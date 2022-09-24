ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rutherford County, TN

WSMV

Man accused of re-selling opioids charged with TennCare fraud

PULASKI, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man accused of re-selling pills he obtained using TennCare healthcare insurance benefits was charged with two counts of TennCare fraud Tuesday. The Office of Inspector General, in a joint effort with the Giles County Sheriff’s Department, arrested 58-year-old Timothy Green. Investigators said Green allegedly used TennCare benefits to pay for medical visits and the resulting prescriptions for Percocet. Then, on two separate occasions, Green sold a portion of the pills to a confidential informant.
GILES COUNTY, TN
Sidelines

The Renaissance Man of Winchester

Jerry Anderson surveyed the road ahead. “I’m probably one of the only people in this town that can tell you exactly how wide that bridge is,” he said, pointing to the bridge across Boiling Fork Creek as he rode from his house on South College Street to the Winchester Municipal Airport.
WINCHESTER, TN
tennesseelookout.com

Lawsuit: Cookeville discharged millions of gallons of untreated sewage into creeks and streams

The city of Cookeville is illegally discharging sewage into streams and creeks that feed into the Cumberland River, diminishing aquatic life and contaminating waterways used for boating, fishing, swimming and other recreational uses, a lawsuit filed by the nonprofit environmental group, Tennessee Riverkeeper, claims. The city’s sewage treatment plant has...
COOKEVILLE, TN
WSMV

Fires claim two barns in 12 hours in Robertson Co.

ADAMS, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two tobacco barns were lost to fire within a 12-hour span this Sunday and Monday, according to Smokey Barn News. Fire Chief Ray Brown told SBN that strong winds are to blame for the fires. Brown also said that about 10 acres in total were lost.
ADAMS, TN
fox17.com

Employee at correctional center in Middle Tennessee attacked by inmate

HARTSVILLE, Tenn. -- An employee is attacked at the Trousdale Turner Correctional Center. A representative for the facility says an inmate made an unprovoked attack against an employee at around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday. The victim went to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries. Staff restrained the inmate immediately....
HARTSVILLE, TN
fox17.com

MNPD: Man admits to shooting victim twice due to anger

Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — A man is in custody after police say he shot another man Tuesday near the airport in Nashville. Metro Nashville Police say the shooting happened on Briley Parkway just before 8 p.m. MNPD says video evidence shows Rubin Miles approaching another man carrying a gun....
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

From Chattanooga to Surgery in Murfreesboro - Duo Celebrates New Jobs and Wedding Anniversary this Fall

(Rutherford County, TN) Three years ago on September 21, 2019, Dr. Nadine Rampp and Dr. Bobby Rampp declared their love for each other and married in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Among other interests, they shared a unique passion for the medical world. While they were both in a surgery residency program at The University of Tennessee College of Medicine in Chattanooga, they met, fell in love, and started their life together.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
radio7media.com

Three Siblings Died in Train Collision in Marshall County

ACCORDING TO MEDIA SOURCES THREE SIBILINGS DIED AFTER THEIR CAR WAS HIT BY A TRAIN IN MARSHALL COUNTY. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROLS INITIAL REPORTS INDICATES THAT DUVRASKA CORONADO,22, MAGYORY CORONADO 26 AND WELENGANG CORONADO,29 ALL OF NASHVILLE WERE DRIVING A TOYOTA COROLLA WESTBOUND AND WERE HIT BY A SOUTHBOUND TRAIN WHEN THE CAR CROSSED THE RAILROAD TRACKS. A GOFUNDME HAS BEEN SET UP FOR THE VICITMS.
MARSHALL COUNTY, TN
fox17.com

Three siblings killed by a train in Middle Tennessee

MARSHALL COUNTY, Tenn. -- Three family members are killed after their car is hit by a train in Marshall County. The deadly crash occurred at 1:30 p.m. Saturday on Depot Road. The Tennessee Highway Patrol says 22-year-old Duvraska Coronado, 26-year-old Magyory Coronado and 29-year-old Welengang Coronado, all of Nashville, died in the crash.
MARSHALL COUNTY, TN
mainstreetmaury.com

Large waste facility could soon land in Maury County; local officials balk

Maury County could soon be the home to a massive landfill operation at the former Monsanto Chemical Corporation site, and there may be nothing the county can do about it. Representative Scott Cepicky, R-Culleoka, and State Senator Joey Hensley, R-Hohenwald, announced Friday their call to action from the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) to halt the process.
MAURY COUNTY, TN
wgnsradio.com

I-24 Eastbound Crashes

(SMYRNA, TN) Around 7:25AM Tuesday morning (9/27/2022), a single-vehicle crash shut-down one lane eastbound of I-24 (toward Chattanooga, mm 69) at the Almaville Road exit. The Tennessee Highway Patrol reports that a 49-year-old Castalian Springs resident was driving his 1997 Toyota Carolla when he got off the interstate and struck a tree.
SMYRNA, TN
wgnsradio.com

Man AGAIN Accused of Making Threat Against School

(MIDDLE TN) For the second time this year in nearby Nashville, TN, an investigation by the Specialized Investigations Division detectives has led to the arrest of Stephen Robertson, 31, for making threats against Tom Joy Head Start school on Lischey Avenue in East Nashville. A concerned citizen contacted police after...
NASHVILLE, TN

