‘Dangerous Liaisons’: Starz Drops Full Trailer & Key Art For Series Based On Pierre Choderlos De Laclos’ Classic
Starz has released the key art and full trailer for their upcoming series Dangerous Liaisons, based on the Pierre Choderlos de Laclos classic, which you can watch in the video posted above. The eight-episode series will make its debut on November 6. Dangerous Liaisons tells the origin story of how the Marquise de Merteuil (Alice Englert) and the Vicomte de Valmont (Nicholas Denton) meet as passionate young lovers in Paris on the eve of revolution. Driven to right the wrongs of their past, the couple rises from the slums of Paris and scales the heights of the French aristocracy, seducing and manipulating...
Polygon
House of the Dragons made a Muppets reference you almost definitely missed
One of the challenges of adapting Fire & Blood is that the Game of Thrones prequel is more history book than novel, lacking much of the quirky character moments and meta fantasy jokes that are sprinkled throughout the A Song of Ice and Fire series. Thankfully, George R.R. Martin still finds ways to weave joyful surprises into the book’s detailed Targaryen history lessons.
Polygon
Netflix’s adaptation of My Father’s Dragon looks gorgeous in first trailer
Netflix has revealed the release date and first trailer for My Father’s Dragon, an animated feature based on the classic children’s book. The film, made by the great Irish animation studio Cartoon Saloon (Wolfwalkers), will be released on Nov. 11. My Father’s Dragon is about a young boy...
Polygon
Netflix’s new Gudetama series is a real chicken-and-egg dilemma
Gudetama the lazy egg is getting their own show on Netflix, and the streaming giant released the first trailer over the weekend as part of the Tudum fan event. Gudetama: An Eggcellent Adventure will premiere on the streaming service later this year, on Dec. 13. Gudetama’s new Japanese-language Netflix series...
Polygon
House of the Dragon’s massive time jump turns up the heat
One creative decision has been looming over House of the Dragon since the premiere of the show in August: a 10-year time jump right in the middle of the show’s first season, one that would mark new actors assuming the lead roles of Rhaenyra Targaryen and Alicent Hightower. With a few exceptions — like the children of Lord Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint) and Rhaenys Targaryen (Eve Best), who are each portrayed by three sets of actors throughout the season — Rhaenyra and Alicent are the only two main characters to swap performers after the time jump. This has made the midseason leap forward feel unusually weighty — and for the most part, House of the Dragon does not make a big deal of it.
Billboard
Jennifer Lopez Is an Assassin Protecting Her Daughter in First ‘The Mother’ Teaser: Watch
Jennifer Lopez has a unique parenting style in the first teaser for The Mother. Lopez plays an assassin who comes out of hiding to protect a daughter she gave up years before in The Mother, which also stars Joseph Fiennes, Lucy Paez, Omari Hardwick, Paul Raci and Gael Garcia Bernal.
Polygon
Deadpool 3 will bring back Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine
Deadpool is officially joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Deadpool 3, which got a teaser video on Tuesday. The video was released by Wade Wilson himself, Ryan Reynolds, and was more like a real-life tease than an actual trailer. But Reynolds reveals that Deadpool 3 is on the way, and more importantly that Hugh Jackman will be reprising his role as Wolverine for the film. The film even got a release date: Sept. 6, 2024.
Polygon
Star Trek has truly reinvented itself
Here’s a wild statistic: There are nearly as many currently running Star Trek television series as there are completed Star Trek television series. The first 40 years of the franchise’s history include five live-action series and one animated spinoff, totaling 725 episodes. In the past five years, five new series have launched (six if you count Short Treks as its own entity), airing a cumulative 130 episodes as of today. Star Trek as a brand is busier than it’s been since the mid-1990s, when Deep Space Nine, Voyager, and the Next Generation TV series were all running concurrently and shops around the world dedicated entire displays to Star Trek toys, novels, and video games.
Meghan Markle Spotify Podcast ‘Archetypes’ Sets Return Date
Meghan Markle’s popular podcast Archetypes will return to Spotify on Tuesday, Oct. 4, following its pause during the mourning period for Queen Elizabeth II, Spotify has confirmed. The new episode is expected to feature conversations with comic and Fire Island star Margaret Cho and journalist Lisa Ling. The topic...
33 TV Shows That People Once Loved, But Eventually Had To Break Up With
" Lucifer should have ended with Season 4. The season was ridiculously good; there was so much character growth and each episode advanced the storyline — it was awesome and ended on such a powerful note for Lucifer and Chloe. But then for the next two seasons, the writers did NOTHING with that."
Which TV Plotline Was So Bad, It Felt Like They Were Making It Up As They Went Along?
The last five seasons of Riverdale are typing...
Polygon
Sorting through House of the Dragon’s many new kid characters
Time jumps are critical to how House of the Dragon is telling its story about a tumultuous moment in Targaryen history. None of those time jumps are as important as the 10-year leap episode 6 takes. While much has changed in King’s Landing in the time the show skipped, one shift that has the potential to confuse audiences is the addition of so many new characters, in the form of the children of Alicent, Rhaenyra, and Daemon.
Polygon
Deadpool 3 won’t mess with Wolverine’s death in Logan, swear Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman
In true Deadpool fashion, Ryan Reynolds bypassed Marvel’s giant San Diego Comic-Con and D23 events and instead updated fans on the status of Deadpool 3 via a quippy video on Twitter. On Tuesday, Reynolds announced that not only was the Deadpool sequel officially in the works at Marvel Studios (after being in limbo in the wake of Disney’s acquisition of 20th Century Fox), but the Merc with a Mouth would bring one of his X-Men friends along for the ride: Wolverine. Despite retirement, Hugh Jackman would pick up his claws one more time for Deadpool 3.
Polygon
Why do we multitask while gaming?
Do you listen to podcasts, binge tv, or watch video game streams while playing video games? You are certainly not alone: Research shows that we spend hours of our day consuming media from multiple sources at the same time. It’s certainly easier now than it’s ever been!. We...
Polygon
House of the Dragon’s Laena Velaryon got a different fate in the book
House of the Dragon’s sixth episode, “The Princess and the Queen,” was a particularly difficult one for almost everybody on the show. The series picked up 10 years after episode 5, and caught us up with its most important characters, many of whom had had a few kids in the interim.
Polygon
League of Legends fans are making gorgeous fan art for an unexpected Spirit Blossom ship
Shipping is fun, and League of Legends offers a veritable armada of potential ships to sail. The roster has over 160 champions, some of whom are canonically together, while others have plenty of in-universe justification for ships. Then, there’s the just-for-fun ships, the combinations of champions that haven’t happened to meet yet and may never meet. But once in a while, these long-shot ships pay off, and fans get to enjoy a feast of vindication.
Polygon
James Earl Jones stepping back from his role as Darth Vader’s voice
James Earl Jones, the 91-year-old voice of Darth Vader (among many other noteworthy roles) is stepping back from Star Wars and his portray of the Dark Lord of the Sith. The news comes from Vanity Fair, which on Friday profiled a Ukrainian firm developing an AI that will continue voicing the character.
Polygon
Marvel’s Blade movie reboot abruptly loses its director
Marvel Studios’ forthcoming Blade reboot has lost its director, Bassam Tariq, less than two months before production was expected to begin, Variety reported Tuesday. The departure could complicate the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s packed schedule, which has Blade premiering Nov. 3, 2023. Tariq confirmed to Variety he was out...
Polygon
The Try Guys firing drama, explained
On Tuesday, popular YouTube group The Try Guys announced they have parted with co-creator and executive producer Ned Fulmer. The group shared the announcement on social media platforms, including Twitter and Instagram, and it caps off a day of intense internet sleuthing, speculation, and conspiracy from fans. “Ned Fulmer is...
Polygon
Super Mario Maker 2 creator releases ‘Super Mario Bros. 5’ after 7 years of work
It finally happened, “Super Mario Bros. 5” is here! And by “here” we actually mean “fully realized and created inside Super Mario Maker 2 by a fan, not Nintendo.”. It’s been 32 years since Nintendo launched Super Mario World — the last truly classic Mario Bros. platformer before the modern era — in Japan. Since then we’ve gotten numerous 3D Mario games, modern 2D “New” Super Mario Bros. games, and even Mario games where you can make other Mario games.
