaulted an officer at the Capitol with a metal flagpole. About 900 people have been charged so far in the Capitol attack and more than 400 have pleaded guilty or been convicted at trial.
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Hampshire State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Powerball Lottery#Powerball Jackpot#Nh Lottery#Megaball
The Associated Press

Progressive Democrats frustrated with 2022 primary losses

NEW YORK (AP) — With less than two months until the midterm elections, progressive Democrats are facing a test of their power. Their party is heading into the final stretch of the campaign with a robust set of legislative accomplishments that include long-term progressive priorities on issues ranging from prescription drug prices to climate change. But the left has also faced a series of disappointments as Democratic voters from Ohio to Illinois to Texas rejected high-profile progressive challengers to moderates or incumbent members of Congress during the primary season.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Associated Press

Hurricane Ian nears Florida landfall with 155 mph winds

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., (AP) — Hurricane Ian’s most damaging winds began hitting Florida’s southwest coast Wednesday, lashing the state with heavy rain and pushing a devastating storm surge after strengthening to the threshold of the most dangerous Category 5 status. Fueled by warm waters in the Gulf of Mexico, Ian grew to a catastrophic Category 4 hurricane overnight with top winds of 155 mph (250 kph), according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm trudged on a track that would have it making landfall north of the heavily populated Fort Myers area, which forecasters said could be inundated by a storm surge of up to 18 feet (5.5 meters). “This is going to be a nasty nasty day, two days,” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said, stressing that people in Ian’s path along the coast should rush to the safest possible shelter and stay there. Ian menaced Florida after bringing destruction Tuesday to western Cuba, where two people were reported dead and the storm brought down the country’s electrical grid.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Mega Millions
NewsBreak
Lottery
NewsBreak
Powerball
The Associated Press

Oregon gubernatorial candidates clash over guns, abortion

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The three women who want to be Oregon’s next governor clashed Tuesday over gun control, abortions and other hot-button issues at an in-person debate, just six weeks before election day. Democratic nominee and former Oregon House Speaker Tina Kotek set the tone earlier Tuesday by tweeting a video saying that an election victory by either Republican candidate Christine Drazan or unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson would usher in “a right-wing Oregon.” At the debate in Bend, Oregon, Kotek was alone in saying she would support a gun-control measure that has received enough voter signatures to get on the November ballot. Johnson and Drazan said they oppose it. The measure would require people wanting to purchase a gun to first qualify for a permit and is one of the strictest gun-control measures in the nation. The epidemic of mass shootings in the nation recently hit Bend, a town near the Cascade Range which was the scene of a shooting at a supermarket on Aug. 28 in which the gunmen fired more than 100 rounds, killing two people before fatally shooting himself.
OREGON STATE
The Associated Press

Wisconsin Republicans file 2 open records lawsuits

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Republican Party of Wisconsin has filed a pair of lawsuits six weeks before the election that seek records from the administrations of Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson related to issues that have been campaign fodder for conservatives. The lawsuits were filed Tuesday and come the day after a conservative law firm, the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty, sued the state parole commission seeking records about paroles that have been granted. The lawsuit targeting Johnson and Claire Woodall-Vogg, executive director of Milwaukee’s election commission, seeks communications between them and GPS Impact, a liberal communications firm that has helped Democrats, related to a privately funded voter outreach effort in the city. Republicans have alleged that the “Milwaukee Votes 2022” campaign is an illegal get-out-the-vote campaign orchestrated by Democrats. Johnson’s office has stressed that the effort is entirely made up of nonpartisan efforts to register voters and encourage voting. GPS Impact is advising nonprofits running the program but is not receiving taxpayer money from the city or any other entity, said Melissa Baldauff, an employee of the group. Baldauff previously worked in Evers’ administration and for the Wisconsin Democratic Party.
WISCONSIN STATE
The Associated Press

Wisconsin's Johnson embraces controversy in reelection bid

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Far from shying from his contrarian reputation, Wisconsin Republican Sen. Ron Jonson is leaning into controversy as he runs for his third term. Johnson has called for the end of guaranteed money for Medicare and Social Security, two popular programs that American politicians usually steer clear from. He’s trafficked in conspiracy theories about the 2020 election and dabbled in pseudoscience around the coronavirus. His Democratic challenger, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, has gone in a safer direction, cultivating an image as a nonthreatening defender of the middle class with TV ads showing him hitting baseballs, delivering pizzas to children and shopping for groceries. Their race is one of a handful around the country that could decide control of the Senate next year, and the only one with an incumbent Republican seeking reelection in a state carried by President Joe Biden. It’s also shaping up as the kind of razor-close finish that’s become common in Wisconsin, where Donald Trump carried the state by fewer than 23,000 votes in 2016 and then lost to Biden by about the same margin two years ago.
WISCONSIN STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
531K+
Post
534M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy