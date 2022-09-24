ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Midday’ game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday afternoon’s drawing of the Kentucky Lottery’s “Pick 4 Midday” game were:

2-9-2-3

(two, nine, two, three)

