ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perry, OK

Comments / 0

Related
pdjnews.com

Rural Renewal Symposium planned

Oklahoma State University will host the third annual Rural Renewal Symposium on Oct. 5 at the ConocoPhillips OSU Alumni Center in Stillwater. The event, which unites stakeholders and researchers from across the U.S. to share current rural renewal research, will take place 9 a.m.4:30 p.m. with check ins beginning at 8 a.m.
STILLWATER, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma State Fair organizers evaluate what went well, wrong

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma State Fair organizers are evaluating what went well and what went wrong during the 2022 fair that just ended. Now, it’s the not-so-glamorous side of the state fair: Cleanup week. State fair staff members will evaluate this year's fair as they look toward the next.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
pdjnews.com

Mirrors of Yesterday

The local Perry Elks Lodge #2629 received a National Public Relations Award from the Grand Lodge for 2011-12. The first place award was based on Focus on the Community. Progress on Perry’s downtown project is progressing rapidly, partly due to the cooperation of the weather. Don Wright Masonry of Ponca City is mixing cement and laying blocks and bricks for the retaining wall in front of Perry Carnegie Library. “This project should be completed no later than Tuesday,” Wright said. The wall is now in the process of being bricked. The downtown project is a joint effort of the PDC, county, city, state, and federal government. The stairs on the east side of the library are nearing completion. The steps replaced part of what was a retaining wall. They will also serve as seating for events at the bandstand.
PERRY, OK
kgou.org

USDA awards $31 million to Oklahoma for rural broadband development

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has announced it will award more than $31 million to Oklahoma to provide high-speed internet access for rural residents and businesses across seven counties. Valliant Telephone Company, Southern Plains Cable LLC and the Osage Nation will receive the federal money through the USDA’s ReConnect program...
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Perry, OK
Perry, OK
Education
Local
Oklahoma Education
pdjnews.com

Gundy meets with media

Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy met with members of the media at his weekly media luncheon. Following the Cowboys’ bye week, Gundy discussed what he’s seen so far from Baylor as OSU begins conference play in Waco on Saturday. Here is some of what he had to say: Opening Statement: “We practiced up through Thursday as I told you guys. Gave them Friday, Saturday and most of Sunday off then practiced last night. Obviously, a day off today and we’re back at it tomorrow. We need a great week of practice. We’re playing a good football team on the road. I can tell our guys are excited about the challenge this week. Coaches have got to put together good plans and finish them up here in the next day or so to get some good reps in. Then we get down there to Waco. We’ve got a 2:30 p.m. kick. That’s college football when it’s supposed to be played. Should have a great environment. Looking forward to the game.”
STILLWATER, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus K12#Linus High School#Highschool#Linus College#Academic Honors From#Perry High School
ocolly.com

New smoothie bar chain opens in Stillwater

The Surf Bar, an acai bowl and smoothie restaurant chain, opened its Stillwater location Monday morning. The chain announced the first 25 people to come in at its opening at 9 a.m. will get a free regular bowl. The line was out the door within the first few hours of operation.
STILLWATER, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
blackchronicle.com

Oklahoma sees damage after tornado spotted during storms

Significant damage was reported in Tillman County in southwestern Oklahoma following Tuesday night’s storms.The county’s emergency manager said two towns are assessing the damage.High winds tossed a mobile home into a roadway in Hollister. No injuries were reported with that storm, which was tornado-warned at one point before it weakened.In Frederick, authorities said businesses around the downtown area reported damage to windows and walls. At one point, most of Frederick was without power.KOCO 5 First Alert Storm Chaser Derik Kline captured images of a tornado just before 10 p.m. Tuesday southwest of Snyder. Authorities have not reported any injuries or damage from that storm, but it lifted dust and dirt off the ground.A portion of South Shields Boulevard in Oklahoma City was shut down early Wednesday because of high water on the road. The water has since receded, and the road is back open.
TILLMAN COUNTY, OK
KOCO

Multiple agencies respond to large fire in Choctaw

CHOCTAW, Okla. — Multiple agencies are responding to a large fire in Choctaw. On Sunday afternoon, several agencies responded to a fire in the 1100 block of Hillpoint Lane, including Nicoma Park, Midwest City, Harrah and Newalla fire. KOCO 5 will provide updates as they become available.
CHOCTAW, OK
kaynewscow.com

Court dates set for pair accused of child neglect

NEWKIRK — Status dockets are set for Zachary Wade Kirby, 34, and Jessica Antoinette Kirby, 33, both of Ponca City, in Kay County District Court. The pair are facing child neglect charges and Zachary is also facing felony charges of assault and battery on a police officer and a misdemeanor charge of obstructing an officer.
PONCA CITY, OK
kaynewscow.com

Sheriff radio logs Sept. 22-24

The following information is provided by the Kay County Sheriff’s Department. At 1:05 a.m. a deputy arrested a subject during a traffic stop. No other information was logged. At 7:07 a.m. PCPD confirmed warrants on Cheria Lyn Clinkingbeard. She was arrested. At 7:04 a.m. a deputy arrested Brent Trepton...
KAY COUNTY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy