RideApart
2023 Honda Monkey Brings Cheerful Plaid, Color-Matched Frame To The Party
On September 27, 2022, Honda officially launched its 2023 Monkey 125 for the European market. Since the model just had its last major engine and transmission changes for the 2022 model year, it’s not surprising that there are no substantive technical changes for 2023. What we get is purely cosmetic—but even the most cynical, jaded moto enthusiast has to admit that these particular cosmetic changes look really good.
RideApart
TVS Adds A Dash Of Style To The Jupiter With New Classic Variant
TVS, one of the biggest motorcycle manufacturers in India, has just lifted the covers off the new Jupiter Classic, a premium rendition of the company’s popular Jupiter commuter scooter. Retro-themed scooters have become quite a thing lately, especially in the Asian market, with the likes of Yamaha with the Fazzio, and Honda with the Genio. Additionally, classic scooter brand Lambretta has also announced plans to set up shop in India.
RideApart
Should All Riding Gear Come With Armor As Standard?
It goes without saying that motorcycle gear is now safer than ever before. Continuous research and the undying innovation of several gear and equipment manufacturers continues to spur the development of safer gear, and along with this, new regulations surrounding safety equipment continue to be rolled out, particularly in Europe.
RideApart
Kawasaki Officially Launches The W175 In The Indian Markert
Earlier in September, 2022, Kawasaki teased the launch of the W175 in the Indian market. The small-capacity retro roadster was poised to do battle with the massively popular entry-level retro bikes in the market such as the TVS Ronin and Royal Enfield Hunter 350. Now, Team Green has lifted the veils off the bike and revealed its pricing.
RideApart
Take A Peek Inside Maeving, The British Electric Motorcycle Startup
Back in November, 2021, we told you about the Maeving RM1 electric motorcycle. The company is based in Coventry, England—where it not only designs, but also hand-builds its electric motorbikes from scratch. Even better, their bikes aren’t toys exclusively for the rich and famous. As of September, 2022, their flagship model starts at just under £6 grand (or about $6,408).
RideApart
SW-Motech Introduces SysBag WP Waterproof Side Bags In Time For Fall
Few aftermarket manufacturers have as many options as SW-Motech. With a plethora of accessories including luggage, protection, and aesthetics, SW-Motech’s catalog of products continues expanding and addressing the changing needs of motorcyclists. Now that fall is on its way, the brand introduced a new range of waterproof side bags called the SysBag WP that’ll let you continue riding without worrying about your stuff getting wet in the rain.
RideApart
GASGAS Introduces The MC-E 3 Electric Dirt Bike For Young Motocrossers
KTM recently released the SX-E 3 to let kids start their two-wheeled journey on a solid platform developed by one of the most successful manufacturers in the off-road scene. More recently, GASGAS, a company under the same umbrella as KTM also released a new offering for youngsters looking to get started off-road in the form of the MC-E 3.
RideApart
Watch This Freestyle MX Rider Jump His Dirt Bike Over A Flying Airplane
Ever since we were kids, we’ve been told over and over again that practice makes perfect. While we may not always achieve total perfection, that endless horizon is what we strive for—and so, we practice the things we take seriously. That’s extra true for motocross riders, because even if they seem like they’re having the best time all the time, you don’t get good at those jumps without a whole lot of practice.
RideApart
Tour In Comfort And Safety With Vanucci’s New VAT-2 Pants
Touring motorcycle pants aren’t exactly the most fashionable or stylish, especially for urban riders looking to hit the streets in style. When it comes to, well, touring, these pants are practically a must, as they offer the comfort and protection needed when riding your bike for hours on end and covering hundreds of miles at a time.
RideApart
Honda Introduces Battery-Powered CBR Replica For Kids In Australia
I’m sure if I asked you what your first bike was, a lot of you would name rather lackluster beginner bikes like a Ninja 250, Yamaha R3, or some other small-displacement motorbike designed specifically for first-time riders. If you’re from the U.S., chances are you got to start on a really awesome bike, as there aren’t any laws restricting first timers from hopping on absurdly powerful machines as their first bike.
RideApart
Spain’s Mitt 330 GTS Maxi-Scooter Enters The Italian Market
Scooters are extremely popular across Europe and Asia thanks to their ease-of-use, affordable price tag, and generally low maintenance. A good number of these scooters are imported into the market from manufacturers in China and subsequently rebranded for their respective markets. Such is the case with the Mitt 330 GTS, a sporty-looking maxi-scooter that has just been launched in Italy.
RideApart
3-Way Drag Race: KTM MotoGP Bike Vs Super Duke R Evo Vs Porsche 911 Turbo S
Most times, when you see a drag race matchup, there’s an inherent question about which vehicle will come out on top. With multiple vehicular and pilot-related variables in play, there’s plenty of room for speculation and/or debate. Ultimately, of course, none of it really matters once they’re flying down the runway.
RideApart
Is Kawasaki Indonesia Preparing To Unveil The ZX-4R?
Kawasaki’s long-awaited ZX-25R broke cover at the 2019 Tokyo Motor Show. The quarter-liter screamer immediately impressed the press with a claimed 50 horsepower (at 15,500 rpm) and 22 lb-ft of torque (at 14,500 rpm). The small-displacement supersport never made it Stateside, but the newest Ninja was well received in many South East Asian nations—including Indonesia.
RideApart
China’s Excelle Finally Unleashes Its Dakar-Inspired 450 Rally
Chinese motorcycle manufacturer and Kolove sister brand Excelle isn’t afraid to show off the goods. The firm previously paraded around its Dakar-inspired 450 Rally (ZF450LS) after revealing its upcoming 800RR sportbike and 800R naked bike. Thanks to that transparency, we knew what to expect from the affordable off-roader. Excelle...
RideApart
2022 Harley-Davidson Road Glide Special First Ride Review
Harley-Davidson believes the spoils go to the victor. Whether it’s board trackers or road racers, flat trackers or drag racers, if the Motor Company has skin in the game, it has a title to show for it. In 2021, Harley added a King of the Baggers (KotB) championship to...
