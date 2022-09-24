ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Titans' Taylor Lewan out for the season with knee injury

By Mike Moraitis
 4 days ago
A report from AtoZ Sports Nashville’s Buck Reising earlier this week said the Tennessee Titans feared left tackle Taylor Lewan was out for the season with an unspecified knee injury. That fear has now become a reality.

According to “Bussin’ With The Boys” and as confirmed by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Lewan is indeed out for the season.

Lewan sustained his injury on the very first offensive play of the Week 2 game versus the Buffalo Bills. He was helped off the field and later carted to the locker room.

This is the second time in three seasons Lewan has suffered a season-ending injury to his knee. In 2020, he missed the final 11 games due to a torn ACL.

It’s very possible this is the last we’ve seen of Lewan in a Titans uniform.

The left tackle has one more year on his deal in 2023, but it carries no dead money if he’s cut. There’s a good chance Tennessee will look to part ways with Lewan, if for no other reason than his inability to stay healthy.

Filling in for Lewan will be veteran tackle Dennis Daley, as head coach Mike Vrabel revealed on Friday. Daley has struggled mightily, leaving yet another question mark on an offensive line that already had plenty of them.

