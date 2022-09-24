SPRING REGISTERED SEX OFFENDER PULLS WOMANS PANTS DOWN IN FRONT OF GYM-ARRESTED AND BOND SET AT $100

Read full article on original website
Harris County Sheriff's Office seeks public's help solving Greenhouse area cold case murderCovering KatyHarris County, TX
Child molester who assaulted three preteen girls gets life in prisonCovering KatyHarris County, TX
Man arrested for alleged threat on the Fort Bend County FairCovering KatyFort Bend County, TX
HPD investigating 2 shootings at 2 separate scenes in Houston that occurred just an hour aparthoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Twenty-One Years Ago, a Houston Mother Shocked the Nation When She Drowned Her Five ChildrenSavannah VillanuevaHouston, TX
School bus driver is charged with battery and fired after shocking video revealed him shoving black brother and sister aged six and ten and ordering them to the back of the coach
A white bus driver has been fired and charged with battery after mobile phone footage emerged of him pushing two young black siblings to the back of the bus. James O'Neil, a bus driver for the Morgan Country Charter School System in Georgia, was arrested and charged with two counts of simple battery Friday, September 16.
23 years ago, a 7-year-old failed to come home. Her parents went to bed and waited for her to return. She never did.
When Karla Rodriguez vanished from her Las Vegas neighborhood in 1999, investigators called her a “victim waiting to happen.” Not only was she a vulnerable 7-year-old with a medical condition who spoke limited English, but Karla’s parents often left her unsupervised, to fend for herself.
Husband of the woman accused of running over him and his alleged mistress in her BMW is attacked by defence lawyer as 'full of excuses'
The husband of a woman accused of deliberately running over him and his alleged mistress with her BMW has been lashed as 'full of excuses' in court. Christie Lee Kennedy has been on trial at Brisbane District Court this past week over a horror collision in Brisbane's north left her husband David Larkin and another woman, Zowie Noring, with serious injuries in March, 2021.
8th Grade Student Arrested After Attacking Black School Teacher Who Took His Phone
A 14-year-old student in Texas has been arrested and charged with a felony after he attacked and dragged his teacher after she confiscated his mobile phone. According to Your Basin, the situation took place in Odessa, Texas and the eighth-grade student was recorded assaulting his teacher in front of the rest of his class. The incident reportedly took place on September 7.
Teenagers launched deadly attack on dad after joking he ‘looked like Ant or Dec’
Five teenagers who beat a father to death after joking he looked like Ant or Dec have been sentenced.Danny Humble, 35, had enjoyed his first night out with his partner after lockdown ended and was walking home when he was punched to the ground, kicked and stamped on.The father-of-two suffered horrific head injuries in the attack on May 28 last year in Cramlington, Northumberland.Ex-soldier Alistair Dickson, 18, of Hawkins Way, Blyth, Northumberland, was convicted of murder after jurors at Newcastle Crown Court were told he stamped on Mr Humble’s head.Mr Justice Bennathan sentenced him to detention at His Majesty’s pleasure...
Police identify first victim in fatal collision; second victim dies after she is hospitalized
Two people are dead after a collision involving a motorcycle and a vehicle near Sweetwater Road and 35th Avenue in Phoenix on Friday. Firefighters arrived and extinguished the fire that ignited from the crash before treating a woman and 11-year-old boy, according to Captain Scott Douglas, a spokesperson for the fire department.
International Business Times
24-year-old Attempts To Strangle Brother For Objecting To Her Making Instagram Reels
A 24-year-old woman in India was arrested after she attacked her two brothers, and attempted to kill one of them for objecting to her making Instagram reels, reports said. The incident occurred in Kanpur, a city in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, on Sunday. The woman, identified as Aarti Rajput, was arrested Monday after her brothers, Akash and Jaikishan filed a complaint with the police.
Female police officer, 30, denies assault charge 'after hitting property landlord in face during tirade of verbal abuse'
A police officer will stand trial after she hit a man during a 'tirade of verbal abuse,' a court heard. PC Claudia Pastina, 30, confronted Augustine Amatta at an address in Brixton Road, Brixton, southwest London, on 19 February this year. Mr Amatta told Pastina that he was the landlord...
International Business Times
Brother Bludgeoned Younger Sister To Death For Visiting Neighbor
A 17-year-old boy in India's westernmost Gujarat state clubbed his younger sister to death with a wooden stick after the victim visited their neighbor, according to police. The boy reprimanded his 14-year-old sibling Wednesday because the latter left their home in the city of Gandhidham earlier that day, the newspaper the Times of India reported.
NYPD arrests last teen sought for fatal beating of Queens taxi driver
A 16-year-old girl was arrested as the last suspect in the fatal beating of a Queens taxi driver that took place last month, police announced on Friday.
New York City hit-and-run driver, 26, who mowed down and killed disabled innocent bystander, 59, says she was aiming for 'abusive' boyfriend's sister
A New York City woman charged with mowing down a disabled man when she sped down the sidewalk in her car was actually aiming at the sister of her 'abusive' ex-boyfriend, her lawyer said Wednesday. Alleged hit-and-run driver Kiani Phoenix, 26, was the victim of prolonged domestic abuse at the...
Man shot outside of popular food truck in south Houston after talking to a woman
A man was shot outside of the Clutch City Cluckers in south Houston early Sunday morning. According to Lt. Ignacio Izaguirre, officers with the southwest officers of the Houston Police Department responded to the shooting around 2:20 a.m. in the 9500 block of Main St.
Texas mother who sued the city of Fort Worth over violent 2016 arrest by police officer awarded $150,000 after lengthy legal battle
Fort Worth, Texas, agreed to pay $150,000 to Jacqueline Craig after she was arrested in 2016 after they called the police on her white neighbor, who she said choked her son for littering.
Shooting suspect believed to be on run with his daughter, 15
A Southern California woman was shot to death Monday in a domestic violence incident and police said the suspect is a man believed to be on the run with his 15-year-old daughter. Officers responding around 7:30 a.m. to reports of gunfire found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds at a home in Fontana, police said in a statement. The woman was rushed to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead, according to police. "This was a domestic violence incident. The suspect, 45-year-old Anthony John Graziano, is considered armed and dangerous," said the statement from the Fontana Police Department. Investigators believe Graziano is with his teen daughter in a white 2017 Nissan Frontier with California plates. During the investigation at the home, nearby Cypress Elementary School was temporarily locked down as a precaution, police said. Read More Mourners warned of overnight queues to view Queen’s coffin - live
Chris Kaba’s family taking ‘a step back’ after viewing footage of fatal incident
Chris Kaba’s family “are going to take a step back” after viewing footage of the incident in which he was shot dead by an armed police officer.Mr Kaba, 24, was killed on September 5 following a police pursuit of his car which ended in Streatham Hill, south London.The Audi he was driving was hemmed in by two police vehicles in Kirkstall Gardens, a narrow residential street, and one round was fired from a police weapon.The Metropolitan Police officer involved has been suspended by the force and the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is investigating.The family viewed the footage on...
Jan 6 rioter sentenced to seven years in prison for providing taser used to attack police officer Michael Fanone
A January 6 rioter who supplied the taser used to attack a police officer during the Capitol attack will spend years behind bars. Kyle Young, 38, was sentenced to seven years in prison during a tense hearing on Tuesday. Young, who brought his 16-year-old son to Washington DC from Redfield, Iowa, for the insurrection, had pleaded guilty to assaulting, resisting or impeding officers in May.While in the lower west terrace area of the Capitol, Young held a strobe light, pushed forward a stick-like object and assisted in throwing a large audio speaker toward the police line. He then held...
Deputy involved shooting occurs in Rancho Cucamonga after suspect attacks deputy
A deputy involved shooting Saturday evening after a man attacked deputies in Rancho Cucamonga.Deputies were searching a vehicle inside a parking lot located on Foothill Boulevard and Rochester Avenue when a man rammed a car to the back of the car being searched. The suspect then attacked the deputy with a knife and shortly after a deputy involved shooting occurred. Shortly after a deputy involved shooting occurred and the suspect was struck by gunfire, CBSLA has learned. The suspect was taken to a hospital and is in unknown condition at this moment. The deputy was hospitalized with leg injuries.
Terrifying moment armed thugs raid a jewellery store before a hero shop worker tries to force them out while scared security guards do little but watch from afar
Brazen masked thugs stormed into a jewellery store and smashed glass cabinets to rob the business of precious items. Shoppers ran for cover as the eight men robbed the Stewart Dawsons store at St Lukes Westfield in Auckland about 5pm on Tuesday. Video shows the robbers charging into the store,...
NEW PICS: NYPD releases images of Queens hit-run car used to kill woman after knife brawl
Four men were injured and a woman was killed early Saturday morning when an unidentified suspect ran down participants in a Queens knife fight with a car, according to police.
San Bernardino community gathers to remember beloved store clerk slain while on the job
Dozens of San Bernardino community members gathered to pay their respects to a San Bernardino liquor store clerk who was fatally shot while on the job earlier this week.Nader Alkouli, 46, was a staple at P&J Liquor, where neighbors can shop for all of their grocery needs, for more than 10 years. In that time, he befriended a number of customers who came to see him as more than an acquaintance. "It's like losing a neighbor, really," said a woman named Donna, among the many gathered in front of the store Friday evening. "Always asking about my son, even if he wasn't...
