Read full article on original website
Related
Construction project starting along busy OKC roadways
The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority is warning motorists to prepare for traffic tie-ups until spring of 2023 in one of Oklahoma City's busiest areas.
OKC VeloCity
Scratch your water itch at Lake Stanley Draper
Is a 2,900-acre lake located in southeast Oklahoma City. Lake Draper, as the locals call it, provides just about everything you would want to do in, on and around water. The lake is named after Stanley Draper, the longtime Greater Oklahoma City Chamber leader who in 1962 helped lead efforts to construct a pipeline from Atoka to provide OKC with more water resources to help accommodate future growth. The resulting reservoir for the water was named Lake Stanley Draper, and it has been a fantastic getaway for weekenders and weeknight adventurers of Oklahoma City ever since. With a convenient location, it is one of the easiest spots to visit for camping, fishing, cycling, hiking and many other outdoor activities.
pdjnews.com
Rural Renewal Symposium planned
Oklahoma State University will host the third annual Rural Renewal Symposium on Oct. 5 at the ConocoPhillips OSU Alumni Center in Stillwater. The event, which unites stakeholders and researchers from across the U.S. to share current rural renewal research, will take place 9 a.m.4:30 p.m. with check ins beginning at 8 a.m.
news9.com
Several Oklahoma Counties Under Burn Bans Due To Ongoing Drought Conditions
Burn bans are being issued or extended in Tulsa and surrounding areas due to the ongoing drought conditions. Tulsa, Muskogee, Creek, Rogers and Okmulgee counties are just a few of the areas in northeastern Oklahoma currently under a burn ban. Burn bans are issued based on a variety of factors...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KOCO
Oklahoma businesses unhappy about newest expansion of Scissortail Park
OKLAHOMA CITY — Some Oklahoma businesses are unhappy about the newest expansion of Scissortail Park. One nearby business said they are being forced out because their business has slowed, forcing them to sell out. A&A Auto Parts and Salvage is across the street from Scissortail’s newest park. The salvage...
KOCO
Oklahoma State Fair organizers evaluate what went well, wrong
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma State Fair organizers are evaluating what went well and what went wrong during the 2022 fair that just ended. Now, it’s the not-so-glamorous side of the state fair: Cleanup week. State fair staff members will evaluate this year's fair as they look toward the next.
KOCO
Oklahoma City neighbors panicked after told to evacuate due to wildfire
OKLAHOMA CITY — Would you be prepared if a wildfire put your home in its sight?. A number of neighbors in Oklahoma City said they panicked when they were told to evacuate Friday. When you see the alert or hear the alarm, firefighters said you may not have time to grab paperwork, so you should leave your house and remember everything is replaceable but your life.
Man, horse injured in hit-and-run crash
Officials say a man and a horse were injured in a hit-and-run crash in Oklahoma City.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KOCO
Multiple agencies respond to large fire in Choctaw
CHOCTAW, Okla. — Multiple agencies are responding to a large fire in Choctaw. On Sunday afternoon, several agencies responded to a fire in the 1100 block of Hillpoint Lane, including Nicoma Park, Midwest City, Harrah and Newalla fire. KOCO 5 will provide updates as they become available.
News On 6
Mannford Museum Honors Country Band With Statue
Few musicians are honored with a statue, but the steel silhouette that stands outside the Mannford Museum is tied to an individual, and a band that played music in town for years, a country act the town wants to remember. The Mannford Museum stands on the western edge of town,...
KWCH.com
At least 1 dead after grass fire leads to large crash on Oklahoma highway
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: At least one person died from their injuries in a Tuesday afternoon multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 35, near Tonkawa, in Noble County, Oklahoma. A grass fire is to blame for reduced visibility that led to the crash the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said involved several semis, motor homes and passenger vehicles.
KOCO
At least one dead after grass fire causes large crash on I-35 in northern Oklahoma, OHP says
NOBLE COUNTY, Okla. — Authorities said a grass fire caused a large crash on Interstate 35 in northern Oklahoma that left at least one person dead. Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials said on Tuesday afternoon that the crash includes semi-trailers, motor homes, and passenger vehicles on I-35 near Tonkawa. They shut down the southbound lanes of I-35 at mile marker 211 but I-35 northbound at the 203 mile marker is open to one lane.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma sees damage after tornado spotted during storms
Significant damage was reported in Tillman County in southwestern Oklahoma following Tuesday night’s storms.The county’s emergency manager said two towns are assessing the damage.High winds tossed a mobile home into a roadway in Hollister. No injuries were reported with that storm, which was tornado-warned at one point before it weakened.In Frederick, authorities said businesses around the downtown area reported damage to windows and walls. At one point, most of Frederick was without power.KOCO 5 First Alert Storm Chaser Derik Kline captured images of a tornado just before 10 p.m. Tuesday southwest of Snyder. Authorities have not reported any injuries or damage from that storm, but it lifted dust and dirt off the ground.A portion of South Shields Boulevard in Oklahoma City was shut down early Wednesday because of high water on the road. The water has since receded, and the road is back open.
KOCO
Plane makes emergency landing at Will Rogers World Airport due to possible mechanical issue
OKLAHOMA CITY — A SkyWest plane made an emergency landing at Will Rogers World Airport in Oklahoma City on Monday because of a possible mechanical issue, authorities said. Oklahoma City Fire Department officials said the possible mechanical issue has to do with a light on the plane. Fifty people were on the SkyWest flight.
Crane Collapse Draws Crowd In Downtown Oklahoma City
A crane accident at Main and Robinson in downtown Oklahoma City has roads shut down for a second day. The 60-ton crane was removing a billboard on the building that's the future home of News 9. The fire department says two people in a smaller crane escaped injury by taking...
Group: World’s tallest fresh-cut Christmas tree coming to OK
Organizers say the world's tallest fresh-cut Christmas tree is returning to Oklahoma.
KTUL
Oklahoma Children's Hospital doctor warns against participating in 'sleepy chicken' trend
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A recent TikTok challenge called "sleepy chicken" encourages people to cook chicken in acetaminophen, dextromethorphan, and doxylamine, the ingredients in Nyquil and other cold medicines. Doctors with OU Health are strongly encouraging people not to participate in the trend. Dr. Vamsikrishna Kaliki said when a...
Stillwater Regional Airport to expand services and accommodations
STILLWATER, Okla. — A press release from the City of Stillwater said American Airlines will use a larger aircraft to connect Stillwater to Dallas. It also said that the airport is finishing an aircraft apron project. The release said, starting on Nov. 3, American Airlines will be using the...
KFOR
Tracking a strong cold front right in time for the official start of Fall!
The front should reach northern Oklahoma this evening and OKC after Midnight with gusty north winds and much cooler temps for Thursday. The bad news is that there is little if any significant rainfall with this front. The good news is a nice break from the high heat Thursday into Friday. The heat comes back Saturday briefly and then another cold front arrives Sunday with cooler temps most of next week! Fall officially arrives at 8:03 Thursday Evening. Happy Fall everyone!
KOCO
Person dead after crashing motorcycle in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — One person is dead after crashing their motorcycle in Oklahoma City. Around 2:30 a.m. Sunday, police responded near Southeast 44thStreet and Shields Boulevard. Police said there was a group of three motorcyclists speeding sound on Shields, according to witnesses. At the same time, a car attempted...
Comments / 0