Granville, OH

WOUB

Ohio’s offense stalls in tough 3-0 loss to MAC opponent Buffalo

The Ohio Bobcats fell to the dominant Buffalo Bulls in a one-sided matchup. Only three days out from losing to a winless Kent State, they fell 3-0 to a very strong Buffalo side. Ohio utilized the long ball quite frequently. Time and time again they would use either winger to...
BUFFALO, NY
Eleven Warriors

Ian Moore Plans to Commit Within a Few Weeks and Enjoyed His Visit to Ohio State, Michael Smith Feels Ohio State is Recruiting Him Hard

Ohio State won’t have to wait much longer to find out whether or not it will land one of its top offensive line targets in the 2024 class. Four-star Indiana offensive lineman Ian Moore told Eleven Warriors he’s planning on visiting Wisconsin this weekend, then will decide where he’ll play collegiately in the coming weeks.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Keon Keeley's Decision Could Be Down to Ohio State and Alabama, Four-star 2024 TE Damarion Witten Enjoyed His Visit to OSU, 2025 OL Jake Cook to Visit Columbus Saturday

After two visits this month to Columbus, Ohio State has to feel good about where it stands with five-star 2023 defensive end Keon Keeley. While it should be noted no commitment appears imminent, and Keeley likely fully intends to make his scheduled official visit to Alabama on Oct. 8, the talented pass rusher and his family wouldn’t have made a trip to OSU on their own dime if the Buckeyes weren’t in clear consideration for the 6-foot-6, 242-pound standout.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Ohio State Opens As 39-Point Favorite Against Rutgers

Heading into a fifth consecutive home game in Columbus to start the season, Ohio State finds itself as a 39-point favorite less than a week out from its Week 5 meeting with Rutgers in the Buckeyes' first meeting with a Big Ten East opponent. The projected point total sits at...
COLUMBUS, OH
ClutchPoints

Ohio State football’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba has no timetable for return from injury, but there’s a catch

Ohio State football has been a well-oiled machine thus far in 2022, as they’re 4-0 and ranked no. 3 in the nation heading into a matchup against Rutgers. But the Buckeyes have largely been enjoying this success without one of their most talented players, wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who has missed two games this season due to a nagging hamstring injury.
COLUMBUS, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

Once A Monarch, Always A Monarch

MARYSVILLE – It’s Homecoming time at Marysville High School and Early College High School this week as both of the high schools will be welcoming home Monarchs from the past who are visiting this weekend. The Homecoming Parade is Wednesday and starts at 6 p.m. at the Union...
MARYSVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Tee Jaye’s closes restaurant in Reynoldsburg

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — A Tee Jaye’s Country Place restaurant on Brice Road closed its doors on Friday due to losses after the COVID-19 pandemic. “We closed Brice Road on Friday Sept. 23 due to COVID,” said Dayna Sandsten, spokesperson for Tee Jaye’s. “That was our only restaurant that never recovered from 2020! We stayed […]
REYNOLDSBURG, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Welcome, Baby Rush!

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — There's a new addition to the Good Day Columbus Family! Cameron and Katie Fontana welcomed baby Rush last week.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Watch: Ohio State Marching Band performs music from ‘Grease’

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– The Ohio State University Marching Band performed music from “Grease” to celebrate the classic movie’s 50th anniversary Saturday night during halftime of the Buckeyes’ football game against Wisconsin. TBDBITL started their performance with the Grease Theme followed by Summer Nights, Greased Lightnin’, Hopelessly Devoted to You, You’re the One That I Want, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WKYC

Columbus Zoo announces death of Clover the bison

POWELL, Ohio — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium is mourning the loss of a beloved bison. Clover died at the age of 19 on Saturday, according to the zoo. Clover was in good health up until about two weeks ago when the zoo said staff members noticed she was eating less and not moving around as much.
COLUMBUS, OH

