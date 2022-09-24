City of Tampa Crews Removing Debris, Clearing Drains Ahead of Potential Storm

The City of Tampa is urging residents to collect and properly dispose of yard waste ahead of potential severe weather expected in the coming days.

City of Tampa Stormwater Service employee removes yard waste from the Hubert Drainage System in South Tampa on September 22.

This comes as City of Tampa Stormwater Service teams are removing debris from known flooding hotspots, including Hubert Drainage System in South Tampa.

Yard waste, such as grass clippings, leaves or branches, can ultimately end up in a storm drain. This can build up and cause drainage issues and increase the chance of localized flooding.

“When yard waste ends up in the street, it can clog storm drains and cause drainage and flooding issues by clogging curb inlets and pipes,” Mayor Jane Castor said. ”This can cause water to back up and flood within the drainage system. I encourage everyone to do their part to keep streets clear as our crews work to remove any debris ahead of a potential storm.”

Grass clippings, palm fronds or branches that end up in the street can also create hazardous conditions for drivers, motorcyclists and bicyclists.

Learn more about the proper disposal of yard waste in the City of Tampa.

The City of Tampa is preparing for the possibility of severe weather in the upcoming week on multiple fronts. Mayor Castor continues to encourage residents to prepare by taking the following steps:

Stay informed with Alert Tampa

Follow @AlertTampa on Twitter

Text TAMPAREADY to 888-777

Text TAMPALISTA to 888-777 for alerts in Spanish

Register at Tampa.gov/AlertTampa for voicemails and emails

Have a plan and stay informed

Create your Disaster Supply Kit

Additionally, remember your evacuation zone may have recently changed. Make sure to find your correct and updated evacuation zone.