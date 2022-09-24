ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iheart.com

Report: Capital Holiday Lights in The Park May Not Happen This Year

It appears that a popular Capital Region holiday tradition may not be happening this year after all. According to reports organizers of the Capital Holiday Lights in the Park still don't have a place to hold the event. For years, it was at Washington Park in Albany but that's no longer feasible due to complaints about traffic and crowds from people living in the area. Alternative sites are being looked at but so far a replacement location has not been found. If a decision isn't made by mid-October, the light show might be scrapped for 2022.
ALBANY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Albany, NY
State
New York State
City
Schenectady, NY
State
Washington State
City
Mohawk, NY
Albany, NY
Society
City
Greece, NY
nippertown.com

A Breath of Fresh Air Hits the Arts Center of the Capital Region

TROY — Takeyce Walter will present a collection of recent paintings in an exhibition titled A Breath of Fresh Air at The Arts Center of the Capital Region in Troy, NY from September 30, 2022 to November 26, 2022. Her landscape paintings of the Adirondack region not only explore the beauty of nature, but also offer inspiration through her dedication to her craft, commitment to ecological conservation, and community leadership.
TROY, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Rallies call for an end to prison package restrictions in New York

The New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision (DOCCS) implemented a new Vendor Package Program to crack down on contraband in correctional facilities. This has caused some backlash from the family and friends of incarcerated New Yorkers, who are concerned their loved ones won't get the items they need.
ALBANY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Washington Park#Dance#Cultural Organizations#Ukrainian#Albanian#Afro Cuban#Dominican#Congolese#New York Folklore
nippertown.com

Casey James Salengo Goes from Comedy Central to Caroline Street

SARATOGA SPRINGS – Local comedian and musician Erin Harkes today announced the return of “Comedy on Caroline”, a regular comedy series at Gaffney’s. The series was on hiatus during the busy summer months, but returns on Friday, September 30 with headliner Casey James Salengo!. Salengo has...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Families of incarcerated New Yorkers to hold six rallies

Families of incarcerated New Yorkers will hold six different rallies at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, with one taking place in West Capitol Park. The rallies are in an attempt to call attention to financial and emotional toll of the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision (DOCCS) package ban, as well as harms to health of incarcerated people.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Facebook
Country
Greece
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Instagram
NEWS10 ABC

Protestors oppose new DOCCS package policy

- On Tuesday, protestors at the capitol opposing a package policy put in place by the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision. The directive forces packages sent to incarcerated people be purchased through specific vendors which some are saying is too costly.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Frog Alley Brewing announces ‘Frogtober Fest’

Frog Alley Brewing has announced its "Frogtober Fest 2022" schedule, taking place on Saturday, October 1, at Frog Alley Brewing with doors opening at 3 p.m. Tickets for the event can be purchased at the Frog Alley Brewing Event Brite website, ranging from $28.36 to $100. All guests must be 21 years of age or older to attend.
SCHENECTADY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Passengers return to Albany ahead of Hurricane Ian

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – As Hurricane Ian continues to barrel towards the West Coast of Florida, some passengers returned to the Capital Region Tuesday ahead of the storm’s landfall. One flight Tuesday morning brought a number of passengers to Albany from Tampa, an area expected to be hit hard. Fabiane Saggerson was one of the […]
ALBANY, NY
Hot 99.1

This New York County Officially Has The Worst Commute In Upstate

Maybe this is a vast generalization, but I don’t think anybody’s commute to work and back is their favorite part of the day. Yeah, you get time with the radio or your favorite podcast or a new audiobook, but that drive is still considered time wasted by a lot of people. It’s one of the main reasons why working from home was so popular during COVID lockdown.
SCHOHARIE COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Adirondack hot air balloon festival concludes in Glens Falls

It’s the last day of the Adirondack Balloon Festival. This morning, we’re getting a new look at what’s going up in the air this weekend in Warren County. Our Rachel Tiede sent us these photos and videos from last night’s festivities. Weather scrapped Thursday’s launch but...
GLENS FALLS, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy