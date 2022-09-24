Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tuesday in Portland: Mother of teen who died of accidental fentanyl overdose suing alleged drug dealerEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Portland landlord raises rent almost 50 percent on low-income tenantsBeth TorresPortland, OR
Monday in Portland: Co-founder of Dave's Killer Bread invests in Portland makerspace for ex-consEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Program that pays people experiencing homelessness to pick up trash sees successEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Local health officials sound alarm on fentanyl amid major drug bust and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Titusville Herald
Pollution from Florida mining a concern with Hurricane Ian
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The polluted leftovers of Florida’s phosphate fertilizer mining industry, more than 1 billion tons in “stacks” that resemble enormous ponds, are at risk for leaks or other contamination when Hurricane Ian comes ashore in the state, environmental groups say. Florida has...
Titusville Herald
Tennessee National Guard deploying for hurricane assistance
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Hundreds of Tennessee National Guard members are being deployed to help with the response to Hurricane Ian as it heads toward Florida, the state adjutant general said. Maj. Gen. Jeff Holmes said Gov. Bill Lee authorized deployment of about 1,200 soldiers and airmen. “As Florida...
Titusville Herald
Portland City Council hopeful demands waiver of $77K fine
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A Portland City Council candidate has formally asked elections officials to waive a $77,000 fine, arguing that a deeply discounted downtown office space he received from a wealthy backer doesn’t go against the city’s campaign finance rules. Since May, Rene Gonzalez’s campaign has...
Titusville Herald
Steamed about lobster: House candidates snippy over donation
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Congressional candidates in a hotly contested Maine race snipped at each other on Tuesday about a contribution from the leader of a conservation group that has discouraged consumers from buying lobster. Democratic Rep. Jared Golden is defending his seat in Maine's 2nd Congressional District against...
Titusville Herald
State trooper who was shot expected to recover, father says
WALLA WALLA, Wash. (AP) — A Washington state trooper who was shot and wounded in Walla Walla Thursday is expected to make a full recovery, according to the man's father. Trooper Dean Atkinson Jr.’s father, Dean Atkinson Sr., said Monday that there’s nothing that would prevent him from reengaging as a trooper, if he chooses, The Walla Walla Union-Bulletin reported.
Titusville Herald
Louisiana lawmaker gets treatment for alcoholism
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana State Rep. Stuart Bishop has entered a 30-day treatment program for alcoholism. The Republican, representing Lafayette, said in a statement that he has challenges to overcome “for the betterment of myself, my family and the great state of Louisiana," The Advocate reported Tuesday.
Titusville Herald
Company plans to make Dixie paper plates in Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee officials say Georgia-Pacific plans to spend at least $425 million to build a facility that will make Dixie-brand paper plates in Jackson. The project is expected to create 220 jobs in Madison County, and construction is expected to start before the end of this year, Gov. Bill Lee and Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter said in a news release Monday.
Titusville Herald
Police: Michigan trooper shot, critically wounded in Detroit
DETROIT (AP) — An undercover trooper with Michigan State Police was shot and critically wounded early Tuesday as he and other members of a narcotics unit were conducting surveillance in Detroit, police said. The trooper was struck by gunfire around 1:30 a.m. EDT on Detroit's west side as he...
Editorial Roundup: Kansas
Editorial Roundup: Kansas
Topeka Capital-Journal. September 23, 2022. Editorial: Kansas deputy should have lost certification for excessive force on autistic child. On Feb. 23, Matthew Honas, then a Jackson County sheriff’s deputy, used his taser on a 12-year-old autistic boy. That boy was sitting handcuffed, shackled and hogtied in Honas’ vehicle. Honas tased him without warning.
