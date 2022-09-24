ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Titusville Herald

Pollution from Florida mining a concern with Hurricane Ian

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The polluted leftovers of Florida’s phosphate fertilizer mining industry, more than 1 billion tons in “stacks” that resemble enormous ponds, are at risk for leaks or other contamination when Hurricane Ian comes ashore in the state, environmental groups say. Florida has...
FLORIDA STATE
Titusville Herald

Tennessee National Guard deploying for hurricane assistance

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Hundreds of Tennessee National Guard members are being deployed to help with the response to Hurricane Ian as it heads toward Florida, the state adjutant general said. Maj. Gen. Jeff Holmes said Gov. Bill Lee authorized deployment of about 1,200 soldiers and airmen. “As Florida...
TENNESSEE STATE
Titusville Herald

Portland City Council hopeful demands waiver of $77K fine

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A Portland City Council candidate has formally asked elections officials to waive a $77,000 fine, arguing that a deeply discounted downtown office space he received from a wealthy backer doesn’t go against the city’s campaign finance rules. Since May, Rene Gonzalez’s campaign has...
PORTLAND, OR
Titusville Herald

Steamed about lobster: House candidates snippy over donation

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Congressional candidates in a hotly contested Maine race snipped at each other on Tuesday about a contribution from the leader of a conservation group that has discouraged consumers from buying lobster. Democratic Rep. Jared Golden is defending his seat in Maine's 2nd Congressional District against...
MAINE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Government
Portland, OR
Government
Titusville Herald

State trooper who was shot expected to recover, father says

WALLA WALLA, Wash. (AP) — A Washington state trooper who was shot and wounded in Walla Walla Thursday is expected to make a full recovery, according to the man's father. Trooper Dean Atkinson Jr.’s father, Dean Atkinson Sr., said Monday that there’s nothing that would prevent him from reengaging as a trooper, if he chooses, The Walla Walla Union-Bulletin reported.
WALLA WALLA, WA
Titusville Herald

Louisiana lawmaker gets treatment for alcoholism

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana State Rep. Stuart Bishop has entered a 30-day treatment program for alcoholism. The Republican, representing Lafayette, said in a statement that he has challenges to overcome “for the betterment of myself, my family and the great state of Louisiana," The Advocate reported Tuesday.
LOUISIANA STATE
Titusville Herald

Company plans to make Dixie paper plates in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee officials say Georgia-Pacific plans to spend at least $425 million to build a facility that will make Dixie-brand paper plates in Jackson. The project is expected to create 220 jobs in Madison County, and construction is expected to start before the end of this year, Gov. Bill Lee and Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter said in a news release Monday.
NASHVILLE, TN
Titusville Herald

Police: Michigan trooper shot, critically wounded in Detroit

DETROIT (AP) — An undercover trooper with Michigan State Police was shot and critically wounded early Tuesday as he and other members of a narcotics unit were conducting surveillance in Detroit, police said. The trooper was struck by gunfire around 1:30 a.m. EDT on Detroit's west side as he...
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Coast Guard#Columbia River#Ships#U S Coast Guard#The U S Coast Guard#Navy#The Coast Guard#Metro Council#Coast Guard Petty
Titusville Herald

Editorial Roundup: Kansas

Topeka Capital-Journal. September 23, 2022. Editorial: Kansas deputy should have lost certification for excessive force on autistic child. On Feb. 23, Matthew Honas, then a Jackson County sheriff’s deputy, used his taser on a 12-year-old autistic boy. That boy was sitting handcuffed, shackled and hogtied in Honas’ vehicle. Honas tased him without warning.
JACKSON COUNTY, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy