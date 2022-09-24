ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTWO/WAWV

NBC’s ‘One Chicago’ cast members talk about turbulent new seasons

(NBC) — New seasons of NBC’s “Chicago” dramas launched last week with plenty of developments. The show’s cast members had a lot to say about the changes for their characters, in a look ahead to Wednesday’s episodes. Dr. Will Halstead (‎Nick Gehlfuss) escaped his apartment building fire in the “Chicago Med” premiere with his life, […]
Deadline

‘Dangerous Liaisons’: Starz Drops Full Trailer & Key Art For Series Based On Pierre Choderlos De Laclos’ Classic

Starz has released the key art and full trailer for their upcoming series Dangerous Liaisons, based on the Pierre Choderlos de Laclos classic, which you can watch in the video posted above. The eight-episode series will make its debut on November 6. Dangerous Liaisons tells the origin story of how the Marquise de Merteuil (Alice Englert) and the Vicomte de Valmont (Nicholas Denton) meet as passionate young lovers in Paris on the eve of revolution. Driven to right the wrongs of their past, the couple rises from the slums of Paris and scales the heights of the French aristocracy, seducing and manipulating...
cigar-coop.com

Announcement: The Smoking Syndicate Roundtable 8: Alec Bradley Fine & Rare BC-(13)4EV

The Smoking Syndicate Roundtable reconvenes tonight as we smoke the 2021 edition of the Alec Bradley Fine & Rare – the Alec Bradley Fine & Rare BC-(13)4EV. The Alec Bradley Fine & Rare is an annual release in which each release incorporates ten tobaccos. Over the years, the cigar has come in a variety of different blends and size. Sometimes a new blend is unveiled, and other times a previous blend is re-released with a different vintage of tobaccos. This year, the BC-(13)4EV is a new blend. It was originally targeted for a late 2021 release, but supply chain issues delayed things.
