Smyrna, TN

Football: 5 WillCo teams show some movement in latest AP Polls

Williamson County high school football teams showed some movement in the latest weekly edition of the Associated Press Top 10 polls for each classification. In Class 6A, Ravenwood moved up one spot to No. 5 after a 28-10 win over Hendersonville Friday. The Raptors are 4-2 overall and face Summit in a Region 7-6A contest in Week 7.
wgnsradio.com

From Chattanooga to Surgery in Murfreesboro - Duo Celebrates New Jobs and Wedding Anniversary this Fall

(Rutherford County, TN) Three years ago on September 21, 2019, Dr. Nadine Rampp and Dr. Bobby Rampp declared their love for each other and married in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Among other interests, they shared a unique passion for the medical world. While they were both in a surgery residency program at The University of Tennessee College of Medicine in Chattanooga, they met, fell in love, and started their life together.
City
3 Great Seafood Places in Tennessee

If you love eating seafood whenever you go out with your friends and family members and you also happen to live in Tennessee then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing seafood places in Tennessee that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. And if you have already been to any of these restaurants, as always, feel free to share your honest impressions with us in the comment section. Until then, here are the three amazing seafood places that made it on the list.
fox17.com

Three siblings killed by a train in Middle Tennessee

MARSHALL COUNTY, Tenn. -- Three family members are killed after their car is hit by a train in Marshall County. The deadly crash occurred at 1:30 p.m. Saturday on Depot Road. The Tennessee Highway Patrol says 22-year-old Duvraska Coronado, 26-year-old Magyory Coronado and 29-year-old Welengang Coronado, all of Nashville, died in the crash.
radio7media.com

Three Siblings Died in Train Collision in Marshall County

ACCORDING TO MEDIA SOURCES THREE SIBILINGS DIED AFTER THEIR CAR WAS HIT BY A TRAIN IN MARSHALL COUNTY. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROLS INITIAL REPORTS INDICATES THAT DUVRASKA CORONADO,22, MAGYORY CORONADO 26 AND WELENGANG CORONADO,29 ALL OF NASHVILLE WERE DRIVING A TOYOTA COROLLA WESTBOUND AND WERE HIT BY A SOUTHBOUND TRAIN WHEN THE CAR CROSSED THE RAILROAD TRACKS. A GOFUNDME HAS BEEN SET UP FOR THE VICITMS.
3 Great Steakhouses in Tennessee

What's your favorite thing to eat when you go out with your loved ones? If the answer is steak then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that you should definitely visit if you have never been to any of them. If you have, as always, feel free to share your opinion in the comments. Until then, here's what made it on the list.
wilsoncountysource.com

MISSING PERSON FOUND: 14-Year-Old Kaliyah Franks in Murfreesboro

UPDATE: Good News! 14-year-old Kaliyah Franks has been found. She is safe! Thanks for sharing. 14-year-old Kaliyah Franks was reported missing by family members after she didn’t return home from school on Sept. 26. Franks was last seen at Siegel High School by her sister around 4th period. She...
williamsonherald.com

Bethesda News: Hummingbirds are amazing creatures, watching them is a gift from God

Thought for the week — Although you do not know precisely what you need — or when you need it — God does. So trust His timing. Are you a person who LOVES to enjoy the beauty of God’s MAJESTIC wonders of the earth? I know we are. What has amazed Russell and me so much this summer, as well as now, is watching the hummingbirds. I do not think we have ever had as many as we have this year. They amaze me. What really amazed me was when my friend Delores Gilreath sent me a picture of an ALBINO hummingbird at their feeder. It was amazing. She even had the editor of “Birds and Blooms” magazine contact her and ask permission to print it. Of course she said “yes.” I asked her to forward it to Derby, at Williamson Herald, so I could share with you all. Just another one of God’s AMAZING creation.
WSMV

Brentwood community celebrates grand opening of first inclusive playground

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Saturday, kids of all ages, sizes and abilities ran inside to play the new Miles Together Inclusive Playground at Granny White Park in Brentwood. After more than two years of planning, dreaming, fundraising and constructing, the community gathered to celebrate the grand opening of Brentwood’s first inclusive playground.
cohaitungchi.com

8 Stunning Waterfalls Within a Short Drive of Nashville

Did you know that Tennessee is home to hundreds of waterfalls? If you’re in the market for some inspiration and activity courtesy of Mother Nature, pack some snacks and your sunscreen, and take a hike to a waterfall near Nashville! Every waterfall listed here is a short 80-minute to 2-hour drive from Nashville. Get out an explore!
smokeybarn.com

What’s Going On At Greenbrier Middle School? Smokey Has The Scoop

GREENBRIER TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – Construction is underway at Greenbrier Middle School as the school adds a new 31,312-square-foot expansion to their campus. The new facility is being built at the rear of the school’s main campus and, according to Robertson County Schools PIO Jim Bellis, the addition will include 15 new classrooms and a theater.
GREENBRIER, TN
helpmechas.com

Banana Pudding Festival And Other Good Times Coming To Nashvegas This Fall

This post contains affiliate links. Read the full disclosure here. The National Banana Pudding Festival will be held on October 1st and 2nd. Nashville‘s Big Back Yard has some of the best outdoor festivals and adventures for fall visitors, including the National Banana Pudding Festival. For $5, guests can sample 10 delectable banana pudding recipes at “The Puddin’ Path.” Centerville, Tennessee, October 1-2. Nashville‘s Big Back Yard is a fall wonderland, with more than 50 deciduous tree species on display along scenic vistas, rivers, streams, parks, and natural areas. The historic Natchez Trace Parkway runs for 100 miles through NBBY. Plan a trip to Nashville’s Big Back Yard this fall.
NASHVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

