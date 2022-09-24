ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

uicflames.com

Flames Fall in Four to Panthers

CHICAGO – The UIC volleyball team dropped a 3-1 decision to Northern Iowa Saturday (Sept. 24) evening inside the Flames Athletic Center. Becca Oldendorf recorded 10 kills on a .316 hitting percentage while Martina Delucchi had a team-high 14 kills. Jaclyn Oblena led the defense with 21 digs, two shy of her season high, while Sohila Wafeek dished out 28 assists.
CHICAGO, IL
uicflames.com

Tang Tied for the Lead, Flames in the Hunt at Briar Ridge Invitational

SCHERERVILLE, IND. – Megan Tang is tied atop the individual leaderboard while the UIC women's golf team is in the hunt following the first round of action at the Briar Ridge Invitational. The Flames shot an opening-round 304 and enter Monday's final round tied for third in the team...
CHICAGO, IL
uicflames.com

Flames Match Up Well at Season-Opening Invite

UIC measured up against three regional opponents in the Toledo Fall Invite, contested Friday and Saturday. Full lineups of singles and doubles were contested between the Flames and Toledo, DePaul, and Chicago over the two days. Three Flames – Agnes Gustafsson, Tamara Malazonia, and Natalia Nikolopoulou – won two of...
CHICAGO, IL
uicflames.com

Flames Host Annual Briar Ridge Invitational

CHICAGO – The UIC women's golf team returns to action Sunday and Monday, hosting the annual Briar Ridge Invitational. The two-day event will take place at Briar Ridge Country Club in Schererville, Indiana on Sunday and Monday. The field has nearly doubled since last year's event, with 12 programs...
CHICAGO, IL
uicflames.com

Flames Blank Bradley, Get First Valley Win

UIC netted three goals in its highest offensive output of the year, and shut out Bradley 3-0 at Flames Field Saturday night. The Flames dominated possession, momentum, and chances, outshooting the guests 24-8 and putting eight shots on goal. Eduardo Garcia took a career high seven shots to lead everyone, and had a game-high three on goal. Josh Torres, who entered the game at halftime, took five shots and scored his second goal of the season.
CHICAGO, IL

