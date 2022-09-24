UIC netted three goals in its highest offensive output of the year, and shut out Bradley 3-0 at Flames Field Saturday night. The Flames dominated possession, momentum, and chances, outshooting the guests 24-8 and putting eight shots on goal. Eduardo Garcia took a career high seven shots to lead everyone, and had a game-high three on goal. Josh Torres, who entered the game at halftime, took five shots and scored his second goal of the season.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO