Dr. Dre Proves JAY-Z Isn’t The Only Rapper With Picasso Money

Dr. Dre and JAY-Z have something else in common outside of their enormous Hip Hop success: an appreciation for Pablo Picasso. The legendary producer’s son, Truice Young, posted a photo on his Instagram Stories on Wednesday (September 21) showing his father posing in front of a painting by the iconic Spanish artist.
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Adventure charity founder dies in Mont Blanc accident

The founder of a Christian adventure charity died in an accident on Mont Blanc, an inquest has concluded. Andrew Wilkinson, who was 45 and from Fownhope, Herefordshire, was described by Dynamis Adventures as a man who "loved people and the outdoors in equally massive measure". He fell on 11 September...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Creativity#Street Art#Graffiti Artists#Red Bull Uk
BBC

Medieval woman's 3D animation tells Whithorn Priory's story

Talking 3D digital reconstructions of a 14th Century woman and a cleric with a cleft palate are helping to tell the story of a south of Scotland priory. An event at Wigtown Book Festival will let people go face to face with the individuals buried at Whithorn. The animations are...
ENTERTAINMENT
BBC

Molly Russell: Social media causes no end of issues, head says

Social media causes "no end of issues" as it is "almost impossible to keep track of", the headteacher of Molly Russell's school has told an inquest. The 14-year-old, from Harrow, viewed thousands of such posts in the months before she took her own life in 2017. Sue Maguire told North...
U.K.
BBC

Salford housing boss warns of homelessness 'tidal wave'

A "tidal wave" of homelessness could hit Salford in coming months as people struggle to cope with the rising cost of living, a housing boss has warned. The city's head of supported housing Rachel Connelly spoke out after data revealed the number of families at risk of homelessness in England had risen by almost a quarter in the last year.
HOMELESS
