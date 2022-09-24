Read full article on original website
Citrus County Chronicle
County remains under Tropical Storm watch as Ian approaches landfall in South Florida
Citrus County Emergency Management officials continue to track Hurricane Ian as it makes its way south of Citrus County, a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman wrote in a news release. As Ian continues to increase in intensity, the storm will also grow in size, Carman said. Impacts can and...
Pasco County residents collect sandbags as they brace for Hurricane Ian
Year after year, Pasco County residents have had to prepare for hurricanes, tropical storms, and the flooding that follows.
The Laker/Lutz News
Setting Pasco County’s historic record straight
There’s a sign outside the Historic Pasco County Courthouse in Dade City, which shares facts about the county’s creation. The historic marker, erected this spring, says Pasco County was formed on June 2, 1887. It replaces a sign — that stood for 60-odd years — that was inaccurate....
Pasco County Closes All Schools, Offices For Remainder Of The Week For Hurricane Ian
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – Hurricane Ian is expected to have a significant impact on Pasco County and the Tampa Bay area for several days this week. As a result, all Pasco County Schools and offices will be closed the rest of the week – Tuesday,
Pasco County Declares State Of Local Emergency Ahead Of Hurricane Ian
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – The Pasco Board of County Commissioners has issued a Local State of Emergency for Pasco County ahead of Hurricane Ian. This allows the County Administrator and Emergency Management Director to waive everyday procedures and do what they feel is necessary
Citrus County Chronicle
Looking back at harsh conditions for Dunnellon’s earliest farmers as we enjoy arrival of fall harvest
Fall has finally fallen upon us. Halloween is just a month away. And the Dunnellon-based Cannon Family Farm stand is the place to find plentiful pumpkins, home-grown sweet corn and other produce and at the same time wander about the farm fields and pick a vase full of multi-colored zinnias and sunflowers.
Citrus County Chronicle
Mandatory evacuation issued for areas west of U.S. 19; schools to close Friday
A mandatory evacuation for Zone A has been issued Tuesday by the county officials, Citrus County Commissioners. Zone A, includes all low-lying areas west of U.S. 19 and some areas additional areas east of U.S. 19. All other areas are advised to voluntary evacuate, especially those citizens living in mobile homes, manufactured homes, and recreational vehicles throughout the county.
Citrus County Chronicle
Ready for the competition
After recently being crowned Miss Sunbelt Rodeo Queen 2022-2023, a Levy County woman is now getting prepared for the next step in her rodeo journey. A shot at becoming Miss Rodeo USA. Shelby Benny, who is originally from Dothan, Alabama, and now resides in Levy County between Bronson and Archer,...
Citrus County Chronicle
Hospital board and college prepare to retain nursing students
As the Citrus County Hospital Board prepares to give the College of Central Florida as much as $10.3 million to try and get state matching funds for local health care programs, the two are also preparing to convince state grant officials that the investment would be a good one and the benefits would stay in the county.
usf.edu
Counties across the Tampa area order mandatory hurricane evacuations
Last updated: Monday, Sept. 26 at 6:04 p.m. This webpage will be updated with hurricane evacuation announcements for the greater Tampa Bay region as information becomes available. Hillsborough County. Hillsborough County officials ordered mandatory evacuation for around 300,000 residents ahead of the intensifying hurricane. As of 5 a.m. Monday, forecasters...
Citrus County Chronicle
County commission says, "no monkey business" in Levy
BRONSON — At the last meeting of the Levy County Commission, it was a public comment form emailed from Sioux Falls, South Dakota, that brought the most conversation. The author wrote to request that the commission be proactive in blocking the building of a primate laboratory on a property that was purchased by Yuxia Feng, chair of the board of directors for JOINN Laboratories. The property is about 1,400 acres in the Gulf Hammock area of Levy County.
Citrus County Chronicle
Levy County closures due to Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian is set to make landfall in Florida today as a Category 4 storm. The hurricane is expected to bring flooding rainfall, wind damage and catastrophic storm surge to the Sunshine State, according to an article by weather.com meteorologists. In Levy County, preparations for the storm have been ongoing...
Citrus County Chronicle
Rescuers remove manatee from Dixie Shores
An adult manatee suffering from a boat strike was rescued from a creek in the Dixie Shores community off of West Fort Island Trail in Crystal River Monday afternoon, Sept. 26. According to Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Manatee Rescue Coordinator Andy Garrett, the injury is “resolving,” or healing but further action was needed so it was removed from the water. Many times the scarring from a propeller isn’t the most significant injury to a manatee. Boat strikes often break ribs, causing internal injuries that can become fatal.
Citrus County Chronicle
County officials issue state of emergency; schools to close Wednesday, Thursday
Citrus County is now under a hurricane watch. That means hurricane-force winds are possible within the county in the next 48 hours. There is also a flood watch in effect for coastal Citrus until late Thursday night. At 5 p.m., the center of Hurricane Ian was about 155 miles southeast...
Citrus County Chronicle
Ozello, Crystal River preparing for storm surge
Ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Ian, Ozello and Crystal River residents were hard at work early Tuesday preparing for the incoming storm surge. Ozello Keys Marina has removed all the boats that people have stored there for them to be picked up by the owners. They are also planning on removing the food truck from the property and “battening down the hatches,” according to Billy Fender, fleet coordinator at the marina.
Bay News 9
Pasco County announces opening of shelters ahead of Ian
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — For anyone needing to leave their home before Hurricane Ian’s arrival, shelters will be opening at 10 a.m. Tuesday in Pasco County. For anyone with pets, the shelters at Fivay, River Ridge, Sunlake, Wiregrass Ranch and Fasano Regional Hurricane Center will allow them. Click here for the supplies you should bring with your pet.
floridapolitics.com
Citrus County braces for potential ‘catastrophic’ flooding from Hurricane Ian
Citrus County prepared for the early fall arrival of Hurricane Ian in the hopes its predictions exceed the real thing. Flooding from tidal storm surge plus heavy rainfall could be worse than any in recent memory, surpassing even the March 1993 “no-name” storm and Hurricane Hermine in 2016.
Spring Hill Students Fake Illness To Leave School After Fellow Student Suffers Dehydration
SPRING HILL, Fla. – According to deputies, on Monday just before 1 p.m., Hernando County Sheriff’s deputies and Hernando County Fire and Emergency Services responded to Grace Education Academy, located at 11085 Hearth Road in Spring Hill in regards to several students experiencing an
suncoastnews.com
Hernando County prepares for Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian is coming, and there’s not a moment to lose. That’s the gist of the message from County Administrator Jeff Rogers regarding what residents need to do on this Tuesday. By Wednesday at about noon, Rogers said to expect the arrival of tropical storm force winds that...
suncoastnews.com
Activists for homeless try to draw attention to the needs
Paula Robinson has worked with the homeless for 40 years. She has been in the ministry for 53 years and has been a registered nurse for 49 years. She’s a counselor with teaching credentials. “Being in the ministry for 53 years, one thing I’ve never purchased is an offering...
