Oklahoma football: Six storylines on Sooners’ road challenge at TCU
The road doesn’t get any easier for Brent Venables and the Oklahoma football team. The 2022 schedule calls for a road trip to Fort Worth, Texas, this weekend to take on TCU, one of three Big 12 teams that remains undefeated and with a high-precision offense. This will be...
Oklahoma football: Silly PA antics appear to have cost Sooners in loss to K State
Oklahoma football played a pretty poor overall game on Saturday against Kansas State, and rightfully that added up to a loss against a very game Wildcat squad. One of the worst parts of the game was some of the presnap movement that killed drives a few happening on 4th down with less than a yard to go.
Oklahoma football: So where do Sooners go from here?
Chalk one up for the naysayers of 2022 Oklahoma football. Adversity struck new head coach Brent Venables and the Sooners for the first time on Saturday, exposing what some experts believe to be a vulnerability that could pour even more rain on the OU parade as the season moves forward.
WATCH: Oklahoma HC Brent Venables Press Conference
Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables met with the media on Tuesday ahead of OU's Week 5 matchup with TCU.
One of all-time OU football greats arrested over weekend in OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY — One of the all-time University of Oklahoma football greats was arrested over the weekend in Oklahoma City. Police said Tommie Harris refused to leave a downtown hotel after being kicked out. He is a big name for Sooner football fans. He was a two-time all-American defensive...
Kickoff Time for Oklahoma's Red River Battle With Texas Announced
The Sooners and the Longhorns will meet at a familiar time on Oct. 8 inside the Cotton Bowl.
COLUMN: This Time, Oklahoma Wasn't 'Close' – But Venables Embraces That
After years of being told how "close" their team was, Sooner Nation should recognize that Brent Venables' rebuild could take a little time.
Win or Lose, Brent Venables Says Oklahoma's Identity Doesn't Change
The Sooners' head coach seems unfazed by the idea of "rat poison" and says his opinion of his team didn't change Saturday after losing to Kansas State.
Oklahoma State Fair organizers evaluate what went well, wrong
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma State Fair organizers are evaluating what went well and what went wrong during the 2022 fair that just ended. Now, it’s the not-so-glamorous side of the state fair: Cleanup week. State fair staff members will evaluate this year's fair as they look toward the next.
Oklahoma prisons facing staffing shortages as violence increases in facilities
HOLDENVILLE, Okla — Working as a prison guard in Oklahoma is becoming an ever more dangerous job as the state, with one of the highest incarceration rates in the United States, struggles with violence and understaffing at detention facilities. Long hours, dangerous conditions and remote, rural locations have meant fewer guards and a system plagued with increased killings and violence.
In a tight race for governor, Ervin Yen hopes to stand out
Dr. Ervin Yen’s campaign headquarters takes up two rooms in a modest-size home by Lake Hefner in Oklahoma City. The walls are cluttered with documents outlining his longshot strategy to win as an independent candidate for governor in a state where no such contender has amassed more than 23% of the vote.
Oklahomans In Need Can Receive Complimentary Vision Exams on Giving Sight Day -- Saturday, October 1
Oklahoma City – Participating optometric physicians across the state of Oklahoma will be giving complimentary eye exams to those in need as part of the Oklahoma Association of Optometric Physician’s (OAOP) third annual Giving Sight Day. Most participating locations will hold complimentary vision clinics on Saturday, October 1,...
Clemency denied for Oklahoma death row inmate Benjamin Cole
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board has voted to deny clemency to Benjamin Cole, a Rogers County man convicted of killing his infant daughter. Four board members voted to allow Cole’s execution to move forward while one board member voted for clemency. Cole’s attorneys...
Strange Oklahoma Tombstone Inscription Reads “Murdered by Human Wolves.”
This has to be one of the strangest and scariest inscriptions found on any tombstone in any graveyard... "Murdered by Human Wolves." That's right, this century-old grave marker details the death of a woman who was allegedly killed by werewolves! Even worse, this headstone was once in a cemetery in Oklahoma!
Kiss The Pig Final Standings As Of Sept. 26, 2022
OKLAHOMA CITY - In total, our viewers have raised $5,765.12 for News 9's Kiss the Pig Challenge, all of which is going towards Sunbeam Family Services. Our nightside team received the most money, which means Karl, David, Amanda and Colby will Kiss The Pig.
Sadness, grief over lost Oklahoma landmark turn to frustration, quest for answers
OKLAHOMA CITY — Sadness and grief over a lost Oklahoma landmark turned to frustration and a quest for answers. Why was Oklahoma City’s historic "Egg Church" torn down Monday, and what happens next?. The First Christian Church, known by OKC as the Egg Church, is gone, but not...
‘He punched him several times’: OKC road rage lands 17-year-old in hospital
A 17-year-old boy was in a nearby hospital Sunday night after allegedly being struck in the face almost a dozen times by a fellow driver.
‘It’s just a shame,’ Several units at troubled OKC apartment complex deemed unsafe
On Tuesday, the Oklahoma City Council deemed several units at the Creekside apartment complex unsafe and unsecured.
Several Oklahoma Counties Under Burn Bans Due To Ongoing Drought Conditions
Burn bans are being issued or extended in Tulsa and surrounding areas due to the ongoing drought conditions. Tulsa, Muskogee, Creek, Rogers and Okmulgee counties are just a few of the areas in northeastern Oklahoma currently under a burn ban. Burn bans are issued based on a variety of factors...
Hundreds of residents without shelter at apartment in downtown OKC
A chaotic afternoon for hundreds of residents at The Regency apartment complex in downtown Oklahoma City. Many may be homeless tonight after they were kicked out this morning due to a power outage. KFOR spoke with several residents who have nowhere to go.
