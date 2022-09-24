ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

City of Tampa Checking Generators, Fuel to Prepare for Possible Storm

Tampa, Florida
 3 days ago
City of Tampa Logistics & Asset Management Team finishes a day of fuel inventory and generator top-offs to ensure the City of Tampa has a sufficient supply of fuel & power in the case of a storm.

The City of Tampa is preparing for the possibility of severe weather in the upcoming week on multiple fronts. One of the many facets of that preparation includes ensuring the city will have a full stock of fuel and power.

The City's Logistics & Asset Management Department has spent the past 24 hours checking each generator assigned to city buildings, including the City of Tampa's Emergency Operations Center, to make sure they are operational and topped off with fuel.

Logistics & Asset Management is also responsible for all city fueling sites, which provide gas to the Tampa Police Department, Tampa Fire Rescue, Tampa Parks & Recreation, Solid Waste and more. LAM team members spent Friday ensuring all city fueling sites were stocked and prepared for possible inclement weather.

"In the event of a severe weather event, we know we need to stockpile the City of Tampa's fuel in case we lose power," said Adriana Colina, Director of Logistics & Asset Management. “This ensures we can continue to provide essential services before, during and after a storm hits the City."

Due to the possibility of a weather event within the next week, the City of Tampa has also increased its fuel delivery frequency from weekly to every 2-3 days.

wgno.com

Ian center larger after eyewall replacement cycle

An eyewall replacement cycle occured during the day on Tuesday as a secondary area of strong storms around the center overtook the initial area. This is common in very strong storms. It puts a brief pause on the strengthening but does increase the size and wind field of the stronger winds around the eye. It should continue strengthening through the night. You can also see some of the dry air getting pulled into the southeast side of the center.
TAMPA, FL
ocscanner.news

FAMILY AND FRIENDS IN FLORIDA? HERE’S THE LATEST EVACUATION PLANS BY COUNTY

Evacuation orders could be expanded as the storm nears the coast, but here is the status as of Tuesday afternoon. In Hillsborough County, which includes Tampa, a mandatory evacuation was ordered for coastal areas on Monday and another order on Tuesday for some inland areas. Residents can use an online tool to see their evacuation status. People under the orders must evacuate by 9 p.m. on Tuesday. A list of shelters is available here and you can sign up for emergency alerts here.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Florida Publix stores in Hurricane Ian's path set to close ahead of storm

TAMPA, Fla. - With Hurricane Ian threatening Florida's Gulf Coast as a major category 3 storm, Publix stores in the storm's path are preparing to close. The Lakeland-based supermarket chain is adjusting store hours for locations in affected counties in the Tampa Bay and southwest Florida areas, with some stores closing as soon as Tuesday afternoon.
TAMPA, FL
floridapolitics.com

St. Pete officials emphasize Hurricane Ian’s uncertainty, warn of storm surges and damaging tornadoes

St. Petersburg officials continued to warn residents to prepare and evacuate Tuesday afternoon as Hurricane Ian approaches Florida. While forecasters have shifted the hurricane’s central path slightly south of Tampa Bay, St. Pete Mayor Ken Welch made clear the storm’s direction could change at any time to a more direct hit. As of Tuesday afternoon, the area stretching from Longboat Key to Bonita Beach is expected to get the worst of the storm surge.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Bay News 9

Tenant braces for eviction amid Hurricane Ian

TAMPA, Fla. — While Central Florida and much of Florida’s Gulf Coast brace for Hurricane Ian, one Tampa Bay resident is also bracing himself to be evicted on Friday. 63-year-old Kenny Lofton awaits eviction amid potential impacts of Hurricane Ian. He says he has run out of extensions...
TAMPA, FL
wfla.com

Pinellas County tells residents to shelter in place

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Pinellas County officials informed residents that they should shelter in place by midnight Tuesday as Hurricane Ian is set to hit Florida in the coming hours. In a Tuesday afternoon update, Pinellas County government officials said tropical-storm-force winds could arrive by early Wednesday morning,...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL

