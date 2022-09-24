ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWAY NewsChannel 3

VFW Post 12196 searching for new members

Leland, NC (WWAY)– VFW Post 12196 is looking for a few good men and women. The Leland Post 12196 of the VFW held a tabling at Tractor Supply in Leland on Saturday. The group is looking to add new members to their post. Many people who have served in the military aren’t aware that they’re eligible to join the VFW or what the VFW can do for them.
LELAND, NC
borderbelt.org

Inflation pinches this Columbus crab shack

At 18, De’Maya Berry started selling seafood from home to earn money before pursuing graduate school. At 26, she has expanded, turning her dream into a restaurant in southeastern North Carolina. Maya’s Crab Shack, located in the eastern Columbus County community of Riegelwood, serves crab legs, shrimp and grits,...
RIEGELWOOD, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wilmington, NC
Wilmington, NC
Society
WWAY NewsChannel 3

‘Mallorie deserves justice’: Best friend reacts to apparent overdose death in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Friends and family are mourning the loss of a young woman after an apparent overdose death in Wilmington last week. The body of 23-year-old Mallorie McCollum was found in the vehicle of 27-year-old Zakreigh Baker when he rear-ended a car stopped at the intersection of North Kerr Avenue and Martin Luther King Junior Parkway on Tuesday, September 20. Her death is being investigated as an overdose.
WILMINGTON, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Haiti#The Dominican Republic#Charity#Rise Against Hunger
WECT

Neighbors fear for own safety after recent shootings

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Recent gun violence in Port City has neighbors on edge as five teenagers face charges and two families grieve for their children. Saturday night, police responded to shots fired on Anderson Street near the Rankin Street intersection. A 17-year-old was hurt and ultimately died of his injuries. Another 17-year-old was arrested and charged with his murder.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Brunswick County recognizes ‘source water protection week’

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Officials in Brunswick County are celebrating “source water protection week”. The county says to maintain clean water, you should manage household hazardous waste properly — such as cleaners, paints, vehicle fluids, fertilizers and pesticide. You should never put anything hazardous down...
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WMBF

1 firefighter hospitalized after 2-alarm fire in Atlantic Beach

ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - One firefighter was injured while responding to a two-alarm building fire in Atlantic Beach. Crews with Horry County Fire Rescue and North Myrtle Beach Fire arrived at the restaurant on 30th Avenue South, the Sandbox, around 3:15 a.m. Part of the front of the building...
ATLANTIC BEACH, SC
coastalreview.org

Sneads Ferry, Newport shaped by Marine Corps neighbors

The military has been a boon to North Carolina’s economy. It has brought in millions in government spending, thousands of jobs, and generations of families eager to live and retire where they used to serve. Newspapers, historians, and the media often focus on large cities, base locations such as...
NEWPORT, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Women dies after Wilmington car crash

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — On Monday, around 3:00 a.m., Wilmington Police Department responded to a call of a single vehicle crash. The crash happened in the area of Pine Grove and Masonboro Loop Road in Wilmington. It has been reported that one female died at the scene. The name...
WILMINGTON, NC
WilmingtonBiz

Tenants Operating And Staffed At New Brunswick Industrial Center

After about a decade of sitting empty and unused, Brunswick County’s International Logistics Park of North Carolina is finally active with its first tenants moved in. The industrial site’s three tenants – Precision Swiss Products, Lowe’s Companies and Tri-Tech Forensics – have each recently moved into the newly completed International Commerce Center at the park.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Hurricane Florence, four years later: What’s been done, what’s next

Editor’s note: This story was submitted for publication at WNCT.com with permission from Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune. ===== CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. — Four years ago, the Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Lejeune area experienced the wettest tropical cyclone on record in the Carolinas. Making landfall near Wrightsville Beach in Wilmington, North Carolina on Sept. […]
CAMP LEJEUNE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy