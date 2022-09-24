Read full article on original website
OnPrime Study of Olvi-Vec, Platinum-Doublet, and Bevacizumab Initiates in Ovarian Cancer
Based on preclinical studies which have shown the clinical benefit of Olvi-Vec, a phase 3 trial evaluating the agent in combination with platinum-doublet chemotherapy and bevacizumab has commenced in patients with platinum-resistant/refractory ovarian cancer. The phase 3 OnPrime trial (NCT0528147, GOG-3076) evaluating the efficacy and safety of Olvi-Vec (olvimulogene nanivacirepvec),...
Roundtable Discussion: Manasanch Explores BMCA-Targeted Management of Relapsed/ Refractory Multiple Myeloma
Elisabet E. Manasanch, MD, MHSc led a discussion on treating relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma with BCMA targeted therapy. During a Case-Based Roundtable event, Elisabet E. Manasanch, MD, MHSc diccused the case of 55-year-old Black man in a rural community who had relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. YEAGER: The fact that he...
Mato Examines Tumor Lysis Syndrome Risk and Hyperuricemia Management
Anthony Mato, MD, discusses the case of a 76-year-old man with stage IV chronic lymphocytic leukemia. Targeted Oncology™: What is the pathophysiology of tumor lysis syndrome (TLS)?. MATO: TLS is considered a potential life-threatening oncologic emergency. It is a cascade of pathophysiological events initiated when tumor cells are rapidly...
From Interferon to TKIs in Leukemias: Moshe Talpaz, MD
Tyrosine kinase inhibitors now enjoy frontline approval, yet the role of interferon continues to be explored. At the start of his tenure at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center as a postdoctoral fellow from 1979 to 1980 followed by a stint as a clinical fellow from 1980 to 1981 at that institution, Moshe Talpaz, MD, devoted a significant amount of time to evaluating interferon-alpha (IFN-α) in the frontline treatment for chronic myeloid leukemia (CML). Though findings from early studies demonstrated long-term survival benefit, the adverse events associated with the agent proved to be detrimental.
Garcia-Manero Calls for New Combination Approaches in MDS
An overview of the single-cell level in early stage disease and describe new molecular classifications of myelodysplastic syndrome. Current standard treatments for myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) are limited by less than optimal success rates because of genetic and clinical variability of the disease. Emerging research is currently focused on improving response rates, delaying transformation to acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and improving overall survival,1 according to Guillermo Garcia-Manero, MD, professor in the Department of Leukemia in the Division of Cancer Medicine at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston. Garcia-Manero will deliver the Plenary Session I lecture at 2:11 pm, “A Total Approach to MDS,” during the 10th Annual Meeting of the Society of Hematologic Oncology (SOHO 2022), September 28-October 1, 2022, in Houston, Texas.
Gynecologic Cancer Awareness Month: Progress Makes Cervical Cancer Highly Treatable, Increasingly Preventable
For Gynecologic Cancer Awareness Month, Dr. Sonal Sura discusses the recent progress in the treatment of patients with cervical cancer. Rates of cervical cancer diagnoses and deaths among women have dropped steadily since 1975, thanks to new targeted treatments, refined diagnostic tools and a vaccine against the virus that causes most of these reproductive system cancers.
Behind the ODACs Decision Against Melphalan Flufenamide in R/R Multiple Myeloma
In an interview with Targeted Oncology, Paul Richardson, MD, discussed the outcome of the ODAC meeting and provided his personal insights on what may be next for melphalan flufenamide. On day 1 of the September 22-23Oncologic Drigs Advisory Committee (ODAC) Meeting, members discussed the benefit-risk profile of melphalan flufenamide (Pepaxto;...
