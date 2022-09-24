Read full article on original website
Netflix’s adaptation of My Father’s Dragon looks gorgeous in first trailer
Netflix has revealed the release date and first trailer for My Father’s Dragon, an animated feature based on the classic children’s book. The film, made by the great Irish animation studio Cartoon Saloon (Wolfwalkers), will be released on Nov. 11. My Father’s Dragon is about a young boy...
Netflix’s new Gudetama series is a real chicken-and-egg dilemma
Gudetama the lazy egg is getting their own show on Netflix, and the streaming giant released the first trailer over the weekend as part of the Tudum fan event. Gudetama: An Eggcellent Adventure will premiere on the streaming service later this year, on Dec. 13. Gudetama’s new Japanese-language Netflix series...
The House of the Dragon timeline, so far
House of the Dragon episode 6 takes a major 10-year time jump in the action — and however it plays out in the long run, it’s exactly the kind of move the show should be making. One of the best parts of House of the Dragon, HBO’s so-far-so-good...
Star Trek has truly reinvented itself
Here’s a wild statistic: There are nearly as many currently running Star Trek television series as there are completed Star Trek television series. The first 40 years of the franchise’s history include five live-action series and one animated spinoff, totaling 725 episodes. In the past five years, five new series have launched (six if you count Short Treks as its own entity), airing a cumulative 130 episodes as of today. Star Trek as a brand is busier than it’s been since the mid-1990s, when Deep Space Nine, Voyager, and the Next Generation TV series were all running concurrently and shops around the world dedicated entire displays to Star Trek toys, novels, and video games.
House of the Dragons made a Muppets reference you almost definitely missed
One of the challenges of adapting Fire & Blood is that the Game of Thrones prequel is more history book than novel, lacking much of the quirky character moments and meta fantasy jokes that are sprinkled throughout the A Song of Ice and Fire series. Thankfully, George R.R. Martin still finds ways to weave joyful surprises into the book’s detailed Targaryen history lessons.
Deadpool 3 will bring back Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine
Deadpool is officially joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Deadpool 3, which got a teaser video on Tuesday. The video was released by Wade Wilson himself, Ryan Reynolds, and was more like a real-life tease than an actual trailer. But Reynolds reveals that Deadpool 3 is on the way, and more importantly that Hugh Jackman will be reprising his role as Wolverine for the film. The film even got a release date: Sept. 6, 2024.
Who sword fights better: House of the Dragon or The Rings of Power?
Perhaps you have noticed that two of the biggest television shows airing (or streaming) right now are both fantasy epics based on popular novels exploring the time period before a popular previous adaptation. While it would be reductive to call HBO’s House of the Dragon and Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power the same kind of show — they extremely are not — occasionally, in ways big and small, they do some of the same things. Like last weekend, when the latest episodes of each show both engaged in the classic trope of having an experienced sword fighter school some young whippersnappers in the best way to study the blade.
Nier: Automata anime trailer diverges from the original game, sets 2023 premiere
The upcoming anime adaptation of Nier: Automata has not just one, but two new teaser trailers and a release date, seven months after it was first announced in February. Revealed Saturday during the Aniplex Online Fest 2022 livestream, both trailers offer a first look at the adaptation’s version of 2B and 9S, two of the android protagonists of Nier: Automata who fight as soldiers in the elite military force YoRHa against an invasion of alien robots on behalf of humanity.
House of the Dragon’s massive time jump turns up the heat
One creative decision has been looming over House of the Dragon since the premiere of the show in August: a 10-year time jump right in the middle of the show’s first season, one that would mark new actors assuming the lead roles of Rhaenyra Targaryen and Alicent Hightower. With a few exceptions — like the children of Lord Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint) and Rhaenys Targaryen (Eve Best), who are each portrayed by three sets of actors throughout the season — Rhaenyra and Alicent are the only two main characters to swap performers after the time jump. This has made the midseason leap forward feel unusually weighty — and for the most part, House of the Dragon does not make a big deal of it.
Marvel’s Blade movie reboot abruptly loses its director
Marvel Studios’ forthcoming Blade reboot has lost its director, Bassam Tariq, less than two months before production was expected to begin, Variety reported Tuesday. The departure could complicate the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s packed schedule, which has Blade premiering Nov. 3, 2023. Tariq confirmed to Variety he was out...
Sorting through House of the Dragon’s many new kid characters
Time jumps are critical to how House of the Dragon is telling its story about a tumultuous moment in Targaryen history. None of those time jumps are as important as the 10-year leap episode 6 takes. While much has changed in King’s Landing in the time the show skipped, one shift that has the potential to confuse audiences is the addition of so many new characters, in the form of the children of Alicent, Rhaenyra, and Daemon.
Why do we multitask while gaming?
Do you listen to podcasts, binge tv, or watch video game streams while playing video games? You are certainly not alone: Research shows that we spend hours of our day consuming media from multiple sources at the same time. It’s certainly easier now than it’s ever been!. We...
Deadpool 3 won’t mess with Wolverine’s death in Logan, swear Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman
In true Deadpool fashion, Ryan Reynolds bypassed Marvel’s giant San Diego Comic-Con and D23 events and instead updated fans on the status of Deadpool 3 via a quippy video on Twitter. On Tuesday, Reynolds announced that not only was the Deadpool sequel officially in the works at Marvel Studios (after being in limbo in the wake of Disney’s acquisition of 20th Century Fox), but the Merc with a Mouth would bring one of his X-Men friends along for the ride: Wolverine. Despite retirement, Hugh Jackman would pick up his claws one more time for Deadpool 3.
48 Celeb Instagram Posts From 10 Years Ago That Are Soooooooooo Completely Different To What They Post Now
2012 was the glory age of celebrity Instagram. I miss all the terrible pictures of foods, extremely filtered selfies, and even a firework pic or two.
EA and Dynasty Warriors devs reveal their take on Monster Hunter
Publishers Electronic Arts and Koei Tecmo and Dynasty Warriors series developer Omega Force revealed a new take on the monster-hunting genre on Wednesday: Wild Hearts, an action-focused hunting game set in fantasy feudal Japan, where players will battle giant “nature-infused beasts” called Kemono. Differentiating Wild Hearts from Capcom’s...
Steve-O from 'Jackass' talks about his craziest stunt yet: Self-help author
It's not that Steve-O wants to die. He just doesn't want to grow old either.
House of the Dragon’s Laena Velaryon got a different fate in the book
House of the Dragon’s sixth episode, “The Princess and the Queen,” was a particularly difficult one for almost everybody on the show. The series picked up 10 years after episode 5, and caught us up with its most important characters, many of whom had had a few kids in the interim.
The Try Guys firing drama, explained
On Tuesday, popular YouTube group The Try Guys announced they have parted with co-creator and executive producer Ned Fulmer. The group shared the announcement on social media platforms, including Twitter and Instagram, and it caps off a day of intense internet sleuthing, speculation, and conspiracy from fans. “Ned Fulmer is...
Larys Strong has manipulated his way into House of the Dragon’s game of thrones
The sixth episode of House of the Dragon introduced an element to the show that audiences had been expecting for a while: a big time jump. New actors have stepped in to play old roles, and a host of new characters have been introduced in the 10-year gap between episodes 5 and 6.
Dark Pictures: Man of Medan gets surprise new chapter in update
Developer Supermassive Games and publisher Bandai Namco Entertainment announced on Wednesday that Man of Medan, the first installment in the interactive survival-horror drama series The Dark Pictures Anthology, will receive new free content in the form of a new chapter called, “Flooded,” featuring new gameplay and player deaths added to the climax of the game.
