BBC
England U21 3-1 Germany U21: Young Lions come from behind to beat European champions
England Under-21s delivered a fine performance as they came from behind to defeat European champions Germany in a friendly at Bramall Lane. The visitors started brightly and took the lead from a Felix Nmecha header. Folarin Balogun levelled before the break and England took control when Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher...
BBC
Slaven Bilic: Watford appoint Croatian after sacking Rob Edwards
Championship club Watford have named Slaven Bilic as their new boss on an 18-month deal after sacking Rob Edwards just 11 games into his tenure. Edwards, 39, was appointed in May after leading Forest Green Rovers to promotion from League Two. He succeeded former England boss Roy Hodgson and became...
BBC
'We've set a standard' - Lampard outlines expectations at Everton
Everton boss Frank Lampard was thrilled by his side's win over West Ham before the international break and is encouraged his new systems and players are bedding in at Goodison Park. Summer signing Neal Maupay's first goal for the club edged a tight game with the Hammers and Lampard...
Edouard Mendy Returns Back To First Team Training
Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy returns back to first-team training today after picking up an injury almost two and a half weeks ago.
Report: Update Emerges On Defender Linked With Manchester City And Tottenham Hotspur
Milan Skriniar is currently one of the most sought-after defenders in world football, most recently being linked with French giants PSG.
SB Nation
Chelsea FCW 2-0 Manchester City WFC, WSL: Post-match reaction
Both Chelsea and Manchester City were in desperate need of a win at Kingsmeadow today. The two main contenders for the Women’s Super League title came out of their respective debuts with disappointing results, losing to Liverpool and Aston Villa respectively and letting Arsenal and Manchester United set the (early) pace to the title race.
BBC
Premiership Rugby Cup: Leicester fight back to beat Wasps as London Irish & Sale also win
Leicester Tigers overturned a 10-point deficit to beat crisis club Wasps 38-17 in the Premiership Rugby Cup. Wasps, who have filed notice to appoint administrators, led 17-7 after tries by Ollie Dawkins and Olly Hartley. But Tigers, who opened their account through Sean Jansen, hit back as Emeka Ilione, Hosea...
BBC
Eurovision 2023: Yorkshire cities' pride despite missing out
Leeds and Sheffield have been knocked out of the running to host next year's Eurovision Song Contest. The shortlist has been whittled down to Glasgow and Liverpool, with a final decision due "within weeks". Leeds and Sheffield councils said they were both proud of the work put in on their...
Hi-tech softening enzymes offer hope of revival for Scottish wool industry
Research project hopes to help coarser fleece from hill-farmed flocks compete with imported merino and cashmere
BBC
Scottish Premiership clubs approve proposed five-year £150m broadcast deal
Scottish Premiership clubs have approved a proposed new five-year £150m broadcasting deal with Sky Sports. Rangers made clear their opposition to the proposed contract while Livingston were understood to have reservations. But a meeting scheduled for Tuesday to resolve issues has been cancelled after the SPFL notified clubs on...
BBC
Dalian Atkinson: PC 'frightened' when she struck retired footballer with baton
A police officer charged with assaulting retired footballer Dalian Atkinson shortly before he died told a jury she was "very, very frightened" when she struck him with a baton. PC Mary Ellen Bettley-Smith said she hit the 48-year-old "to try to restrain him" in Shropshire in August 2016. Prosecutors allege...
Keir Starmer gets the ball over the line without breaking sweat | John Crace
With the Tories looking like death cult muppets, all the Labour leader needed to do in his big speech was not sound like a complete halfwit
If You Bought 'FIFA 23' Ultimate Edition, You Can Get Early Access Right Now
It's just about time for players to get their hands on the last installment in FIFA's collaboration with EA Sports. FIFA 23 is set to hit consoles on Sept. 30, but there are some ways players have gotten early access before its launch. Being able to dive into the game before the servers are filled with new players will give you an advantage against other players, but how do you get to play FIFA 23 early?
FIFA・
