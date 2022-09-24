ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saturday, September 24, Texas Tech won in overtime against the University of Texas Longhorns and everyone stormed the field in excitement over the epic victory. Most game days are filled with tailgates and drinking of alcohol, of course, which tends to lead to some not so great decisions. There were 51 people arrested and booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center on Saturday alone. One of those people was reportedly caught on camera.
The weekend has come to an end, and we start the work week over again. Texas Tech beat the University of Texas and I'm told it was a fantastic game. I had a headache all weekend from being at the South Plains Fair for 7 hours on Friday in the heat taking pictures, so I missed it. I did notice from my dark, secluded cave that we had a huge spike in Lubbock County Detention Center arrestees this weekend, all closely related in age. College age, you could say.
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. City council approved the Lubbock Police Department’s juvenile curfew enforcement plan. Juveniles and their parents will be fined if found violating the year-round curfew. Details here: Council continues Lubbock juvenile curfew with new enforcement plan, curfew center. Jailer arrested in undercover bust.
If Texas Tech has been doing this Gigapixel thing for a while, I've never seen it. I don't know exactly how it's done, but I want it done for every game ever from this point forward because it was incredibly entertaining scrolling through the entire stadium and finding funny moments captured by the camera.
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person is seriously injured after a shooting in central Lubbock early Tuesday morning. At around 3:24 a.m., officers responded to a shots fired call in the 4300 block of Canton Ave. Details are limited at this time, but police say the shooter is still at large.
102.5 Kiss FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

