WOUB
Ohio’s offense stalls in tough 3-0 loss to MAC opponent Buffalo
The Ohio Bobcats fell to the dominant Buffalo Bulls in a one-sided matchup. Only three days out from losing to a winless Kent State, they fell 3-0 to a very strong Buffalo side. Ohio utilized the long ball quite frequently. Time and time again they would use either winger to...
Ohio State Kicker Parker Lewis Ruled Eligible By NCAA
Lewis was the second USC transfer in as many years to have an eligibility issue upon his arrival.
Eleven Warriors
Ian Moore Plans to Commit Within a Few Weeks and Enjoyed His Visit to Ohio State, Michael Smith Feels Ohio State is Recruiting Him Hard
Ohio State won’t have to wait much longer to find out whether or not it will land one of its top offensive line targets in the 2024 class. Four-star Indiana offensive lineman Ian Moore told Eleven Warriors he’s planning on visiting Wisconsin this weekend, then will decide where he’ll play collegiately in the coming weeks.
Eleven Warriors
Keon Keeley's Decision Could Be Down to Ohio State and Alabama, Four-star 2024 TE Damarion Witten Enjoyed His Visit to OSU, 2025 OL Jake Cook to Visit Columbus Saturday
After two visits this month to Columbus, Ohio State has to feel good about where it stands with five-star 2023 defensive end Keon Keeley. While it should be noted no commitment appears imminent, and Keeley likely fully intends to make his scheduled official visit to Alabama on Oct. 8, the talented pass rusher and his family wouldn’t have made a trip to OSU on their own dime if the Buckeyes weren’t in clear consideration for the 6-foot-6, 242-pound standout.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Opens As 39-Point Favorite Against Rutgers
Heading into a fifth consecutive home game in Columbus to start the season, Ohio State finds itself as a 39-point favorite less than a week out from its Week 5 meeting with Rutgers in the Buckeyes' first meeting with a Big Ten East opponent. The projected point total sits at...
247Sports
Sights and Sounds: Freshmen take center stage at OSU men's basketball photo day
We have photos and interview videos from Ohio State’s men’s basketball photo day on Monday at the team’s practice gym inside the Schottenstein Center. Holtmann will have a 14-man roster with 12 scholarship players and two walk-ons (see below). Check out the photos and videos below.
WOUB
Youth soccer field will replace Athens’ West Elementary following demolition
ATHENS, Ohio (WOUB) — For 100 years, generations of students shuffled through the halls of West Elementary School in Athens. Now the school is shuttered, and by the end of the year it will likely be gone. But the grounds will still play host to the community’s youth.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Extends Its Big Ten Home Win Streak, Julian Fleming is Proving Himself and Luke Wypler is College Football's Best Center
Ohio State has been hard to beat, and there are several reasons why that's the case. I'll explain a few of them in this Skull Session because, frankly, I don't have enough room to write about all of them here. Let's have a good Tuesday, shall we?. HOME-FIELD ADVANTAGE. For...
Flag on the play: 3 worst calls from college football Week 4
College football referees get things wrong every week. In Week 4, Michigan benefitted, Ohio State got a bad break and Notre Dame got screwed. It wouldn’t be a college football weekend without needing to scream at the television because the officials made a bad call. It’s part of the...
Ohio State football’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba has no timetable for return from injury, but there’s a catch
Ohio State football has been a well-oiled machine thus far in 2022, as they’re 4-0 and ranked no. 3 in the nation heading into a matchup against Rutgers. But the Buckeyes have largely been enjoying this success without one of their most talented players, wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who has missed two games this season due to a nagging hamstring injury.
saturdaytradition.com
Is Ohio State on par with Georgia, Alabama? BTN's Nicole Auerbach weighs in
Ohio State came in at No. 3 in the most recent AP Poll, and Big Ten Network’s Nicole Auerbach’s believes the Buckeyes are deserving of top 3, if not top 2. Auerback had some bold comments on the subject of where Ohio State should be placed among the top teams.
unioncountydailydigital.com
Once A Monarch, Always A Monarch
MARYSVILLE – It’s Homecoming time at Marysville High School and Early College High School this week as both of the high schools will be welcoming home Monarchs from the past who are visiting this weekend. The Homecoming Parade is Wednesday and starts at 6 p.m. at the Union...
Tee Jaye’s closes restaurant in Reynoldsburg
REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — A Tee Jaye’s Country Place restaurant on Brice Road closed its doors on Friday due to losses after the COVID-19 pandemic. “We closed Brice Road on Friday Sept. 23 due to COVID,” said Dayna Sandsten, spokesperson for Tee Jaye’s. “That was our only restaurant that never recovered from 2020! We stayed […]
myfox28columbus.com
Welcome, Baby Rush!
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — There's a new addition to the Good Day Columbus Family! Cameron and Katie Fontana welcomed baby Rush last week.
Watch: Ohio State Marching Band performs music from ‘Grease’
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– The Ohio State University Marching Band performed music from “Grease” to celebrate the classic movie’s 50th anniversary Saturday night during halftime of the Buckeyes’ football game against Wisconsin. TBDBITL started their performance with the Grease Theme followed by Summer Nights, Greased Lightnin’, Hopelessly Devoted to You, You’re the One That I Want, […]
Hundreds of Ohio National Guard members deploy from Dayton
"It's about teamwork, about the soldier next to you and being able to be vulnerable and lean on one another,” said LTC Cousins. “We're all going to have hard days, so leaning on each other is a skill we have to develop."
Retired Columbus health system CEOs still got hefty payouts in the pandemic
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — The retired CEO of Nationwide Children’s Hospital was paid the same as his successor in 2020 – a uniquely challenging year for the healthcare industry at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. Other Columbus health systems also continued paying former chiefs in the year, mostly related to prior service. […]
WKYC
Columbus Zoo announces death of Clover the bison
POWELL, Ohio — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium is mourning the loss of a beloved bison. Clover died at the age of 19 on Saturday, according to the zoo. Clover was in good health up until about two weeks ago when the zoo said staff members noticed she was eating less and not moving around as much.
Seven Ohio students hurt when school buses collide
Seven children were injured when two Marion City Schools buses collided Friday afternoon. It happened just before 3 p.m. along East Center Street near the Merchant Avenue intersection, according to a news release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Well #$%&: This Ohio city is among the most foul-mouthed in US
Maybe Ohio's capital city needs to have its mouth washed out with soap.
