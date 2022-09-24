The Smoking Syndicate Roundtable reconvenes tonight as we smoke the 2021 edition of the Alec Bradley Fine & Rare – the Alec Bradley Fine & Rare BC-(13)4EV. The Alec Bradley Fine & Rare is an annual release in which each release incorporates ten tobaccos. Over the years, the cigar has come in a variety of different blends and size. Sometimes a new blend is unveiled, and other times a previous blend is re-released with a different vintage of tobaccos. This year, the BC-(13)4EV is a new blend. It was originally targeted for a late 2021 release, but supply chain issues delayed things.

