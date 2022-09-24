Read full article on original website
HipHopDX.com
Dr. Dre Proves JAY-Z Isn’t The Only Rapper With Picasso Money
Dr. Dre and JAY-Z have something else in common outside of their enormous Hip Hop success: an appreciation for Pablo Picasso. The legendary producer’s son, Truice Young, posted a photo on his Instagram Stories on Wednesday (September 21) showing his father posing in front of a painting by the iconic Spanish artist.
BBC
Adventure charity founder dies in Mont Blanc accident
The founder of a Christian adventure charity died in an accident on Mont Blanc, an inquest has concluded. Andrew Wilkinson, who was 45 and from Fownhope, Herefordshire, was described by Dynamis Adventures as a man who "loved people and the outdoors in equally massive measure". He fell on 11 September...
An Exclusive Look Inside A DJ B-Hen Block Party In Brooklyn
Celebrity DJ B-Hen curates a block party series with DIAGEO that brings together melanated faces of many generations. We had to check it out!
NME
Erykah Badu to mark 25 years of debut album ‘Baduizm’ with Royal Festival Hall shows
Erykah Badu has announced a pair of shows at London’s Royal Festival Hall to celebrate 25 years of her debut album ‘Baduizm’. The US singer-songwriter will perform at the Southbank Centre hall on Saturday, November 5 and Sunday, November 6. Tickets go on general sale this Thursday (September 29) at 10am BST here.
People With ADHD Are Sharing The Jobs They Actually Love Doing And It's Super Eye-Opening
"ER nurse. You're always moving, assisting nurses and doctors, no two cases are the same, and you learn so much. It’s an ADHD wonderland, and there’s always something to do. I draw blood. I do EKGs. I participate in emergencies/traumas."
BBC
Medieval woman's 3D animation tells Whithorn Priory's story
Talking 3D digital reconstructions of a 14th Century woman and a cleric with a cleft palate are helping to tell the story of a south of Scotland priory. An event at Wigtown Book Festival will let people go face to face with the individuals buried at Whithorn. The animations are...
BBC
Molly Russell: Social media causes no end of issues, head says
Social media causes "no end of issues" as it is "almost impossible to keep track of", the headteacher of Molly Russell's school has told an inquest. The 14-year-old, from Harrow, viewed thousands of such posts in the months before she took her own life in 2017. Sue Maguire told North...
U.K.・
BBC
Salford housing boss warns of homelessness 'tidal wave'
A "tidal wave" of homelessness could hit Salford in coming months as people struggle to cope with the rising cost of living, a housing boss has warned. The city's head of supported housing Rachel Connelly spoke out after data revealed the number of families at risk of homelessness in England had risen by almost a quarter in the last year.
‘Fame Is Not a Positive Thing’: AJ Tracey on Becoming a Household Name
“I’m a very revengeful person,” says UK rap artist AJ Tracey as we sit in a stark hotel conference room. Inside, nothing but a table and chairs. “There’s nothing wrong with that,” he says. “I don’t think there’s anything wrong with revenge at all.”
