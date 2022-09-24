Read full article on original website
Bucky and Erin talk Longhorns after the loss to Tech
E had an extra day to process the game. Bucky did the post-game and Monday’s show. They compare notes on a Tuesday show after Texas falls to 2-2 with an OT loss to the Red Raiders.
Players By The Numbers Powered By Data Savior: Week 5
After 5 weeks of High School Football in the books we have gathered stats from all area the Austin area football games. Here is the list of individuals that have impressed us with their performance on Thursday and Friday Night!. Wideouts. Kyle Koch Dripping Springs WR- 9 catches 91yds, 1...
