BBC

Slaven Bilic: Watford appoint Croatian after sacking Rob Edwards

Championship club Watford have named Slaven Bilic as their new boss on an 18-month deal after sacking Rob Edwards just 11 games into his tenure. Edwards, 39, was appointed in May after leading Forest Green Rovers to promotion from League Two. He succeeded former England boss Roy Hodgson and became...
SB Nation

Chelsea FCW 2-0 Manchester City WFC, WSL: Post-match reaction

Both Chelsea and Manchester City were in desperate need of a win at Kingsmeadow today. The two main contenders for the Women’s Super League title came out of their respective debuts with disappointing results, losing to Liverpool and Aston Villa respectively and letting Arsenal and Manchester United set the (early) pace to the title race.
BBC

Eurovision 2023: Yorkshire cities' pride despite missing out

Leeds and Sheffield have been knocked out of the running to host next year's Eurovision Song Contest. The shortlist has been whittled down to Glasgow and Liverpool, with a final decision due "within weeks". Leeds and Sheffield councils said they were both proud of the work put in on their...
BBC

Scottish Premiership clubs approve proposed five-year £150m broadcast deal

Scottish Premiership clubs have approved a proposed new five-year £150m broadcasting deal with Sky Sports. Rangers made clear their opposition to the proposed contract while Livingston were understood to have reservations. But a meeting scheduled for Tuesday to resolve issues has been cancelled after the SPFL notified clubs on...
Distractify

If You Bought 'FIFA 23' Ultimate Edition, You Can Get Early Access Right Now

It's just about time for players to get their hands on the last installment in FIFA's collaboration with EA Sports. FIFA 23 is set to hit consoles on Sept. 30, but there are some ways players have gotten early access before its launch. Being able to dive into the game before the servers are filled with new players will give you an advantage against other players, but how do you get to play FIFA 23 early?
