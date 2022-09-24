ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
hawaiibusiness.com

Sages Over 70: Walter Kirimitsu

Walter Kirimitsu is as ambitious and excited about his work at age 81 as when he was a young man climbing the career ladder. After graduating from Saint Louis School, UH Mānoa and the University of Michigan’s law school, the down-to-earth local boy built a long and illustrious legal career in Hawai‘i and he has no plans to stop anytime soon.
HONOLULU, HI
mauinow.com

Free ocean learning kits are available Saturday to students on Maui

One thousand free Grab & Go Ocean Learning kits will be distributed to students on Maui, Kaua’i and the Big Island on Oct. 1 at sites sponsored by the Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary. Fourth-graders on Lānaʻi and Molokaʻi will receive them at public school classrooms....
ENVIRONMENT
bigislandmusic.net

Howling Heavy Metal Bagpipes Hit Hilo

Celtica Nova is back on the road, full of grit & energy. After a two-year hiatus, the rockin’ bagpipes of Celtica Nova returned to the Big Island last Saturday for a Palace Theater show with special guests, the Hawaii Irish Dance troupe. Some 400 fans turned out for the Celtic rock band featuring a new bagpiper and watched them rip it up in another dynamic performance – their fifth year here!
HILO, HI
mauinow.com

Monkeypod Kitchen honored for volunteerism in South and West Maui

Monkeypod Kitchen is the recipient of the Nō Ka ʻOi Highway Hui Award from the State of Hawaiʻi, Department of Transportation Highways Division – Maui District, in recognition of the business’ multiyear and multi-segment volunteerism for the Adopt-A-Highway program. The popular restaurant founded by renowned...
WAILEA, HI
mauinow.com

Next phase of major Wailea development with 1,000-plus homes gets green light

After a marathon contested case, Maui Planning Commission today gave a green light to the next phase of long-debated Honuaʻula, a master planned community with more than 1,000 homes slated for 670 acres in Wailea. The commission voted 7-0 to approve Honuaʻula’s District Phase II Development, located adjacent to...
WAILEA, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

4.5-magnitude quake shakes Hawaii Island

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 4.5-magnitude quake shook Hawaii Island on Tuesday afternoon ― and hundreds of residents reported feeling it. The tremor happened at 12:44 p.m. in the Kilauea Southwest Rift Zone. Officials said there was no threat of a local tsunami from the quake, centered about 6 miles...
HAWAII STATE
mauinow.com

Hilton Grand Vacations holds volunteer workday with Habitat for Humanity

Team Members from Hilton Grand Vacations partnered with Habitat for Humanity Maui to volunteer and help build a new home for a local family. Hilton Grand Vacations team members spent seven hours volunteering on their day off to paint and complete other handy-work for a house being built in Kula.
KULA, HI

