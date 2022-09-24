An overview of the single-cell level in early stage disease and describe new molecular classifications of myelodysplastic syndrome. Current standard treatments for myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) are limited by less than optimal success rates because of genetic and clinical variability of the disease. Emerging research is currently focused on improving response rates, delaying transformation to acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and improving overall survival,1 according to Guillermo Garcia-Manero, MD, professor in the Department of Leukemia in the Division of Cancer Medicine at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston. Garcia-Manero will deliver the Plenary Session I lecture at 2:11 pm, “A Total Approach to MDS,” during the 10th Annual Meeting of the Society of Hematologic Oncology (SOHO 2022), September 28-October 1, 2022, in Houston, Texas.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 5 HOURS AGO