ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

Apple Experts Agree: You Should Delete This iPhone App ASAP For A Faster Phone

Is it just your imagination or does your phone seem so much more sluggish these days? There are a number of reasons why your phone may not be resembling the device you took home from the Apple store (even if that purchase date wasn’t so long ago). Your charging habits could be causing battery power to dwindle faster. Maybe you’re storing it in places where the temperature is too high for its battery. Or, the most likely culprit of all, the many apps you’ve downloaded over the years include a few that are notorious for draining your phone of resources and slowing it down to a snail’s pace. Apple experts agree: you should delete this iPhone app ASAP for a faster phone.
CELL PHONES
shefinds

3 iPhone Settings You Should Always Have Turned On For A Longer-Lasting Battery

It’s the age-old question when you have an iPhone: how can I get my battery to last longer without having to constantly stop and charge it? Depending on the age of your device, the answer may just be that you need a new battery. But before you drop money, text experts suggest spending a little time enabling and disabling certain iPhone settings, which can actually help your battery run faster. Some settings are so taxing on your phone that they take a major toll on your device and will significantly reduce battery power. These are the three iPhone settings you should turn on (or off) for a longer-lasting battery.
CELL PHONES
The Verge

Why didn’t anyone tell me about this iOS screenshot trick?

I feel exactly the same as a TikTok creator that uncovered a hidden trick to make the scribbles on your screenshots way neater: why did nobody tell me about this? Ramal Media posted a video on TikTok this week showing how you can easily hold down on scribbles you make on iPhone screenshots to make circles look perfect or arrows look like actual arrows instead of a mess.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Old Ways#Android Users#Smart Phone#Ios
CNET

Got an iPhone? Lock Down These 3 Security Settings Now

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. As your iPhone becomes increasingly integral to your life and identity, so does the need to keep your data stored on the phone safe. While you're locking down your Gmail account, your Facebook page and your browser, don't neglect your iPhone just because you already have Face ID or Touch ID setup.
CELL PHONES
Android Authority

New leak gives us first look at the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus

A leak has potentially given us new information about the Galaxy S23 Plus. Renders of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus have appeared online. The renders show that the device will see several design changes. As we get closer to the end of the year, one can’t help to wonder...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
Android Authority

Noticed weird glitches on old images in Google Photos? You're not alone.

Many Google Photos users are reporting that their old images have been damaged. Many Google Photos users are seeing corruption in their old images. Weirdly, the photos appear as if they’ve had some water damage. Cracks and other distortions are also appearing in older photos stored in the app.
INTERNET
Digital Trends

How to use the distance apart widget on iOS 16

So, you want to know how far apart your best friend or significant other is from you without tracking their location. Or, if you're a parent, maybe you want to know how far your child is from you when they go wandering around their favorite store at the mall or, heaven forbid, get separated by a large crowd at Disney World. A viral TikTok video showcased distance-apart widget that lets you do just this — but you won't find it pre-installed with iOS 16. Like any widget, you have to download a special app that allows you to enable it on your home screen or lock screen. In this case, Widgetable.
CELL PHONES
Android Authority

YouTuber says Samsung phone batteries are prematurely swelling

The Galaxy Z Fold 2 has also suffered from swelling, according to the YouTuber. A prominent YouTuber has noted major battery swelling issues with Samsung phones. Arun Maini said just over half a dozen of his Galaxy phones had serious battery swelling. His list of affected phones includes 2020’s Galaxy...
CELL PHONES
Android Authority

Apple Watch SE 2 review: All the essentials for less

If you're looking at buying your first Apple Watch, the Watch SE 2 shouldn't be your budget pick, it should be your starting point. Apple's affordable smartwatch offers all the tools and features most users will need, plus unrivaled app support and highly-accurate fitness tracking. The lack of blood oxygen monitoring is a questionable miss and you'll have to live without the Series 8's larger, always-on display, but if you only want the essentials, there's no reason not to save your cash.
ELECTRONICS
Android Authority

Leak: This is the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Leaked renders give us a good idea of what to expect from Samsung's most feature-packed phone of 2023. We now have trusted leaked renders for the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. It doesn’t appear that the 2023 model will be much different from the 2022 model. It’s likely Samsung will...
CELL PHONES
Android Authority

Samsung copies Apple (who copied Samsung) with latest lock screen tweaks

Samsung has offered lock screen customization for years before Apple, but the One UI 5 beta shows a familiar experience. Samsung seems to be copying Apple’s lock screen customization interface. A comparison shows that the One UI 5 beta lock screen functionality is similar to iOS 16. Android phones...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy