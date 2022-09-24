ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irvine, CA

1 killed, 2 hurt in fiery multivehicle freeway crash in Irvine

By City News Service Inc.
 4 days ago
A fire collision in Irvine caused one person's death and sent two others to the hospital. | Photo courtesy of the Orange County Fire Authority/Twitter

One person was killed and two others injured Saturday during a multivehicle crash on the Santa Ana (5) Freeway in Irvine that included a well-involved semi-truck fire, authorities said.

The crash occurred a little after 4 a.m. on the southbound freeway at Jamboree Road, the California Highway Patrol reported.

Firefighters and paramedics dispatched to the location at 4:08 a.m. reported one person dead at the scene. Paramedics rushed two people, in stable condition, to a hospital, the Orange County Fire Authority reported.

A representative from the coroner’s office was called to the location a little after 5:20 a.m.

Man charged in death of probation officer in Lancaster

A man whose identity has not been determined was charged Tuesday with murder and other counts stemming from the apparent beating death of a veteran Los Angeles County deputy probation officer in her Lancaster home. The man accused in Paula Lind’s killing at her Barrymore Avenue home on Sunday is...
LANCASTER, CA
CBS LA

Woman killed after running red light, crashing into car in Santa Ana

 A woman was killed and others inside her vehicle fled the scene on foot after it ran a red light and struck another vehicle Saturday in Santa Ana, authorities said.The motorist in the other vehicle stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators, the Santa Ana Police Department said.The victim was in an eastbound vehicle on Santa Ana Boulevard that was traveling toward the intersection of Grand Avenue when it drove through a red light and struck another vehicle going south on Grand Avenue, police said.Officers dispatched to the scene at about 5:30 a.m. located the woman lying in the intersection, ejected from her vehicle due to the impact of the crash.  At least one person inside her vehicle -- and possibly more -- fled the scene on foot, according to police.Paramedics rushed the victim to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead."Video evidence showed multiple vehicles at the intersection at the time of the collision, and it is believed there may be additional witnesses," police said in a statement.The Santa Ana Police Department's Traffic Division urged anyone with information about the crash to call them at 714-245-8200 or 714-245-8216.
SANTA ANA, CA
foxla.com

Woman arrested for allegedly running over man in her car intentionally

CYPRESS, Calif. - One person was killed Monday after police say a woman intentionally ran him over in her car, according to the Cypress Police Department. The incident happened on Sept. 25. Officers responded to calls for a collision between a car and a pedestrian on Graham Street near Oak Knoll Park around 8:30 p.m.
CYPRESS, CA
CBS LA

Fire destroys 4 homes under construction in Moreno Valley

A fire that broke out at a construction site in Moreno Valley early Monday destroyed four homes.The flames were reported at Gentian Avenue and La Barca Way at about 12:45 a.m. When firefighters arrived, they found four homes under construction on fire.Firefighters were able to to save four homes, but couldn't stop the fire from destroying other structures."We held the fire spread to four homes. All four of the homes are deemed a complete loss at this point in time until we evaluate further," said Dave Rodriguez of Riverside County Fire.No injures were reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
MORENO VALLEY, CA
HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that’s been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

