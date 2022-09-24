Leland, NC (WWAY)– VFW Post 12196 is looking for a few good men and women. The Leland Post 12196 of the VFW held a tabling at Tractor Supply in Leland on Saturday. The group is looking to add new members to their post. Many people who have served in the military aren’t aware that they’re eligible to join the VFW or what the VFW can do for them.

LELAND, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO