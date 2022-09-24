Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Richlands alumni providing scholarships to Onslow County students for mental health, addiction
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Two Richlands High School alumni are helping students in their community make a difference in the lives of people who struggle with mental health and addiction. The Wildcat Angel Fund honors the memory of friends they’ve lost in the hopes of helping others in the future. Patrick Dean and Jordan Brown […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
VFW Post 12196 searching for new members
Leland, NC (WWAY)– VFW Post 12196 is looking for a few good men and women. The Leland Post 12196 of the VFW held a tabling at Tractor Supply in Leland on Saturday. The group is looking to add new members to their post. Many people who have served in the military aren’t aware that they’re eligible to join the VFW or what the VFW can do for them.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
300 Venus flytraps rescued, replanted in Boiling Spring Lakes
BOILING SPRING LAKES, NC (WWAY) — A local nonprofit rescued and relocated hundreds of Venus flytraps over the weekend in Boiling Spring Lakes. The Venus flytrap is one of the most widely recognized plants around the world and it’s native only to the Carolina coast. The rescue was...
borderbelt.org
Inflation pinches this Columbus crab shack
At 18, De’Maya Berry started selling seafood from home to earn money before pursuing graduate school. At 26, she has expanded, turning her dream into a restaurant in southeastern North Carolina. Maya’s Crab Shack, located in the eastern Columbus County community of Riegelwood, serves crab legs, shrimp and grits,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WECT
Key items that should be inside your hurricane emergency kit
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - When it comes to an emergency preparedness kit, the good news is that you most likely have the needed items lying around your house. What you don’t have is a quick trip to the store in the case of an emergency. Audrey Hart,...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
44th Annual US Open King Mackerel Tournament happening this week
SOUTHPORT, NC (PRESS RELEASE) — The 44th Annual U.S. Open King Mackerel Tournament is right around the corner. This year’s tournament will be September 29 – October 1 at Brunswick County’s Dutchman Creek Park. The U.S. Open is one of the largest king mackerel tournaments on...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
‘Mallorie deserves justice’: Best friend reacts to apparent overdose death in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Friends and family are mourning the loss of a young woman after an apparent overdose death in Wilmington last week. The body of 23-year-old Mallorie McCollum was found in the vehicle of 27-year-old Zakreigh Baker when he rear-ended a car stopped at the intersection of North Kerr Avenue and Martin Luther King Junior Parkway on Tuesday, September 20. Her death is being investigated as an overdose.
Helicopter Paramedic Is At Home In The Air. And Managing Trauma
CHARLOTTE – When paramedics can’t reach an emergency scene by ambulance, flight paramedics swoop in. That’s why Bethany Hart was the one circling hunting fields and dirt roads with a helicopter pilot near Wilmington when the driver of an off-road vehicle got hurt. They didn’t have coordinates,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WECT
Neighbors fear for own safety after recent shootings
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Recent gun violence in Port City has neighbors on edge as five teenagers face charges and two families grieve for their children. Saturday night, police responded to shots fired on Anderson Street near the Rankin Street intersection. A 17-year-old was hurt and ultimately died of his injuries. Another 17-year-old was arrested and charged with his murder.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Brunswick County recognizes ‘source water protection week’
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Officials in Brunswick County are celebrating “source water protection week”. The county says to maintain clean water, you should manage household hazardous waste properly — such as cleaners, paints, vehicle fluids, fertilizers and pesticide. You should never put anything hazardous down...
WMBF
1 firefighter hospitalized after 2-alarm fire in Atlantic Beach
ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - One firefighter was injured while responding to a two-alarm building fire in Atlantic Beach. Crews with Horry County Fire Rescue and North Myrtle Beach Fire arrived at the restaurant on 30th Avenue South, the Sandbox, around 3:15 a.m. Part of the front of the building...
coastalreview.org
Sneads Ferry, Newport shaped by Marine Corps neighbors
The military has been a boon to North Carolina’s economy. It has brought in millions in government spending, thousands of jobs, and generations of families eager to live and retire where they used to serve. Newspapers, historians, and the media often focus on large cities, base locations such as...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nomadlawyer.org
Jacksonville: 7 Best Places To Visit In Jacksonville, North Carolina
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Jacksonville North Carolina. Jacksonville is a city in the state of North Carolina. It is the 14th largest city in the state. It is located in Onslow County. As of the 2020 census, the population of Jacksonville is 72,723 people. Jacksonville is the county...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Women dies after Wilmington car crash
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — On Monday, around 3:00 a.m., Wilmington Police Department responded to a call of a single vehicle crash. The crash happened in the area of Pine Grove and Masonboro Loop Road in Wilmington. It has been reported that one female died at the scene. The name...
wunc.org
Lawyers are seeking clients for Camp Lejeune water claims. But veterans may be better off waiting.
It’s been more than a month since President Joe Biden signed a bill that makes it easier for people to sue the government for illnesses from contaminated water at Camp Lejeune, the military training facility in Jacksonville, N.C. By some estimates, more than 1 million veterans, family members and...
WECT
Some Amazon Prime customers upset with lack of 2-day shipping in Wilmington area
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Amazon Prime members in Wilmington are taking to the internet to try and find out what’s going on with one of the biggest benefits the retail giant offers: two-day shipping. With a price tag of roughly $19 a month or $140 annually if purchased at...
WilmingtonBiz
Tenants Operating And Staffed At New Brunswick Industrial Center
After about a decade of sitting empty and unused, Brunswick County’s International Logistics Park of North Carolina is finally active with its first tenants moved in. The industrial site’s three tenants – Precision Swiss Products, Lowe’s Companies and Tri-Tech Forensics – have each recently moved into the newly completed International Commerce Center at the park.
Hurricane Florence, four years later: What’s been done, what’s next
Editor’s note: This story was submitted for publication at WNCT.com with permission from Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune. ===== CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. — Four years ago, the Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Lejeune area experienced the wettest tropical cyclone on record in the Carolinas. Making landfall near Wrightsville Beach in Wilmington, North Carolina on Sept. […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Carolina Beach lowering lake, pond water levels ahead of Hurricane Ian impacts
CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Carolina Beach is preparing days in advance for the impact of Hurricane Ian. While the storm is forecast to be much weaker by the time it reaches the Carolinas, Ian is still set to bring inches of rainfall to the Cape Fear.
WMBF
Woman wins $3M ‘over-serving’ lawsuit against now-closed Atlantic Beach bar
ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A Horry County woman was awarded $3 million from a lawsuit alleging that a now-closed Atlantic Beach bar overserved a patron. According to a lawsuit filed in May 2021, Tanya E. Boyle was the passenger of the 2011 Suzuki motorcycle driven by Terrence Clarida in late October 2020.
Comments / 0