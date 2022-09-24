Read full article on original website
news9.com
Several Oklahoma Counties Under Burn Bans Due To Ongoing Drought Conditions
Burn bans are being issued or extended in Tulsa and surrounding areas due to the ongoing drought conditions. Tulsa, Muskogee, Creek, Rogers and Okmulgee counties are just a few of the areas in northeastern Oklahoma currently under a burn ban. Burn bans are issued based on a variety of factors...
KWCH.com
At least 1 dead after grass fire leads to large crash on Oklahoma highway
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: At least one person died from their injuries in a Tuesday afternoon multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 35, near Tonkawa, in Noble County, Oklahoma. A grass fire is to blame for reduced visibility that led to the crash the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said involved several semis, motor homes and passenger vehicles.
KOCO
At least one dead after grass fire causes large crash on I-35 in northern Oklahoma, OHP says
NOBLE COUNTY, Okla. — Authorities said a grass fire caused a large crash on Interstate 35 in northern Oklahoma that left at least one person dead. Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials said on Tuesday afternoon that the crash includes semi-trailers, motor homes, and passenger vehicles on I-35 near Tonkawa. They shut down the southbound lanes of I-35 at mile marker 211 but I-35 northbound at the 203 mile marker is open to one lane.
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma sees damage after tornado spotted during storms
Significant damage was reported in Tillman County in southwestern Oklahoma following Tuesday night’s storms.The county’s emergency manager said two towns are assessing the damage.High winds tossed a mobile home into a roadway in Hollister. No injuries were reported with that storm, which was tornado-warned at one point before it weakened.In Frederick, authorities said businesses around the downtown area reported damage to windows and walls. At one point, most of Frederick was without power.KOCO 5 First Alert Storm Chaser Derik Kline captured images of a tornado just before 10 p.m. Tuesday southwest of Snyder. Authorities have not reported any injuries or damage from that storm, but it lifted dust and dirt off the ground.A portion of South Shields Boulevard in Oklahoma City was shut down early Wednesday because of high water on the road. The water has since receded, and the road is back open.
OKC VeloCity
Scratch your water itch at Lake Stanley Draper
Is a 2,900-acre lake located in southeast Oklahoma City. Lake Draper, as the locals call it, provides just about everything you would want to do in, on and around water. The lake is named after Stanley Draper, the longtime Greater Oklahoma City Chamber leader who in 1962 helped lead efforts to construct a pipeline from Atoka to provide OKC with more water resources to help accommodate future growth. The resulting reservoir for the water was named Lake Stanley Draper, and it has been a fantastic getaway for weekenders and weeknight adventurers of Oklahoma City ever since. With a convenient location, it is one of the easiest spots to visit for camping, fishing, cycling, hiking and many other outdoor activities.
KOCO
Oklahoma State Fair organizers evaluate what went well, wrong
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma State Fair organizers are evaluating what went well and what went wrong during the 2022 fair that just ended. Now, it’s the not-so-glamorous side of the state fair: Cleanup week. State fair staff members will evaluate this year's fair as they look toward the next.
pdjnews.com
Rural Renewal Symposium planned
Oklahoma State University will host the third annual Rural Renewal Symposium on Oct. 5 at the ConocoPhillips OSU Alumni Center in Stillwater. The event, which unites stakeholders and researchers from across the U.S. to share current rural renewal research, will take place 9 a.m.4:30 p.m. with check ins beginning at 8 a.m.
pdjnews.com
Gundy meets with media
Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy met with members of the media at his weekly media luncheon. Following the Cowboys’ bye week, Gundy discussed what he’s seen so far from Baylor as OSU begins conference play in Waco on Saturday. Here is some of what he had to say: Opening Statement: “We practiced up through Thursday as I told you guys. Gave them Friday, Saturday and most of Sunday off then practiced last night. Obviously, a day off today and we’re back at it tomorrow. We need a great week of practice. We’re playing a good football team on the road. I can tell our guys are excited about the challenge this week. Coaches have got to put together good plans and finish them up here in the next day or so to get some good reps in. Then we get down there to Waco. We’ve got a 2:30 p.m. kick. That’s college football when it’s supposed to be played. Should have a great environment. Looking forward to the game.”
city-sentinel.com
Oklahomans In Need Can Receive Complimentary Vision Exams on Giving Sight Day -- Saturday, October 1
Oklahoma City – Participating optometric physicians across the state of Oklahoma will be giving complimentary eye exams to those in need as part of the Oklahoma Association of Optometric Physician’s (OAOP) third annual Giving Sight Day. Most participating locations will hold complimentary vision clinics on Saturday, October 1,...
news9.com
Kiss The Pig Final Standings As Of Sept. 26, 2022
OKLAHOMA CITY - In total, our viewers have raised $5,765.12 for News 9's Kiss the Pig Challenge, all of which is going towards Sunbeam Family Services. Our nightside team received the most money, which means Karl, David, Amanda and Colby will Kiss The Pig.
Hundreds of residents without shelter at apartment in downtown OKC
A chaotic afternoon for hundreds of residents at The Regency apartment complex in downtown Oklahoma City. Many may be homeless tonight after they were kicked out this morning due to a power outage. KFOR spoke with several residents who have nowhere to go.
KOCO
Sadness, grief over lost Oklahoma landmark turn to frustration, quest for answers
OKLAHOMA CITY — Sadness and grief over a lost Oklahoma landmark turned to frustration and a quest for answers. Why was Oklahoma City’s historic "Egg Church" torn down Monday, and what happens next?. The First Christian Church, known by OKC as the Egg Church, is gone, but not...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma County deputy Mark Johns honored at concert featuring Beach Boys and John Stamos
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Injured Oklahoma County deputy Mark Johns was honored Saturday during a concert at the Civic Center Music Hall featuring the Beach Boys, actor John Stamos, and Dean Torrence of Jan and Dean. Johns was injured last month when he used his body to shield Sgt....
publicradiotulsa.org
In a tight race for governor, Ervin Yen hopes to stand out
Dr. Ervin Yen’s campaign headquarters takes up two rooms in a modest-size home by Lake Hefner in Oklahoma City. The walls are cluttered with documents outlining his longshot strategy to win as an independent candidate for governor in a state where no such contender has amassed more than 23% of the vote.
Crane crashes into News 9 – Oklahoman building in downtown OKC
A crane toppled and crashed into the corner of the future home of Oklahoma City TV station News 9 Saturday afternoon. The post Crane crashes into News 9 – Oklahoman building in downtown OKC appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
kgou.org
USDA awards $31 million to Oklahoma for rural broadband development
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has announced it will award more than $31 million to Oklahoma to provide high-speed internet access for rural residents and businesses across seven counties. Valliant Telephone Company, Southern Plains Cable LLC and the Osage Nation will receive the federal money through the USDA’s ReConnect program...
New law gives hope to solving State Fair Murders
Friday, September 23, marks 35 years since Oklahoma’s high-profile “State Fair Murders” occurred.
Police: Oklahoma City man stabbed by attempted robber met through online dating app
Looking for love online ends with an attempted robbery, and the victim stabbed multiple times.
KOCO
Motorists gather to honor fallen Oklahoma County deputy, support another
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — On Saturday, hundreds of motorists gather to honor a fallen Oklahoma County Sheriff’s deputy while also supporting an injured deputy. Sgt. Bobby Swartz was shot and killed about a month ago while serving eviction papers. His partner, Deputy Mark Johns, was shot. Johns survived...
okcfox.com
Officials responding to crash on I-44 involving motorcyclist
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Crews are responding to a crash involving a motorcyclist and a pickup in northwest Oklahoma City on Saturday morning. Officials say the crash occurred near I-44 and Northwest 23rd Street. Injuries are unknown at this time. This is a developing story.
