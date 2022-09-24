Read full article on original website
Related
More warrior tryouts to be in new Jason Momoa show
Since July, the open casting call has made stops on Oahu, the Big Island and Kauai to find people of all ages to portray roles of Hawaiian and Pacific Island descent. The show is still looking for more warriors.
Did you know the Big Island has lava wolf spiders?
Hawaii Volcanoes NP said a lava wolf spider was spotted in Kahuku among loose rocks.
Aloha spirit shines as Florida braces for Hurricane Ian
"I was watching today, as I was helping fill other people's sandbags, so was everybody else," said Chaminade University graduate and Longwood, Florida mayor Matt Morgan.
LIST: 10 bucket list activities to do in Hawaii
If you have lived in Hawaii your entire life or you are a first-time visitor here's a list of bucket list activities to cross off.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hawaiibusiness.com
Sages Over 70: Walter Kirimitsu
Walter Kirimitsu is as ambitious and excited about his work at age 81 as when he was a young man climbing the career ladder. After graduating from Saint Louis School, UH Mānoa and the University of Michigan’s law school, the down-to-earth local boy built a long and illustrious legal career in Hawai‘i and he has no plans to stop anytime soon.
mauinow.com
Free ocean learning kits are available Saturday to students on Maui
One thousand free Grab & Go Ocean Learning kits will be distributed to students on Maui, Kaua’i and the Big Island on Oct. 1 at sites sponsored by the Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary. Fourth-graders on Lānaʻi and Molokaʻi will receive them at public school classrooms....
bigislandmusic.net
Howling Heavy Metal Bagpipes Hit Hilo
Celtica Nova is back on the road, full of grit & energy. After a two-year hiatus, the rockin’ bagpipes of Celtica Nova returned to the Big Island last Saturday for a Palace Theater show with special guests, the Hawaii Irish Dance troupe. Some 400 fans turned out for the Celtic rock band featuring a new bagpiper and watched them rip it up in another dynamic performance – their fifth year here!
Do you know the pros and cons to living in Hawaii?
Whether you are thinking of leaving Hawaii by moving to the mainland or you are from the mainland thinking of moving to Hawaii, you should know a few things about the state.
RELATED PEOPLE
mauinow.com
Monkeypod Kitchen honored for volunteerism in South and West Maui
Monkeypod Kitchen is the recipient of the Nō Ka ʻOi Highway Hui Award from the State of Hawaiʻi, Department of Transportation Highways Division – Maui District, in recognition of the business’ multiyear and multi-segment volunteerism for the Adopt-A-Highway program. The popular restaurant founded by renowned...
mauinow.com
Popular Maui beachwalk, trees fall into ocean, triggering calls for managed retreat
Popular Kāʻanapali Beach was a far cry from paradise on Friday. A concrete section of Kāʻanapali Beachwalk was crumbling into the ocean, tall coconut trees crashed in the high surf and a stretch of walkway pooled with minor flooding and debris. Beach access was cut off...
Do you know how many natural lakes are in Hawaii?
One thing you might not think of when dreaming about the Aloha State is their five beautiful natural lakes.
mauinow.com
Next phase of major Wailea development with 1,000-plus homes gets green light
After a marathon contested case, Maui Planning Commission today gave a green light to the next phase of long-debated Honuaʻula, a master planned community with more than 1,000 homes slated for 670 acres in Wailea. The commission voted 7-0 to approve Honuaʻula’s District Phase II Development, located adjacent to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
mauinow.com
4.5 Hawaiʻi earthquake is part of seismic swarm, no apparent impact on volcanoes
A magnitude-4.5 earthquake reported at around 12:43 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, is part of a seismic swarm under the Pāhala area that has been ongoing since 2019, according to the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory. The HVO reports the quake occurred 6 miles ENE of Pāhala at a...
hawaiinewsnow.com
4.5-magnitude quake shakes Hawaii Island
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 4.5-magnitude quake shook Hawaii Island on Tuesday afternoon ― and hundreds of residents reported feeling it. The tremor happened at 12:44 p.m. in the Kilauea Southwest Rift Zone. Officials said there was no threat of a local tsunami from the quake, centered about 6 miles...
Hilton Hawaii Timeshare Offer, 5 Nights and 25K Points for $599
Hilton Grand Vacations has a new timeshare offer that will get you a cheap stay in Hawaii. This offer has two options for stays in Honolulu, or Waikoloa. You can get up to five nights and 25,000 Hilton Honors points for just $599. As you know, these deals involve a...
We got the inside story of the 'nightmare' ukulele flight from California to Hawaii
"Everyone on board was an audience member as well as a performer."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mauinow.com
Hilton Grand Vacations holds volunteer workday with Habitat for Humanity
Team Members from Hilton Grand Vacations partnered with Habitat for Humanity Maui to volunteer and help build a new home for a local family. Hilton Grand Vacations team members spent seven hours volunteering on their day off to paint and complete other handy-work for a house being built in Kula.
mauinow.com
Maui council a step closer to buying Lahaina apartments in bid to save workforce housing
Lahaina Crossroads renters Etina Hingano and her husband work three jobs to make ends meet. After hearing that her apartment building may be purchased by the county to stay in workforce housing, Hingano breathed a sigh of relief. Lahaina Crossroads tenants faced eviction earlier this year after the property changed hands.
mauinow.com
St. Ann Waiheʻe Church youth learn about faith and Hawaiian cultural practices
St. Ann Waiheʻe parish enjoyed a laulau Hawaiian plate feast at their family faith formation kick-off on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. The purpose of the event was to celebrate a new way of learning about faith. Starting this year, students in grades K-5 participate in Faith Formation classes alongside...
hawaiinewsnow.com
A YouTube star who’s ‘moving in with America’ says he came to Hawaii alone and left with an ‘ohana
With upgrades at Sand Island wastewater facility, city keeps rising seas in mind. Construction is currently underway on a new warehouse at the Sand Island Wastewater Treatment plant. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Scientists say West Maui is one of the regions hardest hit by coastal erosion. Campaigns for Governor...
Comments / 0