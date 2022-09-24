ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Citrus County, FL

The Laker/Lutz News

Setting Pasco County’s historic record straight

There’s a sign outside the Historic Pasco County Courthouse in Dade City, which shares facts about the county’s creation. The historic marker, erected this spring, says Pasco County was formed on June 2, 1887. It replaces a sign — that stood for 60-odd years — that was inaccurate....
PASCO COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Mandatory evacuation issued for areas west of U.S. 19; schools to close Friday

A mandatory evacuation for Zone A has been issued Tuesday by the county officials, Citrus County Commissioners. Zone A, includes all low-lying areas west of U.S. 19 and some areas additional areas east of U.S. 19. All other areas are advised to voluntary evacuate, especially those citizens living in mobile homes, manufactured homes, and recreational vehicles throughout the county.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Ready for the competition

After recently being crowned Miss Sunbelt Rodeo Queen 2022-2023, a Levy County woman is now getting prepared for the next step in her rodeo journey. A shot at becoming Miss Rodeo USA. Shelby Benny, who is originally from Dothan, Alabama, and now resides in Levy County between Bronson and Archer,...
LEVY COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Hospital board and college prepare to retain nursing students

As the Citrus County Hospital Board prepares to give the College of Central Florida as much as $10.3 million to try and get state matching funds for local health care programs, the two are also preparing to convince state grant officials that the investment would be a good one and the benefits would stay in the county.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
usf.edu

Counties across the Tampa area order mandatory hurricane evacuations

Last updated: Monday, Sept. 26 at 6:04 p.m. This webpage will be updated with hurricane evacuation announcements for the greater Tampa Bay region as information becomes available. Hillsborough County. Hillsborough County officials ordered mandatory evacuation for around 300,000 residents ahead of the intensifying hurricane. As of 5 a.m. Monday, forecasters...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

County commission says, "no monkey business" in Levy

BRONSON — At the last meeting of the Levy County Commission, it was a public comment form emailed from Sioux Falls, South Dakota, that brought the most conversation. The author wrote to request that the commission be proactive in blocking the building of a primate laboratory on a property that was purchased by Yuxia Feng, chair of the board of directors for JOINN Laboratories. The property is about 1,400 acres in the Gulf Hammock area of Levy County.
LEVY COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Levy County closures due to Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian is set to make landfall in Florida today as a Category 4 storm. The hurricane is expected to bring flooding rainfall, wind damage and catastrophic storm surge to the Sunshine State, according to an article by weather.com meteorologists. In Levy County, preparations for the storm have been ongoing...
LEVY COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Rescuers remove manatee from Dixie Shores

An adult manatee suffering from a boat strike was rescued from a creek in the Dixie Shores community off of West Fort Island Trail in Crystal River Monday afternoon, Sept. 26. According to Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Manatee Rescue Coordinator Andy Garrett, the injury is “resolving,” or healing but further action was needed so it was removed from the water. Many times the scarring from a propeller isn’t the most significant injury to a manatee. Boat strikes often break ribs, causing internal injuries that can become fatal.
CRYSTAL RIVER, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Ozello, Crystal River preparing for storm surge

Ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Ian, Ozello and Crystal River residents were hard at work early Tuesday preparing for the incoming storm surge. Ozello Keys Marina has removed all the boats that people have stored there for them to be picked up by the owners. They are also planning on removing the food truck from the property and “battening down the hatches,” according to Billy Fender, fleet coordinator at the marina.
CRYSTAL RIVER, FL
Bay News 9

Pasco County announces opening of shelters ahead of Ian

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — For anyone needing to leave their home before Hurricane Ian’s arrival, shelters will be opening at 10 a.m. Tuesday in Pasco County. For anyone with pets, the shelters at Fivay, River Ridge, Sunlake, Wiregrass Ranch and Fasano Regional Hurricane Center will allow them. Click here for the supplies you should bring with your pet.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
suncoastnews.com

Hernando County prepares for Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian is coming, and there’s not a moment to lose. That’s the gist of the message from County Administrator Jeff Rogers regarding what residents need to do on this Tuesday. By Wednesday at about noon, Rogers said to expect the arrival of tropical storm force winds that...
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
suncoastnews.com

Activists for homeless try to draw attention to the needs

Paula Robinson has worked with the homeless for 40 years. She has been in the ministry for 53 years and has been a registered nurse for 49 years. She’s a counselor with teaching credentials. “Being in the ministry for 53 years, one thing I’ve never purchased is an offering...
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL

