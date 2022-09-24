Read full article on original website
Apple Experts Agree: You Should Delete This iPhone App ASAP For A Faster Phone
Is it just your imagination or does your phone seem so much more sluggish these days? There are a number of reasons why your phone may not be resembling the device you took home from the Apple store (even if that purchase date wasn’t so long ago). Your charging habits could be causing battery power to dwindle faster. Maybe you’re storing it in places where the temperature is too high for its battery. Or, the most likely culprit of all, the many apps you’ve downloaded over the years include a few that are notorious for draining your phone of resources and slowing it down to a snail’s pace. Apple experts agree: you should delete this iPhone app ASAP for a faster phone.
iPhone is killing passwords next month – here’s how you’ll log in instead
APPLE is now just days away from beginning its hacker-busting plot to kill off passwords. All iPhone owners will have the chance to start binning passwords in favour of Apple's slick new alternative. It might sound strange, but passwords are actually a very poor security system. Cyber-security experts have been...
3 iPhone Settings You Should Always Have Turned On For A Longer-Lasting Battery
It’s the age-old question when you have an iPhone: how can I get my battery to last longer without having to constantly stop and charge it? Depending on the age of your device, the answer may just be that you need a new battery. But before you drop money, text experts suggest spending a little time enabling and disabling certain iPhone settings, which can actually help your battery run faster. Some settings are so taxing on your phone that they take a major toll on your device and will significantly reduce battery power. These are the three iPhone settings you should turn on (or off) for a longer-lasting battery.
The Verge
Why didn’t anyone tell me about this iOS screenshot trick?
I feel exactly the same as a TikTok creator that uncovered a hidden trick to make the scribbles on your screenshots way neater: why did nobody tell me about this? Ramal Media posted a video on TikTok this week showing how you can easily hold down on scribbles you make on iPhone screenshots to make circles look perfect or arrows look like actual arrows instead of a mess.
CNET
Got an iPhone? Lock Down These 3 Security Settings Now
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. As your iPhone becomes increasingly integral to your life and identity, so does the need to keep your data stored on the phone safe. While you're locking down your Gmail account, your Facebook page and your browser, don't neglect your iPhone just because you already have Face ID or Touch ID setup.
Android Authority
Vanilla Samsung Galaxy S23 renders break cover, look a lot like Galaxy S23 Plus
We hope you're a fan of very minimalist design. Trusted leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer has leaked renders for the Samsung Galaxy S23. The device looks similar to the Galaxy S23 Plus renders leaked earlier today by the same source. It appears Samsung is going for a more minimalist look in 2023.
Android Authority
New leak gives us first look at the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus
A leak has potentially given us new information about the Galaxy S23 Plus. Renders of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus have appeared online. The renders show that the device will see several design changes. As we get closer to the end of the year, one can’t help to wonder...
CBS News
Apple Watch Ultra and Apple AirPods Pro 2 are available for purchase today at Amazon
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. If you're looking to get your hands on the latest Apple tech, here's your chance: The Apple Watch Ultra and...
Android Authority
Noticed weird glitches on old images in Google Photos? You're not alone.
Many Google Photos users are reporting that their old images have been damaged. Many Google Photos users are seeing corruption in their old images. Weirdly, the photos appear as if they’ve had some water damage. Cracks and other distortions are also appearing in older photos stored in the app.
I’m an iPhone genius and I’m obsessed with hack that makes my life 10x easier
As anyone who loves to get the best out of their pictures will know, the iPhone has some really neat editing tools. You can change everything from contrast and brightness, through to shadows and highlights. But if you have a specific look you really like, and want the same across...
Digital Trends
How to use the distance apart widget on iOS 16
So, you want to know how far apart your best friend or significant other is from you without tracking their location. Or, if you're a parent, maybe you want to know how far your child is from you when they go wandering around their favorite store at the mall or, heaven forbid, get separated by a large crowd at Disney World. A viral TikTok video showcased distance-apart widget that lets you do just this — but you won't find it pre-installed with iOS 16. Like any widget, you have to download a special app that allows you to enable it on your home screen or lock screen. In this case, Widgetable.
Android Authority
Here's when your Nothing Phone 1 will get the first taste of Android 13
Nothing says that Phone 1 users will get the Android 13 beta before the end of this year. A stable version should release in early 2023. It has also released a new camera-focused update for the device along with the September security patch. Nothing is rolling out a new update...
Android Authority
YouTuber says Samsung phone batteries are prematurely swelling
The Galaxy Z Fold 2 has also suffered from swelling, according to the YouTuber. A prominent YouTuber has noted major battery swelling issues with Samsung phones. Arun Maini said just over half a dozen of his Galaxy phones had serious battery swelling. His list of affected phones includes 2020’s Galaxy...
Mind-blowing iPhone feature in iOS 16 triggers alerts when your phone hears certain sounds
IOS 16 introduced a new feature on the iPhone called Sound Recognition that instructs the iPhone to always listen for specific sounds. Once the iPhone hears the sound, it can play an alarm to warn you about what’s going on. Sound Recognition is an Accessibility feature that will undoubtedly...
Android Authority
This foldable beats the Galaxy Z Fold 4 with bigger battery, faster charging
There aren't many upgrades over the original model, but it's still a pretty compelling proposition. Vivo has announced the X Fold Plus foldable. It offers a faster chipset, faster wired charging, and a slightly bigger battery. There’s no word on a global release for this device. The Vivo X...
Android Authority
New Pixel 7 leak give us the best look yet at the front and back in all colors
Pixel 7 leak reveals the front and back of the device. A new leak has given us the best look at the Pixel 7 we’ve seen yet. The renders show off the base model in all three color variants. The image also gives us a good look at the...
Android Authority
Apple Watch SE 2 review: All the essentials for less
If you're looking at buying your first Apple Watch, the Watch SE 2 shouldn't be your budget pick, it should be your starting point. Apple's affordable smartwatch offers all the tools and features most users will need, plus unrivaled app support and highly-accurate fitness tracking. The lack of blood oxygen monitoring is a questionable miss and you'll have to live without the Series 8's larger, always-on display, but if you only want the essentials, there's no reason not to save your cash.
Android Authority
Google shows off all Pixel 7 Pro colors in all their glory in new video
Google shows off the Pixel 7 Pro in its Obsidian, Snow, and Hazel colors. Google has released a new YouTube video focused on the Pixel 7 Pro. The video shows off the design and all the colors the Pixel 7 Pro will come in. The three colors are Obsidian (black),...
Android Authority
Leak: This is the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Leaked renders give us a good idea of what to expect from Samsung's most feature-packed phone of 2023. We now have trusted leaked renders for the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. It doesn’t appear that the 2023 model will be much different from the 2022 model. It’s likely Samsung will...
Android Authority
Samsung copies Apple (who copied Samsung) with latest lock screen tweaks
Samsung has offered lock screen customization for years before Apple, but the One UI 5 beta shows a familiar experience. Samsung seems to be copying Apple’s lock screen customization interface. A comparison shows that the One UI 5 beta lock screen functionality is similar to iOS 16. Android phones...
