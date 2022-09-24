Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Are You Surprised by the Top 5 YouTube Videos for ‘Lubbock’?
Whether you're moving to the Hub City or just want to see what’s going on in town, you've probably searched up Lubbock on YouTube. The thing is, people don't have much to say about the West Texas city, so you won't find a huge variety of videos. When you...
Video: Young Woman Accused of Fleeing Scene of Vehicle Crash in Lubbock
Saturday, September 24, Texas Tech won in overtime against the University of Texas Longhorns and everyone stormed the field in excitement over the epic victory. Most game days are filled with tailgates and drinking of alcohol, of course, which tends to lead to some not so great decisions. There were 51 people arrested and booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center on Saturday alone. One of those people was reportedly caught on camera.
5 Utterly Ridiculous Suggestions for the Old Furr’s Location On Slide Road
Lots of folks in Lubbock are still lamenting the closure of our area Furr's cafeteria locations, even going so far as to hold an impromptu candlelight vigil at the location on the South Loop at Indiana as the wrecking ball swung. However, even after Furr's closure, as Metallica once sang:
Is Lubbock’s Amazon Fulfillment Center Safe From Nationwide Closures?
Nationwide, several Amazon Fulfillment Centers (also referred to as logistic centers or warehouses) have been closed, delayed, or cancelled, according to CNBC news. After rapid expansion during the pandemic, the online giant has closed more than 20 logistics centers while cancelling or delaying plans for nearly 50 more. This includes...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dogs no longer a threat after North Lubbock attack, LPD said
LUBBOCK, Texas – The Lubbock Police Department announced that two dogs believed to be related to an attack in North Lubbock were taken into custody by Animal Control Tuesday evening. Police said the dogs no longer posed a danger to the public. LPD said the call came in at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday in reference to […]
Police say teen shot, killed Tuesday morning in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department released new information and asked for the public’s help in a shooting early Tuesday morning that left one teen dead. LPD said Jaden Ruiz, 19, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 4300 block of Canton Avenue. He was pronounced dead on scene. Anyone with information about […]
Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 74 People Arrested Weekend of Texas Tech’s Big Win
The weekend has come to an end, and we start the work week over again. Texas Tech beat the University of Texas and I'm told it was a fantastic game. I had a headache all weekend from being at the South Plains Fair for 7 hours on Friday in the heat taking pictures, so I missed it. I did notice from my dark, secluded cave that we had a huge spike in Lubbock County Detention Center arrestees this weekend, all closely related in age. College age, you could say.
Where to Watch the Extremely Gory ‘Terrifier 2′ Movie in Lubbock
Horror movies and clowns have a very special relationship. Just when you think cinematic creepy clowns couldn't get creepier, here comes Art the Clown, with his mime-y getup, rotten teeth and jaunty wee top hat. It's a *chef's kiss* look for even the most discerning horror clown fan. Art the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Downtown Lubbock: The new place to call home?
LUBBOCK, Texas – Downtown Lubbock is a place more and more people are starting to call home. It’s becoming a hotspot for those shopping for apartments. Some experts in the housing market say that the demand is up for people wanting to live in a place that is unique. For Courthouse Lofts, the idea to […]
KCBD
Wednesday morning top stories: Lubbock jailer arrested in undercover bust
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. City council approved the Lubbock Police Department’s juvenile curfew enforcement plan. Juveniles and their parents will be fined if found violating the year-round curfew. Details here: Council continues Lubbock juvenile curfew with new enforcement plan, curfew center. Jailer arrested in undercover bust.
How do you stay safe in a dog attack? Lubbock expert explains
LUBBOCK, Texas — On Tuesday morning a woman was attacked by several vicious dogs at Hodges Park. A dog trainer shared with Everythinglubbock.com what you should do if you are out in public with your furry friend and a vicious unwanted visitor approaches you. “The main thing is just to turn the other way, and […]
On video: TTU fans throw punches with UT fans near stadium
LPD said officers were called for a fight in progress at the Kentucky Fried Chicken in the 200 block of University Avenue at 6:43 p.m. Police said since no victim was found, no report was filed.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Seminole’s The 509 Drink Shop Is Opening a Lubbock Location Soon
Are you thirsty? Well, this new spot is going to quench that thirst. If you've been out to Seminole or know people from the area, you probably already know about this popular place. It's known for "the best drinks in Seminole." It's called The 509 Drink Shop and they're coming...
This Gigapixel Photo from Jones AT&T Stadium is Incredible
If Texas Tech has been doing this Gigapixel thing for a while, I've never seen it. I don't know exactly how it's done, but I want it done for every game ever from this point forward because it was incredibly entertaining scrolling through the entire stadium and finding funny moments captured by the camera.
21 Kids in Texas Went Missing in September, Including One From Lubbock
Once again we're seeing another month with kids going missing all across the state of Texas. September is typically a time of transition from summer to fall, no school to long school days. But for 21 Texas families, they're worried for a whole different reason. Their kids are missing and they need our help to bring them home.
fox34.com
1 seriously injured in shooting in central Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person is seriously injured after a shooting in central Lubbock early Tuesday morning. At around 3:24 a.m., officers responded to a shots fired call in the 4300 block of Canton Ave. Details are limited at this time, but police say the shooter is still at large.
An Open Letter to the Complete Idiot Who Shoved a Texas Player on Saturday
It's hard not to get excited about Texas Tech's big win on Saturday over Texas. Especially coming from behind to win in overtime after not beating UT in Lubbock since 2008. Texas Tech fans had every reason to be excited and want to celebrate along with the team after the game. Unfortunately, it just takes one complete jackass to ruin everything.
Man found dead in vehicle in Lubbock, police investigating
LUBBOCK, Texas — One person was found dead in a vehicle in Central Lubbock on Tuesday, according to the Lubbock Police Department. LPD said officers were called at 4:17 p.m. to the 2600 block of 46th Street to help Solid Waste with a vehicle that was blocking the alley. Police said a male was found in […]
Texas Tech Hit With $50,000 Fine. I Thought Public Reprimands Were a Bob Bowlsby Thing?
In all honesty, Texas Tech earned a fine of $50,000 after multiple incidents of players getting shoved on the field after the game. Because of that, the Big 12 released details of the fine on Monday, along with the dreaded "public reprimand." That being said... Storming the field in college...
The Lubbock Science Spectrum is Bringing Back a Pop-ular Event
As we approach the Halloween holiday, we are all looking forward to the many spook-tacular events that the South Plains has to offer! For those parents looking for some good, clean fun for their little ghouls and goblins, make sure to mark your calendars for Bubblefest!. Back by pop-ular demand,...
102.5 KISS FM
Lubbock, TX
4K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
102.5 Kiss FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0