Kentucky State

KY Lottery

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) _ These Kentucky lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Cash Ball

02-12-26-34, Cash Ball: 2

(two, twelve, twenty-six, thirty-four; Cash Ball: two)

Lucky For Life

10-18-23-31-46, Lucky Ball: 3

(ten, eighteen, twenty-three, thirty-one, forty-six; Lucky Ball: three)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 325,000,000

Pick 3 Evening

2-3-0

(two, three, zero)

Pick 3 Midday

6-8-9

(six, eight, nine)

Pick 4 Evening

6-8-8-6

(six, eight, eight, six)

Pick 4 Midday

2-9-2-3

(two, nine, two, three)

Powerball

03-09-21-24-29, Powerball: 14, Power Play: 2

(three, nine, twenty-one, twenty-four, twenty-nine; Powerball: fourteen; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $285,000,000

