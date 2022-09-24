Read full article on original website
Related
WSMV
Man accused of re-selling opioids charged with TennCare fraud
PULASKI, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man accused of re-selling pills he obtained using TennCare healthcare insurance benefits was charged with two counts of TennCare fraud Tuesday. The Office of Inspector General, in a joint effort with the Giles County Sheriff’s Department, arrested 58-year-old Timothy Green. Investigators said Green allegedly used TennCare benefits to pay for medical visits and the resulting prescriptions for Percocet. Then, on two separate occasions, Green sold a portion of the pills to a confidential informant.
Best public high schools in Tennessee
Find out what Tennessee's top ten public high schools are in 2023, according to Niche.
DCS 'failed' mother and ten children despite repeated investigations
A NewsChannel 5 investigation reveals how the Department of Children's Services failed the ten children of a mother currently in jail for child neglect.
Local law enforcement cracking down on reckless driving
Following a wrong-way crash that killed two people on Briley Parkway last week, law enforcement plans to be out in full force in the area Wednesday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wgnsradio.com
Rutherford County Schools Near 51,000 Students - Pay Scale Study is Now Underway
(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN) The Rutherford County Schools have hit a milestone and with nearly 51,000 students enrolled…. That was Director of Schools Dr. Jimmy Sullivan - who confirmed the county has approximately 50,750 students. With the new year underway and Fall Break nearing this coming Friday (students on break from...
Sidelines
The Renaissance Man of Winchester
Jerry Anderson surveyed the road ahead. “I’m probably one of the only people in this town that can tell you exactly how wide that bridge is,” he said, pointing to the bridge across Boiling Fork Creek as he rode from his house on South College Street to the Winchester Municipal Airport.
tennesseelookout.com
Lawsuit: Cookeville discharged millions of gallons of untreated sewage into creeks and streams
The city of Cookeville is illegally discharging sewage into streams and creeks that feed into the Cumberland River, diminishing aquatic life and contaminating waterways used for boating, fishing, swimming and other recreational uses, a lawsuit filed by the nonprofit environmental group, Tennessee Riverkeeper, claims. The city’s sewage treatment plant has...
Atleast 1 Killed In A Fatal Accident In Franklin (Franklin, TN)
The Tennessee Highway Patrol reported a fatal crash on Monday night in Franklin. According to the Williamson County Sheriff official’s social media handle, the crash happened on Murfreesboro Road west of Trinity [..]
RELATED PEOPLE
Audit Requested by New Warren County Sheriff Finds Irregularities; Coffee Co. DA’s office to Investigate
31st District Attorney General Chris Stanford said an audit requested by the Warren County Sheriff Jackie Matheny Jr. On Target News spoke with Matheny and he said his department found irregularities in logging of evidence and said there were potential legal implications in a large number of criminal cases. Due...
WSMV
Fires claim two barns in 12 hours in Robertson Co.
ADAMS, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two tobacco barns were lost to fire within a 12-hour span this Sunday and Monday, according to Smokey Barn News. Fire Chief Ray Brown told SBN that strong winds are to blame for the fires. Brown also said that about 10 acres in total were lost.
fox17.com
Employee at correctional center in Middle Tennessee attacked by inmate
HARTSVILLE, Tenn. -- An employee is attacked at the Trousdale Turner Correctional Center. A representative for the facility says an inmate made an unprovoked attack against an employee at around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday. The victim went to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries. Staff restrained the inmate immediately....
fox17.com
MNPD: Man admits to shooting victim twice due to anger
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — A man is in custody after police say he shot another man Tuesday near the airport in Nashville. Metro Nashville Police say the shooting happened on Briley Parkway just before 8 p.m. MNPD says video evidence shows Rubin Miles approaching another man carrying a gun....
IN THIS ARTICLE
wgnsradio.com
From Chattanooga to Surgery in Murfreesboro - Duo Celebrates New Jobs and Wedding Anniversary this Fall
(Rutherford County, TN) Three years ago on September 21, 2019, Dr. Nadine Rampp and Dr. Bobby Rampp declared their love for each other and married in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Among other interests, they shared a unique passion for the medical world. While they were both in a surgery residency program at The University of Tennessee College of Medicine in Chattanooga, they met, fell in love, and started their life together.
radio7media.com
Three Siblings Died in Train Collision in Marshall County
ACCORDING TO MEDIA SOURCES THREE SIBILINGS DIED AFTER THEIR CAR WAS HIT BY A TRAIN IN MARSHALL COUNTY. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROLS INITIAL REPORTS INDICATES THAT DUVRASKA CORONADO,22, MAGYORY CORONADO 26 AND WELENGANG CORONADO,29 ALL OF NASHVILLE WERE DRIVING A TOYOTA COROLLA WESTBOUND AND WERE HIT BY A SOUTHBOUND TRAIN WHEN THE CAR CROSSED THE RAILROAD TRACKS. A GOFUNDME HAS BEEN SET UP FOR THE VICITMS.
fox17.com
Three siblings killed by a train in Middle Tennessee
MARSHALL COUNTY, Tenn. -- Three family members are killed after their car is hit by a train in Marshall County. The deadly crash occurred at 1:30 p.m. Saturday on Depot Road. The Tennessee Highway Patrol says 22-year-old Duvraska Coronado, 26-year-old Magyory Coronado and 29-year-old Welengang Coronado, all of Nashville, died in the crash.
mainstreetmaury.com
Large waste facility could soon land in Maury County; local officials balk
Maury County could soon be the home to a massive landfill operation at the former Monsanto Chemical Corporation site, and there may be nothing the county can do about it. Representative Scott Cepicky, R-Culleoka, and State Senator Joey Hensley, R-Hohenwald, announced Friday their call to action from the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) to halt the process.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSMV
Complaint filed to remove Alderman, exposed for using racial slurs, from city council
PORTLAND, Tenn. (WSMV) - A complaint has been filed with a Sumner Count judge to force an alderman, exposed in a series of WSMV4 Investigations for repeatedly using racial slurs, to step down from Portland’s city council. But the complaint has nothing to do with Alderman Thomas Dillard’s racist...
wgnsradio.com
I-24 Eastbound Crashes
(SMYRNA, TN) Around 7:25AM Tuesday morning (9/27/2022), a single-vehicle crash shut-down one lane eastbound of I-24 (toward Chattanooga, mm 69) at the Almaville Road exit. The Tennessee Highway Patrol reports that a 49-year-old Castalian Springs resident was driving his 1997 Toyota Carolla when he got off the interstate and struck a tree.
Volunteers pick up trash, help curb violence in Napier neighborhood
A major cleanup happened Sunday in a neighborhood into which the city's been pumping money to reduce crime.
wgnsradio.com
Man AGAIN Accused of Making Threat Against School
(MIDDLE TN) For the second time this year in nearby Nashville, TN, an investigation by the Specialized Investigations Division detectives has led to the arrest of Stephen Robertson, 31, for making threats against Tom Joy Head Start school on Lischey Avenue in East Nashville. A concerned citizen contacted police after...
Comments / 0