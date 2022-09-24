KY Lottery
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) _ These Kentucky lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Cash Ball
02-12-26-34, Cash Ball: 2
(two, twelve, twenty-six, thirty-four; Cash Ball: two)
Lucky For Life
10-18-23-31-46, Lucky Ball: 3
(ten, eighteen, twenty-three, thirty-one, forty-six; Lucky Ball: three)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 325,000,000
Pick 3 Evening
2-3-0
(two, three, zero)
Pick 3 Midday
6-8-9
(six, eight, nine)
Pick 4 Evening
6-8-8-6
(six, eight, eight, six)
Pick 4 Midday
2-9-2-3
(two, nine, two, three)
Powerball
03-09-21-24-29, Powerball: 14, Power Play: 2
(three, nine, twenty-one, twenty-four, twenty-nine; Powerball: fourteen; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $285,000,000
