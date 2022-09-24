ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perry, OK

Comments / 0

Related
KWCH.com

At least 1 dead after grass fire leads to large crash on Oklahoma highway

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: At least one person died from their injuries in a Tuesday afternoon multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 35, near Tonkawa, in Noble County, Oklahoma. A grass fire is to blame for reduced visibility that led to the crash the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said involved several semis, motor homes and passenger vehicles.
NOBLE COUNTY, OK
KOCO

At least one dead after grass fire causes large crash on I-35 in northern Oklahoma, OHP says

NOBLE COUNTY, Okla. — Authorities said a grass fire caused a large crash on Interstate 35 in northern Oklahoma that left at least one person dead. Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials said on Tuesday afternoon that the crash includes semi-trailers, motor homes, and passenger vehicles on I-35 near Tonkawa. They shut down the southbound lanes of I-35 at mile marker 211 but I-35 northbound at the 203 mile marker is open to one lane.
NOBLE COUNTY, OK
blackchronicle.com

Oklahoma sees damage after tornado spotted during storms

Significant damage was reported in Tillman County in southwestern Oklahoma following Tuesday night’s storms.The county’s emergency manager said two towns are assessing the damage.High winds tossed a mobile home into a roadway in Hollister. No injuries were reported with that storm, which was tornado-warned at one point before it weakened.In Frederick, authorities said businesses around the downtown area reported damage to windows and walls. At one point, most of Frederick was without power.KOCO 5 First Alert Storm Chaser Derik Kline captured images of a tornado just before 10 p.m. Tuesday southwest of Snyder. Authorities have not reported any injuries or damage from that storm, but it lifted dust and dirt off the ground.A portion of South Shields Boulevard in Oklahoma City was shut down early Wednesday because of high water on the road. The water has since receded, and the road is back open.
TILLMAN COUNTY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Perry, OK
State
Oklahoma State
OKC VeloCity

Scratch your water itch at Lake Stanley Draper

Is a 2,900-acre lake located in southeast Oklahoma City. Lake Draper, as the locals call it, provides just about everything you would want to do in, on and around water. The lake is named after Stanley Draper, the longtime Greater Oklahoma City Chamber leader who in 1962 helped lead efforts to construct a pipeline from Atoka to provide OKC with more water resources to help accommodate future growth. The resulting reservoir for the water was named Lake Stanley Draper, and it has been a fantastic getaway for weekenders and weeknight adventurers of Oklahoma City ever since. With a convenient location, it is one of the easiest spots to visit for camping, fishing, cycling, hiking and many other outdoor activities.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma State Fair organizers evaluate what went well, wrong

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma State Fair organizers are evaluating what went well and what went wrong during the 2022 fair that just ended. Now, it’s the not-so-glamorous side of the state fair: Cleanup week. State fair staff members will evaluate this year's fair as they look toward the next.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
pdjnews.com

Rural Renewal Symposium planned

Oklahoma State University will host the third annual Rural Renewal Symposium on Oct. 5 at the ConocoPhillips OSU Alumni Center in Stillwater. The event, which unites stakeholders and researchers from across the U.S. to share current rural renewal research, will take place 9 a.m.4:30 p.m. with check ins beginning at 8 a.m.
STILLWATER, OK
pdjnews.com

Gundy meets with media

Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy met with members of the media at his weekly media luncheon. Following the Cowboys’ bye week, Gundy discussed what he’s seen so far from Baylor as OSU begins conference play in Waco on Saturday. Here is some of what he had to say: Opening Statement: “We practiced up through Thursday as I told you guys. Gave them Friday, Saturday and most of Sunday off then practiced last night. Obviously, a day off today and we’re back at it tomorrow. We need a great week of practice. We’re playing a good football team on the road. I can tell our guys are excited about the challenge this week. Coaches have got to put together good plans and finish them up here in the next day or so to get some good reps in. Then we get down there to Waco. We’ve got a 2:30 p.m. kick. That’s college football when it’s supposed to be played. Should have a great environment. Looking forward to the game.”
STILLWATER, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Southwest
news9.com

Kiss The Pig Final Standings As Of Sept. 26, 2022

OKLAHOMA CITY - In total, our viewers have raised $5,765.12 for News 9's Kiss the Pig Challenge, all of which is going towards Sunbeam Family Services. Our nightside team received the most money, which means Karl, David, Amanda and Colby will Kiss The Pig.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
publicradiotulsa.org

In a tight race for governor, Ervin Yen hopes to stand out

Dr. Ervin Yen’s campaign headquarters takes up two rooms in a modest-size home by Lake Hefner in Oklahoma City. The walls are cluttered with documents outlining his longshot strategy to win as an independent candidate for governor in a state where no such contender has amassed more than 23% of the vote.
OKLAHOMA STATE
kgou.org

USDA awards $31 million to Oklahoma for rural broadband development

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has announced it will award more than $31 million to Oklahoma to provide high-speed internet access for rural residents and businesses across seven counties. Valliant Telephone Company, Southern Plains Cable LLC and the Osage Nation will receive the federal money through the USDA’s ReConnect program...
OKLAHOMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy