Overwatch may have an eye on its immediate sequel, but have you wondered what it may look like through the lens of a 2D shooter? The answer, as it happens, is SquadBlast. The multiplayer hero shooter pits two teams of two against each other, and while it definitely offers the kind of madcap multiplayer thrills we’ve seen in games like Towerfall, the focus on objective play and map control make things much more cerebral than the gorgeous art would suggest.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 HOURS AGO