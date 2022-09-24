Read full article on original website
Related
pdjnews.com
Rural Renewal Symposium planned
Oklahoma State University will host the third annual Rural Renewal Symposium on Oct. 5 at the ConocoPhillips OSU Alumni Center in Stillwater. The event, which unites stakeholders and researchers from across the U.S. to share current rural renewal research, will take place 9 a.m.4:30 p.m. with check ins beginning at 8 a.m.
KOCO
Oklahoma State Fair organizers evaluate what went well, wrong
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma State Fair organizers are evaluating what went well and what went wrong during the 2022 fair that just ended. Now, it’s the not-so-glamorous side of the state fair: Cleanup week. State fair staff members will evaluate this year's fair as they look toward the next.
pdjnews.com
Mirrors of Yesterday
The local Perry Elks Lodge #2629 received a National Public Relations Award from the Grand Lodge for 2011-12. The first place award was based on Focus on the Community. Progress on Perry’s downtown project is progressing rapidly, partly due to the cooperation of the weather. Don Wright Masonry of Ponca City is mixing cement and laying blocks and bricks for the retaining wall in front of Perry Carnegie Library. “This project should be completed no later than Tuesday,” Wright said. The wall is now in the process of being bricked. The downtown project is a joint effort of the PDC, county, city, state, and federal government. The stairs on the east side of the library are nearing completion. The steps replaced part of what was a retaining wall. They will also serve as seating for events at the bandstand.
kgou.org
USDA awards $31 million to Oklahoma for rural broadband development
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has announced it will award more than $31 million to Oklahoma to provide high-speed internet access for rural residents and businesses across seven counties. Valliant Telephone Company, Southern Plains Cable LLC and the Osage Nation will receive the federal money through the USDA’s ReConnect program...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
city-sentinel.com
Oklahomans In Need Can Receive Complimentary Vision Exams on Giving Sight Day -- Saturday, October 1
Oklahoma City – Participating optometric physicians across the state of Oklahoma will be giving complimentary eye exams to those in need as part of the Oklahoma Association of Optometric Physician’s (OAOP) third annual Giving Sight Day. Most participating locations will hold complimentary vision clinics on Saturday, October 1,...
Iconic First Christian Church demolished in Oklahoma City
Following a long battle, a well-known church in Oklahoma City is now a pile of rubble.
pdjnews.com
Gundy meets with media
Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy met with members of the media at his weekly media luncheon. Following the Cowboys’ bye week, Gundy discussed what he’s seen so far from Baylor as OSU begins conference play in Waco on Saturday. Here is some of what he had to say: Opening Statement: “We practiced up through Thursday as I told you guys. Gave them Friday, Saturday and most of Sunday off then practiced last night. Obviously, a day off today and we’re back at it tomorrow. We need a great week of practice. We’re playing a good football team on the road. I can tell our guys are excited about the challenge this week. Coaches have got to put together good plans and finish them up here in the next day or so to get some good reps in. Then we get down there to Waco. We’ve got a 2:30 p.m. kick. That’s college football when it’s supposed to be played. Should have a great environment. Looking forward to the game.”
okcfox.com
Oklahoma County deputy Mark Johns honored at concert featuring Beach Boys and John Stamos
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Injured Oklahoma County deputy Mark Johns was honored Saturday during a concert at the Civic Center Music Hall featuring the Beach Boys, actor John Stamos, and Dean Torrence of Jan and Dean. Johns was injured last month when he used his body to shield Sgt....
IN THIS ARTICLE
KOCO
Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board votes to deny clemency for death row inmate Benjamin Cole
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board on Tuesday voted 4-1 to deny clemency for death row inmate Benjamin Cole. Cole is on death row for the 2002 murder of his 9-month-old daughter. His attorney said prior to the hearing that Cole did kill his child but...
KOCO
Motorists gather to honor fallen Oklahoma County deputy, support another
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — On Saturday, hundreds of motorists gather to honor a fallen Oklahoma County Sheriff’s deputy while also supporting an injured deputy. Sgt. Bobby Swartz was shot and killed about a month ago while serving eviction papers. His partner, Deputy Mark Johns, was shot. Johns survived...
ocolly.com
New smoothie bar chain opens in Stillwater
The Surf Bar, an acai bowl and smoothie restaurant chain, opened its Stillwater location Monday morning. The chain announced the first 25 people to come in at its opening at 9 a.m. will get a free regular bowl. The line was out the door within the first few hours of operation.
New law gives hope to solving State Fair Murders
Friday, September 23, marks 35 years since Oklahoma’s high-profile “State Fair Murders” occurred.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma sees damage after tornado spotted during storms
Significant damage was reported in Tillman County in southwestern Oklahoma following Tuesday night’s storms.The county’s emergency manager said two towns are assessing the damage.High winds tossed a mobile home into a roadway in Hollister. No injuries were reported with that storm, which was tornado-warned at one point before it weakened.In Frederick, authorities said businesses around the downtown area reported damage to windows and walls. At one point, most of Frederick was without power.KOCO 5 First Alert Storm Chaser Derik Kline captured images of a tornado just before 10 p.m. Tuesday southwest of Snyder. Authorities have not reported any injuries or damage from that storm, but it lifted dust and dirt off the ground.A portion of South Shields Boulevard in Oklahoma City was shut down early Wednesday because of high water on the road. The water has since receded, and the road is back open.
okcfox.com
Family still searching for answers 35 years after Oklahoma's infamous "State Fair Murders"
Oklahoma City, Okla. (KOKH) — It has been thirty-five years since two sisters were murdered after leaving the Oklahoma State Fair. Investigators say it is the most infamous cold case in Oklahoma history. Investigators say Sept. 23, 1987 was the last time the sisters were seen alive. They were...
KOCO
Multiple agencies respond to large fire in Choctaw
CHOCTAW, Okla. — Multiple agencies are responding to a large fire in Choctaw. On Sunday afternoon, several agencies responded to a fire in the 1100 block of Hillpoint Lane, including Nicoma Park, Midwest City, Harrah and Newalla fire. KOCO 5 will provide updates as they become available.
kaynewscow.com
Court dates set for pair accused of child neglect
NEWKIRK — Status dockets are set for Zachary Wade Kirby, 34, and Jessica Antoinette Kirby, 33, both of Ponca City, in Kay County District Court. The pair are facing child neglect charges and Zachary is also facing felony charges of assault and battery on a police officer and a misdemeanor charge of obstructing an officer.
kaynewscow.com
Sheriff radio logs Sept. 22-24
The following information is provided by the Kay County Sheriff’s Department. At 1:05 a.m. a deputy arrested a subject during a traffic stop. No other information was logged. At 7:07 a.m. PCPD confirmed warrants on Cheria Lyn Clinkingbeard. She was arrested. At 7:04 a.m. a deputy arrested Brent Trepton...
‘He punched him several times’: OKC road rage lands 17-year-old in hospital
A 17-year-old boy was in a nearby hospital Sunday night after allegedly being struck in the face almost a dozen times by a fellow driver.
‘Scared of dying’: Enid mother, daughter fear for their lives after broken protection order
The mother and daughter said things have gotten to a point where neither can go anywhere or do anything without protection.
Hundreds of residents without shelter at apartment in downtown OKC
A chaotic afternoon for hundreds of residents at The Regency apartment complex in downtown Oklahoma City. Many may be homeless tonight after they were kicked out this morning due to a power outage. KFOR spoke with several residents who have nowhere to go.
Comments / 0