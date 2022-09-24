Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount grocery store chain opening new location in New York state this monthKristen WaltersRotterdam, NY
The Van Gogh Experience in Albany: Do or Don't?Alex RosadoAlbany, NY
Opinion: solutions for Glenville Bridge truck accidentsCarol DurantGlenville, NY
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in New York stateKristen WaltersNorth Greenbush, NY
Evan Blum and the Central Warehouse buildingCarol DurantAlbany, NY
Related
Washington County festival celebrates cannabis culture
The 25th annual New York Harvest Festival and Freedom Fair is taking place October 7 through 10 at the Washington County Fairgrounds. The festival is a celebration of the legalization and culture of cannabis.
iheart.com
Report: Capital Holiday Lights in The Park May Not Happen This Year
It appears that a popular Capital Region holiday tradition may not be happening this year after all. According to reports organizers of the Capital Holiday Lights in the Park still don't have a place to hold the event. For years, it was at Washington Park in Albany but that's no longer feasible due to complaints about traffic and crowds from people living in the area. Alternative sites are being looked at but so far a replacement location has not been found. If a decision isn't made by mid-October, the light show might be scrapped for 2022.
Schenectady County plans fall foliage festival
The Mabee Farm Historic Site in Rotterdam Junction will transform into a leaf peeper's dream Sunday, October 9, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., as the Schenectady County fall foliage festival makes its long-anticipated return.
Saratoga International Flavorfeast returning after 2-year hiatus
Take a culinary trip around the world at the seventh annual Saratoga International Flavorfeast. The event returns after a two-year hiatus on October 8 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nippertown.com
A Breath of Fresh Air Hits the Arts Center of the Capital Region
TROY — Takeyce Walter will present a collection of recent paintings in an exhibition titled A Breath of Fresh Air at The Arts Center of the Capital Region in Troy, NY from September 30, 2022 to November 26, 2022. Her landscape paintings of the Adirondack region not only explore the beauty of nature, but also offer inspiration through her dedication to her craft, commitment to ecological conservation, and community leadership.
Wing Walk returning to downtown Schenectady
The Schenectady Wing Walk is back for 2022. The ninth annual walk takes place on October 1 from noon to 5 p.m. all around downtown Schenectady.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Rallies call for an end to prison package restrictions in New York
The New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision (DOCCS) implemented a new Vendor Package Program to crack down on contraband in correctional facilities. This has caused some backlash from the family and friends of incarcerated New Yorkers, who are concerned their loved ones won't get the items they need.
Troy nominates part of Lansingburgh for National Register
The City of Troy is nominating a part of the Lansingburgh neighborhood to be designated as a National Register historic district. The designation would help support the revitalization in the neighborhood.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Druthers in Clifton Park officially opening its doors
After a delay in getting its liquor license, Druthers Brewing Company in Clifton Park is officially opening its doors on September 28 at noon. The location opened for food take-out only on September 21 since they hadn't gotten the license yet.
Rotterdam food truck event to support those with disabilities
Schenectady ARC, a non-profit organization that supports those with intellectual and developmental disabilities, is holding its fifth annual food truck event. “Electric City Trucks, Taps, Corks, and Forks," is set for October 15 at Via Port in Rotterdam.
nippertown.com
Casey James Salengo Goes from Comedy Central to Caroline Street
SARATOGA SPRINGS – Local comedian and musician Erin Harkes today announced the return of “Comedy on Caroline”, a regular comedy series at Gaffney’s. The series was on hiatus during the busy summer months, but returns on Friday, September 30 with headliner Casey James Salengo!. Salengo has...
Families of incarcerated New Yorkers to hold six rallies
Families of incarcerated New Yorkers will hold six different rallies at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, with one taking place in West Capitol Park. The rallies are in an attempt to call attention to financial and emotional toll of the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision (DOCCS) package ban, as well as harms to health of incarcerated people.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Protestors oppose new DOCCS package policy
- On Tuesday, protestors at the capitol opposing a package policy put in place by the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision. The directive forces packages sent to incarcerated people be purchased through specific vendors which some are saying is too costly.
Americas Oldest 5 and Dime Store Is Right Here In the Capital Region?
Next time you have some time off from work to spend time with family and friends you should take a ride and explore New York State. There are so many amazing places to discover and you don't even have to leave the Capital Region. About a year ago at this...
Is this the Most Spooktacular House in Rensselaer County? We Think So!
I guess you could say that this is one Halloween House in Rensselaer County putting the howl in Halloween, perhaps even the kill in Poestenkill. See the 80 + decorations outside of a house in Poestenkill that has become an annual drive-thru for families and is so popular, that it stops traffic!
Frog Alley Brewing announces ‘Frogtober Fest’
Frog Alley Brewing has announced its "Frogtober Fest 2022" schedule, taking place on Saturday, October 1, at Frog Alley Brewing with doors opening at 3 p.m. Tickets for the event can be purchased at the Frog Alley Brewing Event Brite website, ranging from $28.36 to $100. All guests must be 21 years of age or older to attend.
Passengers return to Albany ahead of Hurricane Ian
COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – As Hurricane Ian continues to barrel towards the West Coast of Florida, some passengers returned to the Capital Region Tuesday ahead of the storm’s landfall. One flight Tuesday morning brought a number of passengers to Albany from Tampa, an area expected to be hit hard. Fabiane Saggerson was one of the […]
This Rensselaer County Town Boasts; Only One On Earth! True?
While on one of our daytrips, my girlfriend and I passed a road sign for the Rensselaer County town of Stephentown, New York. The sign reads, Welcome to the only Stephentown on earth! Is that possible? How could this be the only Stephentown on earth?. I had to do some...
This New York County Officially Has The Worst Commute In Upstate
Maybe this is a vast generalization, but I don’t think anybody’s commute to work and back is their favorite part of the day. Yeah, you get time with the radio or your favorite podcast or a new audiobook, but that drive is still considered time wasted by a lot of people. It’s one of the main reasons why working from home was so popular during COVID lockdown.
WNYT
Adirondack hot air balloon festival concludes in Glens Falls
It’s the last day of the Adirondack Balloon Festival. This morning, we’re getting a new look at what’s going up in the air this weekend in Warren County. Our Rachel Tiede sent us these photos and videos from last night’s festivities. Weather scrapped Thursday’s launch but...
Comments / 0