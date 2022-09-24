Read full article on original website
How to Make Instant Mashed Potatoes Taste Better
Instant mashed potatoes are so easy and convenient. You don't need any special tools, and there's no peeling potatoes! Even better, they don't have to taste like they came from a box if you follow these methods for how to make instant mashed potatoes better. 1 / 10. Use Good...
Why You Should Be Baking Your Bacon Instead of Frying It
International Bacon Day is an unofficial holiday that takes place on the first Saturday of September. But we think bacon deserves more — hence, InsideHook’s Bacon Week, a collection of stories old and new celebrating salt-cured pork (and in some cases, non-pork or even non-meat) in all its sizzling glory.
The Healthy Canned Soup Brands Nutritionists Swear By
If you must, these are the low-sodium options that'll become your go-tos.
The 5-Ingredient Cucumber Salad Recipe You Can Eat Every Day To Fuel Your Healthy Weight Loss
Salads are always a great option if your goal is to eat healthier and lose weight. Cucumbers are not only hydrating, nourishing and contain antioxidants all on their own, but when added to a nutrient-rich salad, they provide a myriad of health benefits. Before getting into a delicious and simple cucumber recipe that we found, we checked in with Lisa Richards— registered nutritionist and creator of The Candida Diet— for tips on making the perfect salad to promote healthy weight loss.
Southern-Style Bacon Fried Cabbage: Recipes Worth Cooking
Southern-Style Bacon Fried Cabbage is a delicious and super easy side dish to make with only a few ingredients. It is flavorful and ready in less than 30 minutes. This recipe takes 5 minutes to prepare and 25 minutes to cook. Check out the video above to see how it...
Wendy’s Is Debuting A Brand New Frosty Flavor For Fall—And It’s Not Pumpkin Spice!
Wendy’s fans and autumn lovers assemble! The fast food chain just announced a brand new flavor for their beloved Frosty menu item (and no, it’s not pumpkin spice). Customers in Canada are sharing their anticipation for the latest iteration of the shake, as a Caramel Apple Frosty is making its debut there.
Wendy’s Customers Are Losing It Over The Return Of This Popular Sandwich: ‘I Just Dropped Everything’
Wendy’s fans, assemble— the popular fast food chain just announced the return of its iconic ‘Pretzel Bacon Pub Cheeseburger’ to the Made to Crave menu. This sandwich will now be available this fall, alongside the restaurant’s ‘Bourbon Bacon Cheeseburger,’ ‘Big Bacon Classic Cheeseburger,’ ‘Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich,’ and ‘Asiago Ranch Classic Chicken Club.’ Fans on Twitter couldn’t be more excited, as the return of the menu item for many, has been long-awaited.
Revealed: Drinking a glass of milk and eating a yoghurt every day 'could help stave off type 2 diabetes'
Drinking a glass of milk and eating a yoghurt every day may help to stave off type 2 diabetes, research suggests. But too much red, processed and even white meats appears to have the opposite effect, according to the same study. Italian researchers have now recommended fish and eggs as...
Cardiologists Agree: This Is The Fast Food Meat You Should Stop Eating Immediately
This story has been updated since it was originally posted on 04/03/2022. Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States, according to the CDC. Women are at especially high risk—cardiovascular disease causes 1 in 3 deaths in women each year. While things like genetics can play a role, a healthy diet and lifestyle are the best ways to prevent putting yourself at risk of heart-related illness.
5 Foods No One Should Be Eating Anymore Because They Spike Your Blood Sugar
Ah, sugar—most of us would probably agree it makes food taste incredible. Unfortunately for those of us cursed with a serious sweet tooth, though, eating too much of it can cause some serious damage to our health and lead to issues like inflammation, weight gain, diabetes, and serious disease over time. Of course, a little bit of dessert now and then won’t kill you, but there are a few less obvious options that may have worked their way into your daily diet and could be causing major blood sugar spikes, making it difficult for you to lose weight.
McDonald's is adding a new treat for fall
McDonald's newest item for fall doesn't have pumpkin or maple flavors. Rather, it's a nostalgic treat from more than three decades ago.
The Surprising Mineral You Should Eat More Of For Thinning Hair, Experts Say
If you struggle with hair loss, you may have tried a myriad of supplements and products in an attempt to correct and prevent the issue. From biotin shampoo to hair growth gummies, there’s a whole range of options on the market—but, as Lisa Richards, dietitian and creator of The Candida Diet, notes, “Unfortunately, for some this is a fruitless endeavor as their hair loss continues or never regrows.”
Costco's Fanciest Fall Dessert Is Here & It Comes In Reusable Glass Pots
It might still be 100 degrees or more in some parts of the country (after all, it is still technically summer), but you’d never guess it when you walk into Costco. Not only is the industrial strength air-conditioning enough to make you want to pick up an affordable Kirkland sweatshirt to wear on the spot, but they’re also already loading up their shelves with some fun and delicious picks for fall. While the Disney Halloween decor at Costco is hard to pass up, nothing compares to the temptation of the bakery section. This year, Costco has already brought back its...
3 Things You Should Stop Ordering At Restaurants In 2022, According To Experts
This story has been updated since it was originally posted on 01/27/2022 When anyone who is trying to lose weight goes out to eat, they often aim to choose something commonly known as ‘healthy,’ or what appears to be the most nutritious o...
The Deodorant Ingredient You Should Stop Using ASAP--It's So Bad For Your Skin!
If you’re someone who can’t stand to be sweaty and will do anything to avoid body odor, then there’s a good chance deodorant is a part of your daily routine. Whether you’re faithful to one brand or prefer to mix things up and try new brands and scents, the reality remains: some deodorants contain ingredients that can actually irritate your skin or pose far more risky health consequences. Although aluminum may be the “dicey” ingredient on most people’s minds when they think of deodorant, experts are talking about an even greater concern. This is the deodorant ingredients they say you should stop using ASAP because it’s so bad for your skin.
4 Breakfast Foods No One Should Be Eating Anymore Because They Almost Always Lead To Weight Gain
If you’re trying to lose weight, one of the most important factors to consider is the food you put into your body every day. While you may spend a lot of time planning nutritious lunches and dinners, it’s crucial that you also start your day off on the right foot with a healthy, filling breakfast. Although it’s sometimes tempting to go the easy route with a highly processed meal first thing in the morning, this is typically a sure-fire way to slow your weight loss and possibly even put on a few extra pounds.
The Worst Breakfast Cereals You Need To Stop Buying At The Grocery Store Because They're So Bad For You
When you need a quick breakfast in a pinch, reaching for a box of cereal to pour into a bowl may be your number one option. However, health experts warn that many breakfast cereals can be damaging to your overall health due to soaring sugar content, a lack of nutritional value, and a plethora of processed ingredients. Overall, sugary cereal is never the best way to start your day, but some are even worse than others.
This Is The Best Fruit To Naturally Cleanse Your Body And Lose Weight Fast, According To Nutritionists
Losing weight healthily is all about having a well-balanced diet and exercise plan, experts say, and a fruit and vegetable-filled daily menu can provide energy needed for working out. With that said, we checked in with registered nutritionists and health experts to learn more about the benefits of one surprising fruit— dragon fruit— when it comes to weight loss. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and creator of The Candida Diet.
Is Subway Getting Rid Of A Fan-Favorite Bread?
Whether it's a Big Mac with fries from McDonald's, a classic crunchy taco with hot sauce from Taco Bell, or an iconic chicken sandwich with waffle fries from Chick-fil-A, every fast food place has those menu items that they are most known for, and a majority of us love to order. However, due to inflation and supply chain issues, it's only a matter of time before restaurants begin to discontinue some customers' favorite items.
The One Type Of Bread Experts Say No One Should Be Eating Anymore Because It Causes Weight Gain And Inflammation
Ah, bread. Who could live without it? We make sandwiches on it, dip it in sauce, and spread it with toppings like butter and avocado. And despite what you may have been led to believe in the past, not all bread is terrible for you—in fact, in moderation, it can be a great part of your daily diet. However, there is one type of bread that health experts say you should definitely steer clear of if you care about your overall health, and especially if you’re trying to lose weight or avoid inflammation.
