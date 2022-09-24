ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How was the Queen’s death announced?

By Zoe Hu, Caroline Peacock, Shanine Bruder
 3 days ago
QUESTIONS have been raised as to how the Queen is doing after she missed several public engagements.

However on September 6, 2022, she was pictured greeting new Prime Minister Liz Truss. Here's what we know about her health status.

THE world was left in mourning after Queen Elizabeth II passed away peacefully at Balmoral Castle on September 8, 2022.

On that day, the news of Her Majesty's passing was announced - every media outlet was sharing the news- but not before the Royal Family did.

Queen Elizabeth II passed away peacefully at Balmoral Castle on September 8, 2022 Credit: Getty Images - Getty

On September 8, 2022 the world was left shocked and devastated by the announcement that Queen Elizabeth II had died at the age of 96.

The official RoyalFamily Twitter was one of the first places the Queen’s death was announced, with a tweet announcing she had “died peacefully at Balmoral” at 6.30pm.

The tweet read: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

It was then followed by a black and white picture of Her Majesty smiling as she gazed into the distance.

Broadcasters on the other hand followed carefully laid plans to deliver news of monarch’s passing.

Did the Queen have any health issues?

The Queen wasn't known to have any major medical health conditions and has only occasionally pulled out of engagements due to illness throughout her reign.

However, the late Monarch was forced to sit out major engagements during 2022 due to mobility issues affecting her back, knees, and hips.

In October 2021, The Sun revealed that the Queen spent a night in hospital for tests after cancelling a two-day visit to Northern Ireland.

She then sat out appearances including the COP26 summit in Glasgow on medical advice.

In November 2021, she missed a wreath-laying ceremony at the Cenotaph after a back sprain.

The Queen was using a walking stick and needed her son Prince Andrew to help her into Westminster Abbey in April 2022.

She was attending a thanksgiving ceremony for her late husband Prince Philip.

She also had a Covid-related health scare in February 2022, when she tested positive for the virus, but only experienced "mild cold-like symptoms".

In May 2022, the Queen missed the State Opening of Parliament for the first time in 59 years.

