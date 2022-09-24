If you’re someone who can’t stand to be sweaty and will do anything to avoid body odor, then there’s a good chance deodorant is a part of your daily routine. Whether you’re faithful to one brand or prefer to mix things up and try new brands and scents, the reality remains: some deodorants contain ingredients that can actually irritate your skin or pose far more risky health consequences. Although aluminum may be the “dicey” ingredient on most people’s minds when they think of deodorant, experts are talking about an even greater concern. This is the deodorant ingredients they say you should stop using ASAP because it’s so bad for your skin.

